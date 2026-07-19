Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Only child asks friends what it’s like growing up with siblings. They showed her instead.

This viral comment perfectly sums up the hilarious, 30-second “crash course” she received: “She got an entire childhood in less than a minute.”

By

Jacalyn Wetzel

By

Upworthy Staff

siblings, only child, TikTok, viral video, Lonnie IIV, funny, relatable, family, childhood, brothers
Photo credit: Lonnie IIV TikTok screenshotsYoung woman sitting in booth; Young woman laughing and covering her head with her hands

Ahhh, siblings. Sometimes they’re your best friends and other times your living room turns into an MMA octagon over the remote control. If you grew up with brothers and sisters, it’s hard to imagine what it would be like to be an only child. (That’s not to say you didn’t dream about it when your sister stole your favorite shirt for the 30th time.)

If you didn’t grow up with siblings, however, it can feel pretty impossible to imagine what life is like with them. While those of us with siblings sometimes daydreamed about being an only, only children likely also had moments where they dreamt of having a brother or sister, not realizing the literal torment siblings can inflict on each other.

One video, one instant education

TikTok creator Lonnie IIV recently posted a video of himself with two other friends seemingly out to lunch. One of the friends asks what it was like to grow up with siblings and in less than a minute, she realized she lucked out being an only child because her two guy friends gave her a crash course in sibling behavior.

In the clip, Lonnie asked if she wanted her drink but then promptly told her she didn’t want it before swirling his fingers around in her cup. This prompted the other friend to throw his balled-up straw paper at her before repeatedly dipping chopsticks into her soup. The woman just laughed and looked seemingly confused at the nonsense her guy friends were displaying. Of course, no sibling experience would be complete without the classic “stop touching me” added for a little pizzazz.

“She got an entire childhood in less than a minute,” one user wrote.

A different user said, “This is so accurate.”

Other commenters started sharing the things they did to their siblings or vice versa. The comment thread was full of sibling…nostalgia? Seems weird to look back on those memories with fondness, yet here we are.

Honestly, my brother used to ask if he could have a bite of my food, and when I said no, he would just lick it before asking again. In turn, when my brothers wouldn’t let me play video games with them, I would pinch my arm until it turned red and run out of the room crying to tell my mom they hit me.

Kids are weird, but thankfully there are usually doses of love in between the madness. If you grew up with siblings, you’ll likely appreciate the video below. Or it’ll give you flashbacks. It’s a toss-up. If you don’t have siblings, you may feel the need to have us evaluated. We turned out alright…mostly.

This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Pop Culture

27 English words people have a hard time enunciating properly, even native speakers

Pop Culture

People share their favorite ‘non-tech’ hobbies that keep them sane in a digital world

Macaulay Culkin, home alone, movies, Macaulay Culkin kids, christmas movies
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin says his kids have seen ‘Home Alone’ but he hasn’t told them Kevin is their dad

costco, costco cake, costco cakes, costco cake order, costco custom cake app
Pop Culture

Costco customers are overjoyed by news that the store’s ‘archaic’ cake ordering system is finally modernizing

dogs, cats, toddlers, science, prosocial behavior
Pets

A study tested cats and dogs to see if they’d help humans in trouble. We love cats anyway.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
pit bull; dogs; pets; genetic mutation; Theo; long haired pit bull
Pets

Pit bull has a rare genetic mutation that makes him look like he’s wearing a teddy bear costume

Jacalyn Wetzel & Upworthy Staff
Korean phrase; difficult day; life advice; faith in humanity; learning; culture; sharing culture
Culture

A beautifully simple Korean phrase said to loved ones having a hard day is bringing people to tears

Jacalyn Wetzel & Upworthy Staff
Wholesome

Three years ago, a man wrote a heartfelt LinkedIn post about his dad losing his job. It paid off immediately.

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
pen pals, friendship, connection, reunion
Wholesome

After 33 years, two old-school pen pals an ocean apart finally got to meet in person

Mark Wales