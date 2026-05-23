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She slipped a note under her neighbor’s door about his loud TV. His reply made her cry.

She avoided her noisy neighbor for weeks. Then she left a polite note. His beautiful response came three days later.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By

Upworthy Staff

neighbors, apartment living, communication, wholesome, Reddit
Photo credit: Olivia Anne Snyder/UnsplashA woman reads a note.

Eight months into living in her second-floor apartment, a woman had developed a problem: Her downstairs neighbor’s TV was loud. Not party loud—just loud enough that she could hear specific dialogue through her floor. There were also regular sounds around 11 p.m. that seemed like furniture being dragged across the room.

She hated the idea of being “that neighbor,” so she stayed quiet. But after one particularly bad Tuesday night before an early workday, when she genuinely couldn’t sleep, she decided to write a note.

She kept it calm and respectful, explaining that she wasn’t sure whether he realized how much sound was traveling upstairs. She mentioned the TV volume and asked whether they could find a solution. She slipped it under his door and went back to her apartment, expecting either no response or a bad one.

neighbors, apartment living, communication, wholesome, Reddit
A man watches TV late at night. Photo credit: obayda PH via Unsplash

For three days, nothing changed. Then, on Friday morning, she noticed a folded piece of paper under her own door.

The neighbor had written back. He wasn’t defensive or angry. He apologized and explained that he was hard of hearing in one ear. He genuinely had no idea how loud the television had been through the floor. He’d ordered a soundbar that would allow him to use headphones at night. At the bottom of the note, he added that he appreciated her coming to him directly instead of reporting the issue to building management.

“I stood in my hallway reading it twice,” she wrote in a Reddit post shared on February 21.

My downstairs neighbor left a note under my door after i complained about noise and i genuinely did not expect what it said
byu/Basus_Isloe inrevengestories

The noise problem was resolved soon after. The dragging sounds stopped, and the television could no longer be heard upstairs.

She ended her post: “Sometimes being the person who leaves the polite note actually just works and I forget that.”

Disputes over noise are among the most common conflicts in shared living spaces. A September 2017 survey by OnePoll for Homes.com found that noise was the top reason Americans argued with their neighbors. The study also revealed that one in four Americans had an ongoing feud with a neighbor, while 36% had been involved in full-blown arguments over disputes.

The woman’s approach worked because she did a few things right. She waited until she’d calmed down. She used written communication instead of a potentially heated face-to-face conversation. She was polite and assumed good intent rather than malice.

And the neighbor responded in kind. He explained the situation, took responsibility, found a solution, and thanked her for handling it privately.

Most neighbor noise stories don’t end this well. This one did because two people chose to be decent to each other.

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