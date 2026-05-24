Cabbie reveals how daughter’s confession led him to quit job as high-paid engineer

A passenger in Hiroshima, Japan, got into a taxi and ended up hearing a story that’s stayed with him ever since. The driver was chatty, and at some point during the ride, the passenger noticed a photo attached to the dashboard: a young woman in a graduation gown.

“Is that your daughter?” he asked, according to his post on X.

The driver confirmed that it was. She’d just graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He said he was proud of her, and that she was the reason he drove a taxi. Man driving as the sun sets. Photo credit: Canva

The passenger didn’t understand what he meant, so the driver explained.

“I used to be an engineer. Good job, good money. But very busy. Many nights I work late, weekends I work. I miss her childhood.”

Then came the thing his daughter said that changed everything.

“She said, ‘I remember mom reading to me. I remember grandma cooking. I don’t remember you.’ That hurt very much.”

So he quit. He became a taxi driver because it allowed him to control his own hours. He could be home when she got back from school. He could cook meals for her. He could help with homework. His wife and family thought he was crazy for leaving a stable, high-paying job, but he understood what he was trading.

Now they’re close. They call each other every week. When the passenger asked whether he regretted the choice, the driver’s answer was immediate.

“Regret? No. Money comes and goes. Time only goes. I chose time. That was the right choice.”

Got in a taxi in Hiroshima. The driver had a photo taped to his dashboard. Young woman in a graduation gown.



We drove in silence for a bit. Then I asked "is that your daughter?"



He said "yes. She graduated university last year. Mechanical engineering. Very smart."



I said…— 6ɪx✦ (@ok6ixx) May 13, 2026

The struggle he described is common. Research from the Modern Family Index found that 79% of working parents feel like they have to choose between their jobs and their families. Eighty percent said the workforce is still outdated because it hasn’t adjusted to support the actual needs of modern working parents.

The driver found his own solution. It cost him career advancement and a bigger paycheck, but his daughter remembers him now.

The story, shared on X by @ok6ixx on May 13, received more than 46,000 views. One commenter pointed out the irony: “So how does she make time for her family doing the same engineering job?”

It’s a fair question. She graduated into the same career her father left behind. Whether she’ll face the same choice he did is something only time will tell.