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27 English words people have a hard time enunciating properly, even native speakers

Say what?

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

The English language is hard to master, even for native speakers. With over an estimated one million words in the language, not only are English words hard to memorize, they can be hard to properly pronounce and enunciate. Getting tripped up with pronunciation can make your communication unclear, or worse, make you sound uneducated.

As American English teacher Vanessa explains, many mispronounced words are common and used in daily conversation due to tricky consonants and vowels in English words. But by knowing the proper pronunciation, it can help you become a more confident speaker, which is why she shared 33 words that are hard for English language learners to pronounce, such as “probably,” “drawer,” and “sixth.”

On the subreddit r/words, a person posed the question: “What’s a word you’ve noticed many native English speakers have difficulty enunciating even though the word is used fairly often?”

Turns out, there are a menagerie of words people notoriously stumble over. These are 27 English words that people say are the hardest to enunciate.

Tricky ‘R’ words

“The word I notice people struggle with is ‘vulnerable’. Something about that N following an L is tricky.” – common_grounder

“Rural.” – Silent-Database5613

“’Nucular’ for nuclear.” – throwawayinthe818

“Remuneration v renumeration (first one is correct).” – RonanH69

“February. It sounds like you’re pronouncing it like it’s spelled Febuary. But it’s spelled February.” – SDF5-0, ShadedSpaces

“Mirror. Some people pronounce it ‘meer’.” – weinthenolababy, diversalarums

“Anthropomorphize is a word I have to use semi-frequently with limited success each attempt.” – ohn_the_quain

“I can’t say the phrase ‘rear wheel’ without considerable effort.” – ohn_the_quain

“Eraser (erasure, but they’re talking about the pink rubber thing).” – evlmgs

Multiple syllables

“Exacerbated vs exasperated.” – SNAFU-lophagus

“‘Asterisk’. A lot of people wind up inadvertently name-checking Asterix. I think it’s best for those who struggle to use the alternative name for that punctuation mark, the ‘Nathan Hale’, after the American patriot who famously declared, ‘I can only regret that I have but one asterisk for my country!’” – John_EightThirtyTwo

“I realized recently I have always mispronounced mischievous. It’s mis-chiv-us, not mis-chee-vee-us. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anyone pronounce that correctly.” – callmebigley

‘Supposebly’ [supposedly]. Drives me up the wall.” – BlushBrat

“Library. My coworker knows I hate it, so he’ll say Liberry every time.” – Jillypenny

“ET cetera, not ‘ect’ cetera. I think people are used to seeing the abbreviation etc and since there is no diphthong tc in English their mind bends it into ect.” – AdFrequent4623

“The amount of people who say Pacific when they’re trying to stay specific is pretty alarming. I’m not even sure if they know it’s a different word sometimes.” – Global-Discussion-41

“Then there was my old boss who would confidently and consistently use the word tenant when he meant tenet.” – jaelith

“Probably.” – Rachel_Silver

“Contemplate. It’s one of those word I hear people stumble over more than anything, often it comes out as Comtemplate, Contempate or a combination of both.” – megthebat49

Foods

“Turmeric. People drop the first R. It drives me nuts!” – Jillypenny

“Oh, and it’s espresso, no X [ex-presso].” – Jillypenny

“Also cardamom with an N.” – nemmalur

“Pumpkin (punkin).” – evlmgs

Awkward vowels

“Crayon 👑. My ex pronounced it ‘cran’. Drove me up a wall.” – rickulele, premeditatedlasagna

‘Mute’ for moot. A good friend of mine, who’s extremely intelligent and articulate otherwise, says that. Unfortunately, it’s a word she likes to use. I haven’t had the heart to tell her she’s pronouncing it incorrectly, and it’s been three decades.” NewsSad5006, common_grounder

“Jewelry.” – weinthenolababy

“I hear grown adults calling wolves woofs and they’re not doing it to be funny.” – asexualrhino

The words we’ll probably keep getting wrong

At the end of the day, mispronouncing a word isn’t a sign of ignorance, it’s just proof that English is a genuinely chaotic language built from centuries of borrowed rules that were never meant to work together. Even the most well-read, articulate people have a word or two they’ve been saying wrong their whole lives, often without anyone ever gently correcting them. So the next time someone stumbles over “anemone” or says “expresso” instead of “espresso,” maybe skip the correction and just relate. Chances are, you’ve got your own word that’s been quietly betraying you for years too.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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