In just 15 days, this Ohio woman crocheted her own wedding dress and the wedding party’s attire

Tymesha Scott made sure her wedding was truly one of a kind. The owner of Crochet Crochet & Accessories in Cincinnati, Ohio, Scott crocheted her own wedding gown, her future husband’s suit, as well as dresses for her maid and matron of honor.

“I made it happen through determination, a very tight schedule, and many nights of running on five hours of sleep or less,” Scott tells Upworthy. “To top it all off, I crocheted my bridal tiara and matching earrings in the bridal suite on the morning of our wedding before walking down the aisle.”

Her love for her future husband and crochet came together to make her wedding day even more meaningful. Tymesha and Ricardo Scott on their wedding day.

Photo Courtesy: Tymesha Scott

A passion for crochet

Scott’s crochet journey began in May 2015, when her mom suggested that her paternal grandmother teach them both to crochet as a therapeutic activity.

“My grandmother has been crocheting for over 80 years, and after just one afternoon lesson, I came back the very next day with a crochet ball cap I had made,” she says. “She looked at it and said, ‘You made this?! Go on, girl. You got it. You don’t need any more lessons.‘”

Scott says that one lesson unlocked a gift she never knew she had.

“I fell in love with crochet immediately and spent every chance I got learning new techniques, creating new designs, and pushing myself creatively,” she shares.

Her crochet pieces began to be noticed, and soon people were interested in purchasing them. She realized that crochet had the potential to become much more than a hobby.

“By December 2015, I had officially launched and registered Crochet Crochet & Accessories,” she says. “My mission has always been to show people that Crochet Crochet isn’t limited to blankets and scarves, it can be wearable art and high fashion.” Tymesha Scott with her maid and matron of honor wearing dresses she crocheted.

Photo Courtesy: Tymesha Scott

Falling in love

Scott and her husband, Ricardo, fell in love and got engaged in 2022.

“One of the things I love most about our relationship is how much he believes in me and encourages my creativity,” Scott shared. “He’s been one of my biggest supporters from the very beginning and has always challenged me to dream bigger than I thought possible.”

In fact, it was Ricardo who came up with the idea and encouraged her to crochet their wedding outfits.

“One day he simply said, ‘Why don’t you crochet everything for our wedding?’ At first, I thought he was joking, but the more we talked about it, the more I realized it was an opportunity to create something the world had never seen before,” she explains. Tymesha and Ricardo Scott dance at their wedding in attire crocheted by Tymesha.

Photo Courtesy: Tymesha Scott

Crocheting for the wedding

Scott stitched her wedding gown, her husband’s suit, her matron and maid of honor’s dresses, and many accessories with limited time.

“I had just wrapped up participating in a fashion show and only had one month before we said ‘I do’,” she says. “My wedding gown took about two weeks, my husband’s suit and fedora took one week, and my matron and maid of honor dresses were completed in just three days.”

She adds, “Looking back, I’m still amazed everything came together in time!” But all of it was worth it; her wedding guests were amazed.

“Everyone was excited and absolutely flabbergasted that every piece had been crocheted by hand,” Scott explains. “One of my favorite memories is seeing my 96-year-old great-aunt’s priceless reaction. Someone captured the look on her face, and that photo perfectly sums up the amazement and joy everyone felt that day.”

She hopes that her love for crochet and trying something in the name of creativty inspires others.

“I hope people walk away knowing it’s never too late to discover a gift you never knew you had,” Scott said. “I also hope my story encourages others to embrace their creativity, honor family traditions, and never be afraid to do something that’s never been done before. Sometimes the biggest dreams begin with a single stitch.”