Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

People around the world reveal the English language words that are near impossible to pronounce

Frankly, many fluent English speakers have trouble with these words too.

By

Cecily Knobler

muscles, English language, confusing language, linguist
Photo credit: CanvaA person flexes their muscles. A woman is perplexed.

“Mooseless. Ferina. Tai kon.” If you’re confused by these words, it’s probably because they’re not quite words. Instead, they’re sounds heard by people for whom English is not their first language. “Muscles. Foreigner. Chicken” are what they were attempting to repeat, but due to the English language being notoriously difficult, they just couldn’t quite pronounce them.

In a recent viral TikTok, @alanthedude asked people from different countries worldwide, “What is the hardest English word for you to pronounce?” Answers coming from French, Austrian, Polish, and other nationalities were understandably stumped at times. It’s no secret English doesn’t always follow the same rules as other languages.

The post has received nearly two million likes and over 11,000 comments. Even English speakers are often bewildered by the language. One writes, “As an English speaker, I cannot say rural.” Another shares the confusing nature of certain words being so close in spelling, yet having such different meanings and pronunciations. “Thought, though, tough, through, thorough, throughout.”

Cristina Miguelez, the Digital PR Manager and Specialist for online tutoring program Preply, shares some of the most common words in English that non-natives have a tough time pronouncing. Many, some will find, aren’t so easy to pronounce for English speakers either.

Worcestershire

This one throws out most of the rules for vowels in particular. Miguelez shares, “Often considered the ultimate pronunciation nightmare, ‘Worcestershire’ completely ignores how it looks on paper. Most learners try to pronounce every syllable, but native speakers usually shorten it to something closer to ‘WUSS-ter-sheer.’ The silent letters and compressed sounds make it incredibly difficult for anyone learning English phonetically.”

Entrepreneur

This word, “borrowed from the French language,” can confuse some due to syllable emphasis. “‘Entrepreneur’ contains vowel sounds and pronunciation rules that do not naturally exist in many other languages. The ending alone confuses, with many speakers unsure whether to pronounce the ‘r,’ the ‘eu,’ or both. In English, it’s pronounced ‘on-truh-pruh-NUR,’ with the final syllable carrying the strongest emphasis.”

Rural

As mentioned, this word was discussed in the TikTok comment section and can be difficult even for people whose first language is English. “‘Rural’ contains back-to-back ‘r’ sounds that are particularly hard for speakers whose native language doesn’t heavily use the English ‘r,’” Miguelez explains. “Even native English speakers sometimes struggle to say it clearly at speed. Most people pronounce it something like ‘ROOR-uhl,’ although saying it quickly can easily make the sounds blur together.”

Colonel

This word, as Miguelez describes, looks “nothing like it sounds.” She adds, “One of the least phonetic words in the English language, ‘colonel’ is pronounced ‘kernel.’ The disconnect between spelling and pronunciation makes it incredibly confusing for learners. Although the spelling suggests otherwise, it’s actually said as ‘KUR-nuhl.’”

Squirrel

Miguelez notes that she has found this word to be especially difficult for certain nationalities. “‘Squirrel’ combines awkward consonant clusters with the difficult English ‘r’ sound, making it one of the most commonly mentioned words by language learners worldwide. German, Japanese, Spanish, and Chinese speakers frequently cite it as especially difficult. In most accents, it sounds roughly like ‘SKWIR-uhl,’ with the middle ‘r’ sound making it tricky to say smoothly.”

Also on Miguelez’s list were “February,” “coup,” “brewery,” “hyperbole,” and “phenomenon.” Whether it was the seemingly random placements of consonants or vowels, these words often trip up even the most fluent English speakers.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

Bruno Mars, Las Vegas, father son, street naming, wholesome
Culture

Bruno Mars read his dad’s amazing text after getting a street named after him. The ending was perfect.

service dogs, medical alert dogs, heart health, animals, health
Nature

Service dog wouldn’t stop pawing a stranger on a flight. Months later, doctors confirmed why.

medical mystery, seizures, epilepsy, brain injury, Sudoku
Health

Sudoku puzzles kept triggering his strange condition. Crosswords were fine.

Volkswagen Beetle, reunion, TikTok, heartwarming, cars
Culture

A goodbye note tucked in a Beetle sent a woman on epic quest to reunite car and owner

bored employee, sleepy employee. long meeting, jargon, talkative boss
People Skills

Research shows the dead giveaway that someone won’t be good at their job

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
david attenborough, attenborough documentary, documentaries, nature documentaries, planet earth, blue planet, gorilla story, conservation, earth, environment, conservation
Conservation

Viewers thought 100-year-old David Attenborough was finally ready to retire. They were wrong.

Evan Porter
at the dressing table, painting, zinaida serebriakova
Culture

Intriguing 1909 painting blurs the lines between old-timey self-portrait and modern selfie

Annie Reneau
travel, elderly people, reboot
Life Hacks

‘Small-town guy’ shares how he was able to reboot his life, even in his late 50s

Cecily Knobler
morbid curiosity, psychology, intrusive thoughts, roadkill, doomscrolling, disgust, human behavior, sociology, culture, evolutionary psychology, scientific research
Science

Fascinating new research finally explains humans’ ‘morbid curiosity’

Evan Porter