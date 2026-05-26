Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

After years of living in homeless shelters and his car, Hawaiian teenager graduates high school

Eric Schultz graduated from Waianae High School.

By

Emily Shiffer

graduation, high school graduation, graduate, homelessness, homeless teenager
Photo credit: CanvaEric Schultz graduated from Waianae High School in Hawaii.

Graduating from high school is a major milestone, but for a high school student in Oahu, Hawaii, it was a hard fought achievement.

Eric Schultz, 18, graduated from high school after years of homelessness. Schultz earned his diploma from Waianae High School, where he celebrated the big day with his peers and supportive community.

“I was so grateful to just walk to the stage and grab my diploma,” Schultz told WBRC News. “I was gonna cry, but I just held it in, and I just walked the stage.”

Overcoming homelessness

Schultz’s journey with homelessness began when he was 15 as his parents battled addiction.

“I was living in my car for almost about a year, and I was still going to school at the same time,” he previously told Hawaii News Now. “It didn’t change my view on anything. I just kept working toward my goal to graduate.”

According to WBRC News, there are 802 homeless minors on Oahu—including Schultz.

Back in February 2026, he helped distribute donated items to other families effected by homelessness. He shared, “Seeing all these kids out here today, it’s just hurtful, hurts me.”

In a recent interview with he told Hawaii News Now, he shared, “I am still at the transitioning home up in Kahamana Farms. It is called Rise [Ryse]. I couldn’t find a guardian that could take care of me that was blood-related because everything has to be blood.”

“Hanai auntie” supports Schultz

Schultz had lots of support from his local community, especially from a woman named Desiree Adams. Adams shared with WBRC News that Schultz reached out to her for help and food, and she quickly decided to become one of his “hanai aunties” to support him along the way.

According to the University of Hawaii at Hilo, “hanai” is the “Hawaiian word for adoption…its derivation meaning to feed or nourish. Hanai, as it was traditionally practiced in Hawaiian culture, referred to the situation where a child was taken permanently to be reared, educated, and loved by someone other than natural parents, usually grandparents or other relatives.”

“He used to come over a lot because he was hungry and he didn’t have any food to eat,” Adams said. She shared that Schultz lived with her family for over a year, so long as he followed her rules and curfew.

“He said, ‘Will you help me? Will you help me go back to school?’ And so we took him back to school, got the paperwork, worked with his parents,” she added. “His parents were very supportive of me helping him.”

Her support undeniably helped Schultz make it to graduation.

“He thanks me a lot, but I said I don’t want any credit for this accomplishment,” Adams said. “You made the choice to change, and you made the choice to set your goals and follow your goals.”

Schultz shares his future plans

Next up, Schultz plans to attend trade school for plumbing. He will also continue to help his community and those struggling with homelessness in his area. 

He shared that he is currently living at a transitional shelter operated by Residential Youth Services and Empowerment in Oahu. 

“I hope my story can touch other people to go out at their schools to help find funding, or stuff to help out the community. Anything to help out,” he said.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

JD Craigman, communication, dads, sons, golf
Parenting

Video of young boy patiently telling his dad how to give him critical feedback is a parenting masterclass

olympics, athletes, sports, athletics, competition, world records, enhanced games, olympic games, sprinters, fred kerley, gold medal
Pop Culture

Drug-free sprinter wins ‘Enhanced Games’ and delivers a message to anyone looking for a shortcut

divorce, Reddit, awkward situations, names, relationships
Culture

Man’s ex-wife married his best friend. Their new hyphenated last name is cosmic comedy.

dogs, smartest dog breed, smart dogs, belgian shepherd, belgian malinois
Pets

Study reveals which dog breed is the smartest, and it’s not what you might expect

truck drivers, Michigan, suicide prevention, mental health, good news, heroes, viral photo, community, hope, first responders
Culture

13 truckers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
whales, new york, new york city, nyc, oceans, whale
Science

New York City was visited by nine different whales in one day and the photos are incredible

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
frugal, frugal lifestyle, frugal advice, frugal living, money saving tips
Culture

Frugal people share the best money-saving advice from parents and grandparents they still use

Emily Shiffer & Upworthy Staff
parenting, moms, Boomers, Gen X, parenting advice
Family

Overwhelmed new mother hears the perfect parenting advice from her mom on doorbell cam

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
dance, dance off, dancing
Education

An 8th grader challenged his teacher to a dance-off. Her response made her famous.

Annie Reneau & Upworthy Staff