Woman lost her AirPods on a flight. What she did next with the “Find My” app is genius.

A woman had a layover in Houston when she realized her AirPods had fallen out of her pocket somewhere on the plane. She filed a claim with United Airlines, gave them a description of the silicone case, provided her travel details, and then did something kind of brilliant.

She started tracking them.

Reddit user u/jadewildaz recently shared the story, explaining how the AirPods were moving. From a residential address to United’s office and back again, day after day, following what looked like someone’s work schedule. She emailed United with this information, along with her theory that an airplane cleaner had pocketed them. A smiling woman listens to her AirPods. Photo credit: Canva

United’s response? Since the AirPods had left airport property, there was nothing they could do. Case closed. They suggested she file a report with the Houston Police Department.

So she got creative with Apple’s Find My feature instead.

Every time the AirPods were in use, she hit the “play sound” button. A loud beeping would blast through the earbuds, and she’d watch on her tracking app as they got yanked out and shoved back in the case. Then she’d wait a bit and do it again.

“I watched them go from the apartment building to the airport, back and forth, and tracked the schedule,” she wrote in a Reddit post. Each time she activated the sound, the person would clearly stop using them.

The woman pointed out something kind of funny: if the employee had just returned the AirPods, United probably would have rewarded them with enough money to buy a brand new pair. “I understand they are expensive and not everyone can swing a pair,” she wrote. Instead, they ended up with AirPods that randomly scream at them.

Reddit loved it. One commenter suggested Apple should create a special tone called “these missing items are in the possession of someone I don’t know.” Another person shared that their sister literally tracked her AirPods to someone’s house, knocked on the door, and demanded them back. The person looked so guilty they just handed them over. The airplane cleaner stole my AirPods.

byu/jadewildaz inpettyrevenge

Someone else pointed out the real issue: “Am I the only one grossed out about wearing someone else’s AirPods? Even after sanitizing, it’s like wearing used underwear for me.”

Fair point. The thief is dealing with random beeping AND someone else’s ear wax. Probably should have just turned them in.