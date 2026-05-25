Overwhelmed new mother hears the perfect parenting advice from her mom on doorbell cam

“How on earth can one person do it all?” This is a question so many mothers ask themselves. Especially after giving birth, when life seems to expect them to take care of their newborn, get their body back, return to work and keep a clean house all at the same time.
It’s a question that had completely overwhelmed Monica Murphy, only one month into welcoming her third child, while still recovering from a C-section and taking care of her other children, who were also nursing, according to Today.com. Luckily for Murphy, her mom had the perfect piece of advice to ease her troubled mind. And luckily for us, it was all caught on the family’s doorbell cam.
In a now-viral Instagram post, Murphy wrote her formidable to-do list, which included:
- Working
- Staying present on social media
- Maintaining a clean home
- Tandem breastfeeding
- Being present with my kids
- Eating a nutritious diet
- Making time for my husband
- Keeping in touch with friends
- Making time for myself
- Planning activities for kids
- Frick decorate for Christmas
Followed by that burning question: “How on earth can one person do it all?”
Of course, Murphy hadn’t expressed any of these stresses to her mom, who had been visiting. But still, her mom knew something heavily weighed on her daughter’s mind.
Her mom’s simple words cut through the chaos
So, as she was walking out, Murphy’s mom left her with these words of wisdom:
“They aren’t gonna remember a clean house, they are gonna remember how much you loved them and hung out with them.”
Murphy told Today.com that she “broke down” crying after her mom had left, and was instantly inspired to share the video for other moms who needed similar encouragement.
Indeed, the message struck an emotional chord with thousands of viewers.
The Internet responds with empathy and heartbreak
“The way I would’ve just bawled if she said that to me,” one person commented.
Another added, “I needed to hear this today.”
Some shared how it was a sentiment they sadly would never hear from their own mothers, and how they are now re-parenting themselves.
“My mom would just nag I’m lazy and how am I supposed to leave my house a mess. So I’m just easing my anxiety with gentle words from other people’s mothers. As I’ve been doing my whole life. Clean house was above happy children,” one person wrote.
What this moment says about all of us
It can be so easy for moms to lose themselves in the never ending cycle of responsibilities and, frankly, unrealistic societal expectations. But hopefully this sweet message can help moms everywhere go a bit easier on themselves, and actually enjoy the time they have with their kids. That’s part of what family is all about, after all.
This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.