After 33 years, two old-school pen pals an ocean apart finally got to meet in person

It’s easy to imagine the good-feel vibes when hugging one of your oldest friends. However, in this instance, it’s the very first time you’ve ever met them in person. That’s exactly what happened when Australian woman Saskia Martin finally met her longtime Canadian pen pal, Heidi Thibeault-Grainger, after 33 years of friendship.

The two had spent three decades sharing their lives through handwritten letters, then emails and social media, watching one another grow from elementary school students into adults. Through each of their life’s milestones, they cultivated a close friendship even though they had never actually shared the same room.

When they finally had that moment of meeting face-to-face, instead of it being what one might expect- a little uncomfortable- it was amazingly easy.

“It was so comfortable, and it wasn’t awkward,” Saskia told ABC News. “I wasn’t nervous… it was actually very bizarre.” Vintage correspondence.

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Building a lasting friendship

This story began in the early 1990s through an international pen pal program that matched school children from different countries. Saskia was growing up on the beach in Australia. Heidi lived on a cattle ranch in Canada. Unlike countless kids today using smartphones and instant messaging, they introduced themselves the old-fashioned way, one handwritten letter at a time.

They anxiously awaited envelopes that held important snapshots of their daily lives. They exchanged stories, photos, crosswords, friendship bracelets, postcards, stickers, and more. They shared stories about school, family, holidays, big dreams, and painful disappointments.

As the years passed, they moved from snail mail to email and then on to social media. Now they stay in touch with pictures and by commenting on each other’s posts. Through it all, their friendship has never faded. Puzzle pieces for the countries Canada and Australia.

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Meeting a lifelong friend in person for the first time

As they continued to celebrate one another’s achievements from opposite sides of the world, a remarkable opportunity appeared.

Heidi happened to be traveling to Australia for her brother’s wedding, and by coincidence, the ceremony was taking place just minutes from Saskia’s shop in Thirroul, a picturesque beach town about 45 miles south of Sydney.

After 33 years of writing, they finally arranged to meet. Rather than feeling like strangers, they effortlessly picked up where their letters left off.

“I know all about her and her life, so we sat down for a meal and just chatted,” Saskia said. Friendships can fade.

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Keeping close friends can seem harder today

The pen pal reunion lands at a time when many adults say maintaining a close friendship feels harder than ever. With demanding careers, moving, and sometimes raising kids, a person’s calendar can fill up. Before long, relationships that once felt effortless can become an occasional birthday text or holiday greeting.

Researchers studying friendship warn that distance isn’t what usually causes relationships to disappear. A review published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that many adult friendships don’t end in some dramatic falling out. Instead, they gradually fade as life gets busier and people choose to stop investing in the relationship. Connecting the puzzle pieces.

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Staying curious and taking the time to share

Saskia and Heidi’s friendship avoided this all-too-common fate because they kept showing up. Even though the format changed over the years, the habit never did. They kept sharing their lives and remained curious about each other. They continued to make room despite the vast distance between them.

“For me, it’s never been a chore. It’s always just been really exciting to share my news and then hear someone else’s news,” explained Saskia.

Researchers describe interpersonal curiosity as one of the building blocks of human connection. A 2024 review in Frontiers in Psychology argued the desire to learn about other people is an overlooked mechanism that strengthens relationships.

The American Friendship Project found that over 40% of Americans wish they felt closer to their friends. People actually want their friends to ask thoughtful questions. This form of intimate engagement improves closeness because people feel understood and valued. Woman scrolls social media.

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Friendship isn’t defined by proximity

It’s easy to think lasting friendships require seeing each other every week. Saskia and Heidi’s story encouragingly suggests something different. Great friendships don’t have to be defined by distance. They often sustain themselves through consistently choosing one another over and over again.

Perhaps it’s a handwritten letter. Maybe it’s a thoughtful morning text. Simply taking the time to make a phone call only to ask how someone is doing.

By the time these two women finally met face to face, they cherished a connection that was already over three decades old. A first-time hug in New Wales, Australia wasn’t the beginning of their friendship. It was just the first time they got to share it in person.