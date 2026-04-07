Man takes group of boys grocery shopping, teaching them to use their best instincts to be helpful

In many families, the wife often does the bulk of the grocery shopping. But as younger generations of men take on a more active role in day-to-day household management, there can be a learning curve. One man is trying to get ahead of that by teaching young boys how to shop for groceries on a budget using their own instincts.

King Randall founded The X for Boys, a nonprofit that helps underprivileged boys access the resources they need to succeed. The organization also teaches life skills they may not be learning at home. In a recent video posted to Instagram, Randall is seen in a grocery store with another man and a group of boys, introducing the idea of men grocery shopping for their families. A man and woman in a grocery store.

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Randall explains that the boys should come to the grocery store prepared with a list and a strategy. As they shop, items should be checked off, even if the list isn’t organized by where things are located in the store.

“So in order to lessen our time in the store, what we’re going to do is, we’re going to categorize these,” he says.

After one of the boys grabs a shopping cart, Randall explains they have a $150 budget before asking what section of the store they’re in.

“We’re in the produce section, right?” he asks. “So what we’re going to do is we’re going to go down our list, and we’re going to go one by one and see what’s in produce.” A little boy putting milk in a grocery cart.

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The boys enthusiastically agree and follow along. Randall adds that they’re shopping for a family of four, then shows them how to compare prices as they look for apples their family would eat. They continue through the produce section, checking off items along the way. Throughout the grocery run, Randall uses an imaginary wife in his examples, joking that when they’re newly married, they may need to call and confirm certain products.

Commenters thought the grocery store run was an important experience for the boys. Many viewers of the now-viral video praise him for putting effort into teaching young boys how to be helpful using their own instincts throughout. View this post on Instagram

One person says, “I absolutely love this. This is definitely needed in our community. All young men need to learn these skills to develop their young lives ~ It will last them their lifetime!”

Another writes, “As an educator, MORE OF THIS!!! Life skills! Executive functioning and money management, family planning, communication-I want to hear the debrief. What did we learn? When can we apply this? What transferable skills can we identify? Bravo” A little boy putting bread in a shopping cart.

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Someone else chimes in, “Sir, you have no idea of the ripple effect you are making on future generations. May God bless you and give you favor.”

“I am so obsessed with this,” another person writes. “These kids won’t forget this lesson!! They’re so engaged and listen so well.”

“I love this!!! Keep this up sir!” a commenter adds. “And key…when youve been married a while and knowing what is needed will go a long way in the home with lowering your wife’s mental load. Glad you mentioned being newer to married and after been married you would know. This teaches to not use weaponized incompetence.”

This isn’t the only life skill Randall is teaching. His program also teaches the boys how to iron, order at a restaurant, pump gas, and more. They’re learning skills they’ll use for the rest of their lives.