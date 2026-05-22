Bruno Mars read his dad’s amazing text after getting a street named after him. The ending was perfect.

On April 10, Las Vegas threw Bruno Mars a parade, declared it “Bruno Mars Day,” and renamed a stretch of Park Avenue “Bruno Mars Drive.” The singer rode down the Strip in a pink convertible with showgirls, got a key to the city from Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, and received a ceremonial Nevada state flag from Governor Joe Lombardo.

But the moment that got everyone was when Mars stood in front of the crowd at Toshiba Plaza and read a text from his dad, Peter Hernandez.

“My loving son, I know you don’t like advice, but getting a street named after you is a monumental moment,” Mars read aloud. His father admitted he was extremely proud, but reminded his son to stay humble and let his fans know “it’s their street” and that he’s overwhelmed by the honor.

“I wish I were there, but my heart is with you. And you know, wherever you are, your mother is with you, too,” the text continued. Mars’ mother passed away, and the mention of her brought the emotion.

Then his dad told him to tell the fans he loved them. Mars did, and the crowd went wild.

“I am so proud of you, I could cry,” Mars continued reading. “All my love, son, and thank you for answering my text yesterday…”

He paused.

“P.S. Please send money.”

Mars cracked up. The crowd cracked up. Perfect dad move.

According to Nevada Public Radio, Mars joins a very short list of people with Las Vegas streets in their names: Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Penn & Teller. The renamed street runs between Park MGM (where Mars has had a long-running residency at Dolby Live) and T-Mobile Arena.

The whole event was kicking off Mars’ “Romantic Tour” at Allegiant Stadium. After the ceremony, he performed with his band The Hooligans and announced he was donating $1 million to Las Vegas Children’s Hospital. MGM Resorts matched it.

Mars told the crowd he’d been advised early in his career not to play Vegas yet, that it was where entertainers go to retire. “But I said, ‘Nah, I love this city so much.’”

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International, said Mars has the “legacy and legs” to perform in Las Vegas for years to come. Hundreds of people waited in hot temperatures for hours just to see the parade.

A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science found that parental awe (not just pride) strengthens well-being more holistically, making parents’ lives feel happier and more meaningful. The researchers noted that awe helps parents connect with something larger than themselves, and you don’t need an extraordinary achievement to feel it.

Though in this case, getting a street named after you and making your dad laugh with a “send money” joke probably qualifies as pretty extraordinary.