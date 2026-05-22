‘Wishbone’ documentary has Millennials honoring the dog that helped them fall in love with reading

A large majority of Millennials who came of age in the 1990s can still sing the song from memory: “What the story, Wishbone? What’s this you’re dreaming of? … It kinda seems familiar, like a story from a book.”

Wishbone has cemented itself as one of the most memorable aspects of ’90s childhood. The show itself was, of course, brilliant. But its impact goes far beyond its pure entertainment and educational value.

Beloved series Wishbone is over 30 years old

For the uninitiated, Wishbone was a children’s television series that ran, believe it or not, just two years—from 1995 to 1997—on PBS.

The format was comforting in its predictability: Wishbone, a dog played by a Jack Russell terrier named Soccer, would try to help his friends and family—particularly, the young son of the family named Joe—solve a problem. For the solution to his real-world problems, Wishbone would revisit famous literature from history: from Robin Hood to Joan of Arc to The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

In fantasy sequences or re-enactments, Wishbone would play prominent characters from the novels. Notoriously, the show did not water down the stories for its young audience. Though the show never went beyond the cartoonish-violence of Soccer the dog jump-kicking unsuspecting bad guys, it deftly handled heavy themes from its source material.

It’s one of the most beloved shows from its era, and Wishbone/Soccer was a true icon. He passed away in 2001 at the age of 13.

New Wishbone documentary has Millennials feeling nostalgic

A new documentary about the behind-the-scenes magic is coming out soon. It details the extraordinary effort it took to make the ambitious series possible: a dog playing the lead role, child actors, intricate costumes, historical sets, and a tight production timeline.

It’s a miracle that Wishbone was able to exist at all, and now, the story of how is finally going to be told.

Millennials are pumped, and not just because of pure nostalgia, but because they’re remembering how the show, and the dog, helped them fall in love with books.

Over a thousand comments have poured in under the trailer:

“We need Wishbone back now more than ever!”



“My eyes are watering just from the thumbnail. It’s so good to see an old friend.”



“This makes me tear up. Wishbone was INSTRUMENTAL in encouraging me to read, especially the classics. My parents got me bunch of wishbone books that made classical literature accessible to younger audiences and those books allowed me to understand literary devices and culture without me even realizing it. Wishbone was SO IMPORTANT. “

“I was ‘the only one who ever got the name of the author of the Iliad right on this test, including adults”thanks to Wishbone.”

“Wishbone was a great introduction to classic literature for me. It’s how I first discovered Sherlock Holmes and the Odyssey.”



“Wishbone made me the kind of reader and thinker I am today. I can’t think of another show that not only promotes literature, but also teaches the skill of synthesis -prompting kids to draw the connections between 2 stories, and between stories and their own lives.”

The show touched the hearts of the kids who grew up watching it, but even the critics were aware of how important it was. Wishbone won a Peabody Award and four Emmy awards.

It took a hard-working team of writers, costume designers, set designers, directors, and more to have that kind of impact. But of course, it’s easiest to remember the adorable face of the show: Soccer.

By all accounts, the dog was magical. Executive producer Rick Duffield said, “I think he’s one of the most talented canines I’ve ever worked with.”

Not many dogs, even famous show business dogs, have had the kind of impact on a generation that Soccer did. Now he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves.

What’s the Story, Wishbone? is directed by Joey Stewart and will air on public television May 27-June 9.