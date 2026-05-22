Clever Georgia handyman turns pink Barbie camper into a gas-saving mini vehicle

It’s safe to say any and all of us would like to save money on exorbitant gas prices these days. Whether that looks like staying at home, carpooling, or dusting off the ol’ bike, we’re all seeking creative ways to avoid bleeding our wallets dry at the pump.

But running around in a hot-pink kiddie car? That wasn’t part of anyone’s plan.

Except, of course, for Georgia-based handyman Mali Hightower, who’s made headlines for equipping a Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper with a two-gallon, one-piston engine nabbed from a power washer, essentially turning it into a fully operational, money-saving “mini car.”

Not only did he rig his pimped-out princess car with a rack for transporting groceries, but he also installed lights and a tablet for maps and music. One pull of the rip cord and he’s off—and as long as he stays off the highway, local cops haven’t taken issue.

On average, gas currently costs around $4.50 per gallon. If Hightower were to fill up either of his regular cars—a minivan and a Mercedes convertible—it would cost him $60. Compare that to the measly $3 he needs to fill up the Barbie car.

“Gas is getting too high, so I gotta do what I can,” he told CBS Evening News while cheekily asking for $1 on pump six.

In praise of pink fuel efficiency

While folks online marveled at Hightower’s ingenuity, most were simply thrilled that he jaunted across town in a toy marketed to little girls without any hesitation:

“The fact that he could have spray-painted it, but chose to leave it a Barbie car is hilarious I want one!”

“Love a smart, innovative, confident man who isn’t afraid to move about in a little pink Barbie car.”

“That is a man secure in his masculinity.”

The rising cost of gas has prompted many people to rethink how they get around

Some have started organizing neighborhood ride-shares for errands and school pickups. Others have traded four wheels for electric bikes and scooters on shorter trips. Social media has also become packed with tips for stretching every gallon a little farther, from planning errands along one route to avoiding excessive idling.

There are also people taking DIY approaches into their own hands. Similar to Hightower’s approach, some drivers have experimented with alternative transportation methods, such as using golf carts or switching to older, used, more fuel-efficient cars like sedans, wagons, and hatchbacks.

However, those ideas stay a little closer to the—shall we say—traditional side of transportation, while Hightower’s Barbie creation sits in a category all its own. Yes, it tackles a real frustration, but it also infuses a bit of joy.

Hightower may have started with the practical need to spend less at the pump, but he ended up delivering something we all seem to be craving just as much right now: a reason to smile. Even when stress seems to lurk around every corner, creativity still has plenty of mileage left in it. And Hightower’s souped-up Barbie car is delightful proof of that.