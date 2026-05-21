Intriguing 1909 painting blurs the lines between old-timey self-portrait and modern selfie

Modern selfies are often met with eye rolls, despite how ubiquitous they are on social media. Context can make a difference in how people see them, of course. A selfie taken in front of a major landmark or beautiful vista might feel different to people than a photo or video in front of a mirror on a good hair day, for instance.

However, the idea that someone would want to share themselves (or see others) grooming may not be as much a sign of the times as people think. Russian painter Zinaida Serebriakova’s 1909 self-portrait, titled “At the Dressing Table,” almost looks like it could have been painted today.

In the painting, Serebriakova sits in front of a mirror at a vanity table filled with bottles, jewelry, and a cushion holding hat pins. Serebriakova looks directly at herself in the mirror, smiling while brushing out her long brown hair with a black comb. She wears an undergarment that is slipping off of one shoulder, giving an air of casual intimacy. Her slight eyebrow raise almost feels flirtatious. At the Dressing Table by Zinaida Serebriakova, 1909 (Public Domain)

What’s the difference between a self-portrait and a selfie?

Seeing Serebriakova’s self-portrait does beg the question, what’s the difference between this and someone doing a bathroom selfie or “get ready with me” video? Clearly, it takes more time and specific skill to paint than to take a photo with a smartphone, but is that the only difference?

In the opinion of Arpad Kovacs, associate curator in the Department of Photographs at the Getty Museum, the selfie and self-portrait is largely a matter of replaceability and disposability, as well as careful decision-making. As he told Annelisa Stephan when asked about the difference:

“The self-portrait and the selfie are two separate, though at times overlapping, efforts at establishing and embellishing a definition of one’s self.

“Qualities like medium specificity, deeply rooted histories, and traditions (or lack thereof) that define these efforts only superficially differentiate the two. What has greater weight is the selfie’s inherently replaceable and even disposable quality. If after taking a picture of oneself the results are unsatisfactory, it is easily forgotten and replaced by a new picture.

“The self-portrait, whether it is a carefully composed study or created in haste, often contains more decisions than could be easily erased. Calling a self-portrait by Rembrandt a selfie is not only anachronistic, it also negates the carefully calculated set of decisions that created the rendering.”

A selfie can be a self-portrait, but not all self-portraits are selfies

Kovacs pointed out that an artist could use a selfie as a self-portrait, but that doesn’t mean all self-portraits would be considered selfies.

Professor Tim Gorichanaz wrote his dissertation on self-documentation, and found that the academic research offers some specific qualities of selfies:

do not require strong technical skills

emphasize the present moment

emphasize external appearances

manifest a networked sense of self

are rooted in sharing, communication and consumerism

may be motivated by narcissism and exhibitionism

Jackie Kennedy, John F Kennedy, and Ethel Kennedy taking a mirror selfie with a 35mm camera- 1954 pic.twitter.com/uqiiHxVGtP— Things From the Past (@pastarchive) May 20, 2026

Historically, self-portraits possess the opposite qualities across the board, Gorichanaz argues. When a selfie does not match the qualities listed, it would more likely be considered a genuine self-portrait. (After all, photography is a genuine medium for self-portraits.)

It seems clear that Serebriakova’s “At the Dressing Table” is a self-portrait with the feel of a modern selfie.

Why ‘At the Dressing Table’ feels like a 100-year-old selfie

People in the comments of a video about the painting from ArtDeco share that sentiment:

“It’s so fascinating how a painting made in 1909 can look like it was painted yesterday. It literally looks like and has the feel of Instagram!”

“I wonder if it’s the first get ready with me painting.”

“‘It almost feels photographic’ this right here is why the painting feels like it was made yesterday and feels so striking. It doesn’t even feel like just a photo. It’s a particular style of photo, very personal, very carefree, and completely comfortable. Which only became particularly widespread with the proliferation of digital photography and phone cameras. It doesn’t just feel like a photo, it feels like a photo taken right now.”

ArtDeco shared more about the painting and Serebriakova’s career and personal life in the video below. Selfie or self-portrait, the artist was definitely ahead of her time.









