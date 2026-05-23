Communication expert shares 3-step method to perfectly respond to complainers

Complaining can creep its way into conversation, and it happens very frequently. According to Will Bowen, author of A Complaint Free World, people complain an average of 15 to 30 times a day.

Navigating a discussion with a complainer can be tricky. Most likely, you don’t know what to say as they express their gripes.

Thankfully, communication expert and podcaster Jefferson Fisher has shared exactly what you should say to someone who is complaining to you.

How to respond to complainers

According to Fisher, there are three key steps to keep in mind when responding to someone complaining to you:

Step #1: Make them keep going

Rather than cut them off, Fisher explains why you should encourage the complainer to keep talking.

“When someone is complaining to you, it’s typically a sign of a much bigger problem, meaning it’ll spread to other issues or even to other people,” he said. “So you want them to get it all out. That means that instead of criticizing the complainer, you’re going to create a path for them.”

Step #2: Say, “Tell me more”

Fisher says that using this phrase will stop you from becoming defensive when someone complains to you.

“You keep doing that as often times as you need,” he said. “We’re getting them to empty their entire box of bad feelings. And what you’ll find is that what they originally came to complain about was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Step #3: Empower them with solutions

Once the complainer has aired their grievances, Fisher suggests saying one of the following phrases to help guide them toward a solution:

“And what solution do you have so far?”

“How do you propose to resolve this?”

“What’s the answer?”

“How do you typically handle this?”

“How have you addressed this in the past?”

According to Fisher, this helps teach people how to solve their own issues rather than rely on you for resolution.

Why complaining is toxic

On his podcast, Fisher interviewed confidence expert Dr. Shadé Zahrai, who explained why complaining can be so toxic.

“Complaining makes you more likely to be a negativity magnet,” she said. “People also don’t realize that when they complain, they are reliving a negative situation in vivid detail, which then activates the same parts of the brain which gears you towards negativity.”

According to Zahrai, this is known as “The Victimizer” theory.

“This is that inner voice that leads you to blame other people. To feel like life is so difficult for you and everyone else has it easier,” she explained. “And it’s the ‘Why me?’ voice.”

Fisher piped in, “That’s an exhausting voice.”

Zahrai concurred and added, “It’s an exhausting voice for you, [and] for the people around you. And then we don’t realize that it keeps us stuck.”