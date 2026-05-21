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11 sneaky ways to save money on gas when ‘drive less’ just isn’t an option

Tips for when gas prices are ridiculous and every dollar counts.

By

Annie Reneau

gas, gas prices, fuel costs
Photo credit: CanvaGas prices have people looking for ways to save.

Gas prices always fluctuate, but when the price at the pump approaches an all-time high, we all feel it. The road trip this summer feels like a budget buster, and even a quick drive to the grocery store requires a second thought.

Using less gas is smart both environmentally and economically, no matter what gas prices are doing. But when gas prices are ridiculous and every dollar counts, it becomes a necessity. “Drive less” is obviously the best approach, but that’s not always an option.

Here are 11 lesser-known ways to maximize your gas dollars:

1. Drive the highway ‘sweet spot’ speed as much as possible

Bad news for leadfoots: Speeding on the highway is bad for fuel efficiency. And it’s not a tiny difference.

According to the Department of Energy website, “It can be assumed that each 5 mph driven over 50 mph is like paying an additional $0.27 per gallon for gas.” But that’s assuming gas costs $3.83 a gallon. When gas prices are closer to $5.00 a gallon, or in some places over $6.00 a gallon, slowing down on the freeway becomes an even bigger savings.

2. Stop ‘topping off’ the tank

For many people, topping off the tank by giving the gas pump a few extra squeezes after it stops is habitual. Stop it.

First of all, you may actually be doing damage to your car by topping off the gas, according to Consumer Reports. Secondly, you’re wasting gas. When the pump automatically stops, it means the tank is full, so anything you pump doesn’t actually go into the fuel tank. It spills over into your vapor canister and ends up releasing toxic gas vapor unnecessarily.

At least one state, Oregon, has made it illegal to top off your gas.

3. Don’t idle more than 10 seconds

There’s a lot of conflicting information out there about how long you should let the car idle before it becomes a waste of gas. Obviously, leaving the car running for long periods of time wastes gas, but since it takes an initial injection of gas to start up an engine, how long makes sense to wait before turning the engine off instead of idling?

It might be less time than you think. According to a report shared by the Deaprtment of Energy, the threshold is only 10 seconds.

“Idling for more than 10 seconds uses more fuel and
emits more CO2 than engine restarting,” the report reads. So if you’re waiting in a drive-thru, picking up a kid, or otherwise waiting in your car, if it’s going to be longer than 10 seconds, turn off the engine.

4. Ditch the junk in your trunk

The weight of your car affects its gas mileage, and unnecessary weight just makes you waste fuel for no reason. If you have something heavy in your trunk, take it out. If you store stuff to take to Goodwill in your car for months, maybe prioritize that drop-off.

5. Only use Premium gas if your car requires it

Consumer Reports says that if your car manufacturer only recommends Premium gas, it can run just fine on Regular. They tested whether Premium made fuel efficiency difference and found that there was no performance or fuel-economy benefits for many cars. And the price difference can definitely add up.

So basically, check your manual and don’t feel pressured to use Premium gas unless the manufacturer requires it.

6. Check your tire pressure

An often overlooked source of fuel inefficiency is underinflated tires.

“When your tires aren’t at the proper pressure, your engine is working harder to move the same speed and distance. This means more fuel consumption and, ultimately, lower MPG,” Firestone shares on its auto care website.

Many tire companies will let you check your tire pressure and use their air pumps for free. Some will even do it for you, so make it a monthly habit for the best gas mileage.

7. Buy gas on Sunday or Monday

The gas price comparison app GasBuddy analyzed the data to see which day of the week gas tends to be cheapest. Here’s what they found:

Sunday = cheapest

Monday = also cheap

Tuesday and Saturday = fluctuates, so compare prices

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday = most expensive

(Of course, these are based on averages, so good to do your own comparison in your local area.)

8. Open windows instead of using A/C

Obviously, on very hot days, windows simply aren’t going to cut it. But the more you can roll down windows instead of using your car’s air conditioning, the better when it comes to gas usage. Your car’s A/C doesn’t use gas directly, but the power it requires means the car uses more gas when it’s running.

People might ask if having the windows open creates drag that would affect fuel economy. According to Consumer Reports testing, the effect of opening windows didn’t affect fuel economy, even at 65 mph. (However, your hair probably won’t love that speed.)

9. Coast more.

Hard braking wastes the gas you used to get to the speed you’re driving. In other words, you held the gas pedal longer than you needed to. Adjusting your driving habits to take your foot off the gas earlier and coast more before braking means using a bit less gas overall.

Note: Coast in gear, not in neutral. Old advice would tell you to put the car in neutral to coast, but in newer cars, that actualy is less fuel-efficient than keeping the car in gear.

10. Accelerate slowly.

Some of us fancy ourselves efficient drivers by doing everything quickly. But accelarating quickly is actually less efficient when it comes to gas. According to the Department of Energy, aggressive driving (which includes rapid acceleration, hard braking, and speeding) can lower gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.

gas pedal, driving, gas prices
Go easy on the accelerating. (Photo credit: Canva)

11. Don’t sleep on loyalty programs and warehouse discounts

While loyalty programs at gas stations and grocery stores that sell gas might seem like a gimmick, there is genuine savings to be had through them. And memberships at warehouses like Costco and Sam’s Club can also save you money at the tank. Some people like to stack those savings with credit card rewards as well, with some rewards cards offering extra points or cash back for gas purchases.

While we wait (or at least hope) for gas prices to drop, these tips can hopefully help ease the pressure on the pocketbook a little bit.

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  • Fyodor Dostoevsky shared one powerful habit necessary to lead an authentic life
    Photo credit: WikipediaRussian author Fyodor Dostoevsky.
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    Fyodor Dostoevsky shared one powerful habit necessary to lead an authentic life

    “Above all, don’t lie to yourself.”

    Emily Shiffer

    Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky’s works are known for their deep psychological and philosophical themes. His writing offered insights on topics ranging from what it means to live a meaningful life to the meaning of life itself.

    According to Dostoevsky, an essential part of leading an authentic life involves avoiding self-deception and resisting the urge to run from pain. Staying true to oneself can lead to a fulfilling life rooted in personal freedom, though not without suffering.

    Dostoevsky’s personal experiences helped shape the insights he shared in his novel The Brothers Karamazov. In it, he offered powerful advice to anyone pursuing an authentic life.

    Dostoevsky on living an authentic life

    Dostoevsky believed that to live an authentic life, one must be honest with oneself and endure suffering. He wrote:

    “Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect for anyone or anything he ceases to love.

    Dostoevsky also wrote:

    “To be a human being among human beings, and remain one forever, no matter what misfortunes befall, not to become depressed, and not to falter–this is what life is, herein lies its task.”

    Dostoevsky faced many trials in his life (1821–1881). One of the most notable was being sent to a prison labor camp in Siberia for his political beliefs. After eight months, he was sentenced to death by firing squad. But the execution was staged for dramatic effect. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica:

    “There a sentence of death by firing squad was pronounced, last rites were offered, and three prisoners were led out to be shot first. At the last possible moment, the guns were lowered and a messenger arrived with the information that the tsar had deigned to spare their lives. The mock-execution ceremony was in fact part of the punishment.”

    His life was not free from pain or mistakes, and from 1864 to 1865, “his wife and his brother died, the magazine folded, and Dostoevsky found himself deeply in debt, which he exacerbated by gambling.”

    Tips for living an authentic life

    In The Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks, a Harvard University social scientist and author, broke down five principles for living a fulfilling, authentic life based on Dostoevsky’s writing:

    1. The journey is the destination

    Brooks explains that Dostoevsky believed an authentic life required embracing the daily pursuit of purpose, with all the good and bad that comes with it.

    “Happiness requires purpose; purpose requires a sense of direction; a sense of direction requires goal-setting—but happiness cannot be had by realizing those goals,” he wrote.

    2. Embrace freedom

    Brooks highlighted Dostoevsky’s belief that being free and fully experiencing humanity also comes with suffering.

    “To be alive is to embrace freedom, even when it was painful,” he shared.

    3. Beware the Palace of Crystal

    Brooks refers to Dostoevsky’s novel Notes from Underground. In it, the Palace of Crystal represents a utopia free from hardship and pain—but one that is ultimately an empty existence.

    “Facing the anguish of being fully alive out in the real world is much better than languishing, tranquilized, in the palace of crystal,” he wrote.

    4. The pain is the point

    Although muting, avoiding, or dismissing pain are all ways humans may choose to cope, they went against Dostoevsky’s beliefs.

    “Even if he could make it stop, he says, he wouldn’t—because that kind of suffering is the inevitable and necessary cost of realizing what we all truly seek in life: love,” Brooks wrote.

    5. Look up

    The question of faith was something Dostoevsky, a Russian Orthodox Christian, struggled with.

    “Belief is a question of commitment, Dostoyevsky thought, not emotion or reason,” Brooks shared.

    He also quoted Dostoevsky’s journal about his spiritual battle, where he wrote: “I believe in Christ and confess him not like some child; my hosanna has passed through an enormous furnace of doubt.”

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  • Psychologists say these four ‘savoring techniques’ trick our minds into feeling instantly happier
    Photo credit: CanvaA happy moment in the snow, left, and a quiet time for meditation.
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    Psychologists say these four ‘savoring techniques’ trick our minds into feeling instantly happier

    “Savoring is rebelling against yourself.”

    Cecily Knobler

    When it comes to happiness, we’ve got to try every angle possible. Some people are born with serotonin-soaked synapses, while others aren’t so lucky. The good news is that, according to Harvard University social scientist and author Arthur C. Brooks, there are techniques that can, in a sense, help our minds quickly move in the right direction.

    In a recent clip posted to Facebook, Brooks explains the “four savoring techniques” for elevating one’s mood. As with many of his thoughts on psychological matters—many of which have been covered by Upworthy staffers—he gets straight to the point. As he writes on his website, “Happiness isn’t a destination — it’s a direction.”

    1. Behavioral display

    “Number one is what they call behavioral display, which means expressing positive emotion with nonverbal behaviors,” Brooks said. “Smile, even if you don’t feel it. You’ll fool your brain. You’ll be happier because of this behavioral display. Smile more. Pretend you’re happier. Go act happier.”

    2. Be present

    “Second, be present, which is mindfully focusing on the pleasant experience,” Brooks said. “And what that means is saying to yourself, ‘I am doing this thing. I am sitting on the train looking out at a beautiful seascape.’ Being present actually means saying the thing to yourself because you want to bring it from your subconscious into your prefrontal cortex— into your consciousness, where you’re really thinking about something. And the way to do that is by saying it. And it’s really unbelievably effective.”

    3. Capitalize the positive

    “Number three is capitalizing, which means talking about and celebrating positive experiences with others,” Brooks said. “Don’t just say it to yourself. Say it to other people. Talk about the experience that you’re actually having. Notice things to other people, which makes this even more conscious, even more concrete, even more permanent.”

    4. Mental time travel

    “And last but not least is what they call ‘positive mental time travel,’ which is vivid reminiscence or anticipation of positive events,” Brooks said. “To savor the past on purpose, by paying attention to the positive parts.”

    Savoring is a subject Brooks talks about often. In a clip on Instagram, he shares not only the techniques people can try, but also why they’re worth trying. In the post, he writes:

    “Savoring is rebelling against yourself. We’re wired to notice what’s wrong before we notice what’s good. That helped our ancestors survive, but it also means we move through life without fully experiencing the moments worth savoring. Savoring doesn’t come naturally. It’s a conscious act of pushing back against the brain’s constant pull toward worry, vigilance, and the next thing. And in a culture that rewards speed and distraction, slowing down long enough to truly enjoy something requires conscious effort.”

    “We’re not evolved for savoring”

    In the clip, Brooks discusses how our brains are wired from an evolutionary standpoint to protect our survival:

    “We’re not evolved for savoring. We’re evolved to rush through everything and pay attention to the negative. We have brains that were designed, more or less, in their current form something like 250,000 years ago in the late Pleistocene Era. And that was a dangerous time to be Homo sapiens. You had to pay attention a lot or you were gonna be a wild animal’s lunch.

    So we have more brain space dedicated to negative emotions than positive emotions. That’s what gives us what we call the negativity bias in our lives. Negativity bias means that life isn’t that great all the time, but we’re more likely to get to tomorrow or more likely to survive the night. That makes perfect evolutionary sense that your suspicious inner troglodyte is trying to survive and pass on your genes. You’re not a saber-toothed tiger’s lunch.”

    Prefrontal cortex to the rescue

    “But that negativity bias is now maladaptive,” Brooks added. “It’s basically an error that we would do that. That we would not savor, but rather that we’d be suspicious and vigilant and trying to get into the future as quickly as possible. But that’s why we have a prefrontal cortex so that we have decisions. We can make conscious decisions, and even though I have a negativity bias, I can override it with my consciousness.”

    Upworthy spoke with licensed therapist Matt Grammer, who agrees that the four savoring techniques are helpful reminders that it’s possible to sometimes short-circuit negativity.

    “Savoring gives people the opportunity to slow down to register positive experiences, instead of continuing on in stress response mode,” Grammer said. “It helps people attain equilibrium and improve emotional resilience and stress recovery and satisfaction in relationships.”

    “Coding” the positive

    Grammer also notes that life can feel tedious when we don’t stop to reframe our thoughts.

    “Though people may experience objective positive reality, life seems emotionless and flat, because we are so quick to get to the next step without enjoying or ‘coding’ positive experiences in long-term emotional memory,” he said.

    Dr. Ashley Smith, a licensed psychologist and co-founder of Peak Mind: The Center for Psychological Health, specifically discussed the “built-in negativity bias” with Upworthy.

    “We more readily notice, hone in, and remember bad stuff over good,” Smith said. “In fact, negative things get encoded in our memory almost instantaneously, while positive things take 10 times longer—10 to 12 seconds. That’s where savoring comes in. If you don’t intentionally amplify and savor a positive experience—intentionally focusing on it and how it makes you feel for a full 10 seconds—it’s like it never happened neurologically!”

    “Memory capture”

    As for how to put this information to good use, Amberley Meredith, psychologist and author of The Adaptable Sustainable Psychology Collection, shares with Upworthy how to reverse rumination:

    “It’s called a ‘memory capture.’ We often ruminate and go over the difficult moments repeatedly. This is about doing the reverse. We take in every sound, every smell. We linger our gaze on each aspect of the moment that we can see. We pay attention to any words being spoken, replaying them gently in our minds. We take time with tastes and sensations, noticing how our body feels in the moment.

    Savouring is an art, but with practice it can become a more accessible and spontaneous response over time. And the memories you ‘bank’ can be re-experienced and enjoyed with greater clarity, perhaps as a buffer or reminder of better times during those difficult moments.”

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  • ‘Socially illiterate,’ Gen Z teens are attending phone-free parties to break free of their social media habits
    Photo credit: CanvaA group of friends laughs together without their phones.
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    ‘Socially illiterate,’ Gen Z teens are attending phone-free parties to break free of their social media habits

    These phone-free parties can be an excellent way to stop doomscrolling and perhaps even improve mental health.

    Cecily Knobler

    Gen Z, born approximately between 1997 and 2010, is referred to by some as “Generation Text.” They were the first group of teens, alongside some younger Millennials, to grow up with cell phones, social media, and texting already part of everyday life by the time they reached age 12. For older Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers, our teen years—even into our early twenties—were free of cell phones, texting, and social media.

    Sure, no matter the generation, most teens and young adults experience some form of anxiety. But being tethered to a screen while the brain is still in its formative years has added an extra layer of stress for some members of Gen Z. The good news is that Gen Z is doing something about it.

    Putting phones away for the evening

    According to The Washington Post, students at New York University have been ditching their phones for a little time off. On the paper’s Instagram post, they explain how it works:

    “At the gate, guests slipped their phones into little cloth bags, putting them away for the evening. More than 200 students from New York University gathered at a table nearly as long as the city block. It was cold, but they leaned in to talk with strangers, laughing and trading stories.

    Instead of the socializing that American college culture is known for, many students walk around campus looking down at their phones, scroll through elevator rides, and sit in classrooms glued to their laptops.

    Many college leaders are concerned about the amount of time students spend on screens and social media, worried that it is increasing isolation, loneliness, and anxiety, shattering attention spans, and preventing social connections.

    New York University is one of the places trying to change that, with a global effort that they’re calling NYU IRL — or NYU ‘in real life.’”

    Slows down doomscrolling

    These phone-free parties can be an excellent way to stop doomscrolling and perhaps even improve mental health. (Of course, people of all generations might benefit from putting their phones away for a bit.)

    @usatoday

    There’s a growing phone-free movement among young people – but they’re not letting that stop them from having fun.   USA TODAY youth mental health reporter Rachel Hale (@rachelhalereporting) went to a phone-free party in Brooklyn. A flyer for the party promised “a celebration of social life as it’s meant to be: free from the grip of greedy tech platforms.”   It was nothing like she expected. But by the end of the night, she had talked to more strangers at this party than she had in the past month – and stayed there until nearly 2 a.m.   📸: Alyssa Goldberg/USA TODAY #phonefree #brooklyn #genz #parties

    ♬ Elegance – Projecttexass

    Eventbrite has been monitoring parties and events and reports that these IRL gatherings are becoming more common worldwide:

    “Phone-free events grew 567% globally between 2024 and 2025, with attendance rising 121%, expanding from 5 to 12 countries. These events now span the full calendar year, signaling a shift from temporary reset to sustained behavior. The momentum is most pronounced in the U.S. and U.K., though each market reflects a distinct pattern of growth.”

    In the United States, those gatherings are rising as well. Eventbrite reveals, “While event volume grew by 388%, attendance jumped by 913%, as creators transitioned to larger, communal experiences where average event sizes more than doubled.”

    And it might look different depending on where you live. The research also suggests that, in Denver, a phone-free night could take place on a “packed dance floor.” But across the pond in England, the phones are still switched off, though the activity is much calmer: “Guests hand over their phones and settle into two uninterrupted hours with a book. With soft music, a glass of wine or herbal tea, and a simple grazing box, it’s a form of ‘soft socializing,’ where presence takes precedence over performance.”

    Breathe in, breathe out

    In a first-person piece for USA Today, Rachel Hale describes her experience at a phone-free party after locking her cell phone in a small pouch.

    “Around 11 p.m., someone ushers me outside to the patio,” Hale explained. “A girl in Doc Martens, a white chiffon scarf, and a plaid coat guides us through a somatic ritual. We place our hands on our hearts. ‘This is the first piece of technology we ever owned,’ says Amalia Mayorga, the ritual organizer. ‘Breathe in, breathe out.’”

    That seems to be the purpose: breathing, staying present, and taking just a little time off.

    Hale also told CBS News that she believes there’s a “fear that there’s going to be a photo that’s going to end up of me online tomorrow. Or I can not dance as freely because it might be recorded. But it’s more than just that. It’s also that having this social barrier kind of lowered makes it easier for people to talk to strangers or approach friends they haven’t seen in awhile.”

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  • Anxiety experts explain the fascinating reason 6:30 p.m. is a perfect time to enter the ‘no worry zone’
    Photo credit: CanvaA woman implementing the "6:30 p.m. rule."
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    Anxiety experts explain the fascinating reason 6:30 p.m. is a perfect time to enter the ‘no worry zone’

    “It sets a clear boundary at a time when the mind is more likely to drift into worry.”

    Cecily Knobler

    Anxiety can be a funny thing. It loops through our frontal lobes, and if left unchecked, it doesn’t always willingly see itself out. Psychologists have long studied ways to help quell anxiety, and while potential solutions are certainly not one-size-fits-all, they’re worth exploring.

    One such idea is called the “6:30 p.m. rule,” which, according to a recent piece on MSN, was popularized by journalist Mel Bradman, who was treated for chronic anxiety. The theory is that if we set a certain time each day to tell our minds, “no more worrying,” we can, in essence, “trick” our racing brains into slowing down.

    “No Worry Time”

    In an op-ed for The Guardian, Bradman described her anxiety and said she was intrigued when her Norwegian therapist suggested the technique during a session:

    “I was stuck in a particularly vicious circle of over-thinking, (and) she said: ‘Tonight after 6.30pm is ‘No Worry Time.’ ‘What do you mean?’ I asked. ‘Exactly that. From 6.30pm until you wake up the next day, you’re not allowed to worry.’”

    When she pushed back on how that might help her, she relayed the therapist’s words: “‘By giving your brain a rest, and allowing the other parts of you that aren’t driven by anxiety to come back in,’ she said. She told me that anxiety is a bully, and like all bullies, it needed to be put in its place.”

    Bradman continued the practice and says it helped her reframe the idea of worry. “Last year, when I was travelling in Bangkok, I saw a sign in a bar that read ‘No worry zone.’ I loved it. It was a reminder that I could make my life a worry-free zone, and that you don’t have to be held hostage by anxiety – sometimes you can call the shots,” she wrote.

    It’s 6:30 p.m. for a reason

    The MSN article notes that choosing 6:30 p.m. isn’t random:

    “The choice of 6:30 p.m. is not insignificant. After this time, the brain begins its recovery phase: the fatigue accumulated throughout the day often amplifies negative thoughts and rumination. Setting a limit allows you to interrupt this cycle before it takes over, offering genuine mental rest, much like a muscle after exercise. To give you an idea, one study estimates that we have an average of 6,200 thoughts per day. It’s impossible to control them all, but framing them within a specific timeframe is entirely feasible and helps reduce stress.”

    Upworthy spoke with Lisa Chen, a licensed therapist, who explained why this can be successful.

    “This rule works because it provides a cut-off and psychological boundary for anxiety,” she said. “Anxiety tends to seep into any unstructured space, especially in the evening when our minds are tired and our brains are more susceptible to ruminating and over-thinking.”

    It’s about the prefrontal cortex

    “Later in the day, our prefrontal cortex is less effective, while our emotional center, driven by our amygdala, can take over and make us more reactive,” Chen added. “That’s why our worries can feel louder at night, and a 6:30 p.m. cutoff helps create a concrete boundary and routine to shift us out of a problem-focused mode into recovery.”

    Rachel Loftin, a psychologist with Prosper Health, also told Upworthy why 6:30 p.m. is a good benchmark.

    “The ‘6:30 p.m. rule’ works because it sets a clear boundary at a time when the mind is more likely to drift into worry,” Loftin said. “Early evening is when the structure of the day falls away, so thoughts can expand unless something interrupts them. It also trains the brain through repetition. If you consistently stop engaging with worries after a set time, your mind starts to learn that evening isn’t the time for problem-solving, and those thoughts show up less.”

    “It removes the need to decide when to stop”

    Loftin says this can be especially helpful for neurodivergent patients.

    “For neurodivergent adults, that clarity is especially helpful,” she said. “It removes the need to decide when to stop, making it easier to keep rumination from taking over the night.”

    “Finish each day and be done with it”

    Poet Ralph Waldo Emerson may have been on to something when he famously wrote:

    “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.”

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  • A confidence expert shares a simple body language gesture that signals if a person is trustworthy and confident
    Photo credit: CanvaA confident woman looks in mirror.
    ,

    A confidence expert shares a simple body language gesture that signals if a person is trustworthy and confident

    Dr. Shadé Zahrai, PhD, explains how neck flexion can impact confidence.

    Emily Shiffer

    Confidence is not always easy to have in social settings, especially when meeting new people. In 2021, a YouGov study found that 37% of Americans reported feeling “not very confident” in new social groups.

    But there may be a simple gesture that can help you appear more confident. During a recent episode of communication expert Jefferson Fisher’s podcast, he sat down with Dr. Shadé Zahrai, PhD, a confidence expert and author of Big Trust: Rewire Self-Doubt, Find Your Confidence, and Fuel Success. Dr. Zahrai shared a body language gesture that can help indicate if a person is confident or not.

    She explains the tell-tale sign is in the upper body. “The distance between the chin and your chest,” she tells Fisher.

    What confident body language looks like

    Dr. Zahrai explains why the distance between the chest and chin can indicate confidence.

    “When you’re slouching, when you’re withdrawing, when you feel insecure, yeah sure shoulders go…but it’s also your head that drops,” she says, gesturing her head to tilt downwards. “So if you can just think, ‘Okay, what is the distance between my chin and my chest, and how do I elongate it? Not by looking at the ceiling, but in a natural state, you will naturally feel more empowered.”

    Dr. Zahrai suggests that this also builds a sense of trustworthiness between others that will encourage connection.

    “And you will naturally convey more of that big trust energy that we’re seeking,” she adds. “The idea is when you’re showing up as the person you want to be, people then respond to that.”

    She notes that it has a snowball effect and can feel contagious to people you interact with.

    “They respond more positively to that, which then makes you feel, ‘Maybe I really do deserve this. Maybe I do have a voice that is valued’,” she shares. “And then you show up more like that, and then they respond. So we almost create our environment based on how we choose to show up.”

    According to Dr. Zahrai, this gesture is a term called “neck flexion.”

    What is neck flexion?

    The source for Dr. Zahrai’s confidence body language suggestion comes from a 2025 study published in the journal Psychophysiology. Researchers found a direct correlation with neck flexion (the act of lowering the head) to negative impacts on feelings of power (i.e. confidence) as well as lower moods.

    Dr. Zahrai expanded on this during another podcast appearance delving into neck flexion research, where she explained that it “leads us to feel more insecure, more doubtful of our ourselves. All we need to do is lengthen this distance right here [as she’s signaling with her fingers between her chin and chest], and we will start to feel more powerful.”

    How to feel confident besides body language

    Body language may be one aspect to feeling more confident, but these are a few more tips from the American Psychological Association (APA) that may help boost your confidence:

    Try self-affirmations

    Research supports self-affirmations for better personal and social well-being. You can do this by reflecting on your core values, identity, and positive traits.

    Celebrate your successes

    Confidence without impostor syndrome can be achieved by reminding yourself of both big and small personal “wins”—things like receiving an email with positive feedback or not moving on too fast when someone congratulates you.

    Build your resilience

    Building resilience is an important part of building confidence in yourself. The APA notes that there are four parts to building resilience: connection, wellness, healthy thinking, and meaning. These include things like continuing to connect with others through empathy, taking care of your body, moving towards goals, and learning from the past to build a more confident future.

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  • Happiness expert shares the ‘real science’ in placing a hand over your heart to lower anxiety
    Photo credit: CanvaA woman puts her hand on her heart.
    ,

    Happiness expert shares the ‘real science’ in placing a hand over your heart to lower anxiety

    Sometimes the simplest actions can help your mental health.

    Cecily Knobler

    Navigating ways to address anxiety can be one of the most beneficial lessons a person can learn. Sometimes we can “trick” the very neurochemicals that send signals throughout the synapses of our brains. In doing so, we might (at least at times) help calm ourselves down when we detect danger.

    A clip of Dan Harris, the 10% Happier podcast host who is often deemed an expert on happiness, has been making the rounds where he gives a “three-step reset” for anxious feelings. During his appearance on radio host/podcaster Elvis Duran’s show, Harris shares what one can do when they begin to spiral.

    First, recognizing that the spiral is happening in the first place is essential. “Notice this is happening,” Harris says. “I’m in a moment of anxiety.”

    Hand on heart

    The second step might be rather surprising to some, especially since it’s steeped in science. “Step number two, and this is where it gets a little cheesy, is… hand on the chest. You can put your hand on your heart. You can hug yourself. A lot of data show this triggers the parasympathetic nervous system. In other words, the aspects of your nervous system that are activated when you’re resting. So it just relaxes you.”

    Talk to yourself like you would a friend

    And third is self-love, in the same way you would love a dear friend. “Say to yourself what you would say to a good friend. Using your own name. I’ll say to myself, usually, ‘Dude. I know you’re worried about losing everything and living in a flop house. But that’s irrational. You’re totally fine. And even if it did happen, you’d still have your wife and son. And all of your friends. And your purpose on earth to help other people. You’re good.’”

    Harris adds context. “Moments like that, if you’re in the car or on the way to a terrible job, or you’re leaving a domestic situation… that stinks. Again, I can’t fix all of that for you. But I can help you navigate regulating your nervous system. Deep breaths, as mentioned, and talking to yourself in a supportive way. Especially if you’re alone and there’s nobody to share your problems with. You can be your own support system.”

    He adds, of note, that simply because these tools can be helpful, doesn’t mean that one shouldn’t reach out for external assistance. “Doesn’t mean you don’t need other people—you do. But you have a lot within your own mind and heart right now that can help you.”

    Three step reset

    On Duran’s Instagram page (and posted elsewhere, as well), the three reset steps are written clearly in the comments:

    “1: Notice you’re spiraling and call it out. ⁣
    2: Put your hand on your heart (yes really!)—science shows this calms you.⁣
    3: Talk to yourself like you would your friend, using your own name.”

    Cortisol reduction

    Upworthy spoke with Dr. Anna Elton (LMFT), who relayed how helpful heart-touching can be in times that are perceived to be stressful. “Research shows that even simple self-touch can reduce cortisol and buffer stress responses by signaling safety to the nervous system. It increases body awareness, helping you feel more in touch with your body and more connected to yourself, while shifting attention away from anxious thought loops.”

    Ancient practices

    Therapist Caitlin Blair helped explain to Upworthy further how it works. “Any practice where you are bringing awareness into your body, such as placing a hand on the heart, can help bring you out of a thought spiral and feel more grounded. Many ancient practices such as yoga have used the hand over heart to feel connected to their bodies and spirits.”

    It’s not just the heart, she adds. “Other similar practices may include adding a hand on your abdomen or belly, where a lot of folks hold their stress, or focusing on their breathing. Anyone who considers themselves an over-thinker or compartmentalizer can really benefit from these body-based practices to reduce stress.”

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  • People reveal how much happier they are after ditching these 7 so-called ‘required’ things
    Photo credit: Canva (Bulat Silvia)Woman sees the solution to the maze.
    ,

    People reveal how much happier they are after ditching these 7 so-called ‘required’ things

    “I find such peace in not forming opinions about a lot of things.”

    Mark Wales

    Upworthy Staff

    There can be a lot of pressure to do what our communities and peers expect of us. Some people find absolute bliss by letting go of peer pressure. Imagine the joy in doing less of what is “required” and more of what’s right for you.

    A question was posed in a recent r/AskReddit thread: “What’s something you didn’t realize was optional in life until you saw someone simply not doing it?” Comments ranged from common-sense opinions to valuable life lessons. It’s a curious thought about what things we might be engaging in that aren’t actually serving us. Perhaps you will remove a few of these from your behavioral patterns.

    rally, opinions, behavioral change, mindset shift, emotional well-being, life improvement, self-awarenesss
    People at a demonstration rally. Photo credit:u00a0Canva

    My opinion is necessary on this

    A few quick keystrokes, and our thoughts and opinions are easily shared on a seemingly endless stream of topics. Often with little repercussions, someone might even find themselves telling a professional how to apply their field of expertise properly.

    “That you don’t actually have to have an opinion on everything. Watching someone say “I don’t know enough about that to comment” made me realize silence is an option too.”

    Here were some clever responses to that way of thinking:

    “I find such peace in not forming opinions about a lot of things.”

    “it’s cheeky but liberating for me when people ask, ‘what do you think about […]?’ and I reply, ‘I don’t’”

    “Social media has been the biggest driver of people thinking they have to have an opinion on everything & it has destroyed the fabric of society.”

    “Some things are really, really complicated and I’m not being paid to figure them out”

    social event, self-libation, invitation, friends, excuses, appointments, parties, unhealthy routines

    People at a party. Photo credit: Canva

    It’s important to attend the events to which I’m invited

    Maybe it seems like a form of rocket science to uncover the best way to excuse ourselves from something. But, perhaps it’s actually simpler to say “no thank you” than come up with an elaborate excuse.

    “Saying ‘thank you for the invitation, but I/we won’t be able to make it!’ to a social invite without providing a detailed explanation about WHY you can’t attend.

    These responses sum up the idea nicely:

    “Usually the person you’re talking to doesn’t even care that you don’t have a reason. They were just wanting to hear yes or no”

    “BECAUSE I DON’T LIKE YOU, KAREN!”

    “when I was young my mom taught me that “No.” is a complete sentence.”

    “Yes and this also applies to work if you’re using to or vacation. You earned that time, you don’t have to explain why you want to use it. Same with canceling appointments.”

    worry, problems, lifestyle cleanup, behavioral pruning, cognitive learning, social pressure, conformity bias

    A man worried on a bench. Photo credit:u00a0Canva

    Worrying about everything

    It’s easy to get wrapped up in fear and worries. But how many things do we actually have the ability to change? On top of that, how many things are actually interfering with our lives and overall happiness?

    “The world doesn’t end if you burn a pizza, or if the water spills over when boiling pasta. That guy who cut you off isn’t the worst part of your day, the staff member at the store checking your ID isn’t a bad person. You can just “not” react to those things, and life gets a whole lot easier.”

    Redditors seemed to settle into this concept rather easily:

    “I was irritated that an accident on the freeway made me late for my first day of a new job. I took a step back and realized the people involved in that accident likely wished that my issue was their problem that day.”

    “I try and teach my little niece this – ‘whoopsie daisies!’ and ‘no big deal, we’ll clean it up! are common phrases my sis and I use.”

    “Growing up my dad always said ‘don’t sweat the small stuff.’ Used to piss me off because he usually said it when I was arguing with my sister LOL. But now I think it’s actually such an important view to have.”

    “I stress myself out about trying to do the best I can, trying to fight executive disfunction, being fast and efficient and right the first time. I really need to let that go and relax more.”

    neighbors, community influence, socail modeling, herd behavior, perceived norms, normative behavior, social expectations

    Sipping coffee and not answering the door. Photo credit:u00a0Canva

    When you’re home, make yourself available

    To some, this may be a novel concept that we are not at the beck and call of people. Perhaps it’s reasonable and fair to get back to others when it’s most convenient for us.

    “Was casually speaking to my neighbor and she mentioned the neighborhood was getting hit hard by solicitors lately. I told her a few were selling internet plans, no name wireless, and pest control services, she looked at me like I had a horn between my eyes and asked me why I was opening my door to strangers. Made me really think about how programmed we are to answer the door, to anyone and everyone who may or may not be nefarious. So, I just stopped, because it IS weird I would open my door to someone I’m not expecting.”

    People responded with their own thoughts about not answering the door:

    “The doorbell and phone ringing are requests for your attention/time. You get to decide if you grant those requests”

    “And you don’t have to hide from them either! Look out your front window, realize it’s a salesperson, wave, and then ignore them til they leave.”

    “Years ago I realized that my door, much like my phone, is for MY convenience, not the world’s.”

    “My intercom is on private. I disabled my doorbell, and less than five people know my full address. I also only speak to one neighbour. Makes for a peaceful life.”

    habits, reading, books, optional norms, myth-busting, self-permission, optional norms, hidden freedoms

    Closing the book. Photo credit:u00a0Canva

    When you start something, you must see it through to the end

    Sometimes it’s hard to put things down. Just because we “started” doesn’t necessarily mean “stopping” makes us a quitter.

    “This was a revelation to me, when a friend casually mentioned that he’d started reading a particular book, but it didn’t grab him, so he stopped. I pushed back because I’d somehow got the idea that if a book didn’t interest me, that was a fault in me for not getting it/trying hard enough/being smart enough, but he was like ‘it’s the authors job to make me want to keep reading’.”

    Commenters agreed that it’s worth stopping before finishing:

    “The same goes for TV series, movies, videogames, etc. If you’re not enjoying it or you’ve had enough you can just stop.”

    “And a book can be great but still not for me. Sometimes I just can’t get into it at that point in time or ever.”

    “Just because you invested money into it doesn’t mean you need to see it through to the end. Do something else.”

    “Yes! For a long time I felt this need to finish any book I picked up and I forced myself through some that truly just did not mesh with me.”

    care instructions, ironing, convenience, dishwasher, complicated tasks, emotional resilience, stress reduction, mental expansion

    Care instructions. Photo credit:u00a0Canva

    Things have more value if they’re complicated

    There’s something to be said for having the time and patience to work through a challenge. However, filling up our lives with complicated tasks isn’t necessarily the best plan for a more enjoyable life.

    “I call myself a Darwinist about my belongings. If you can make it through the washer/dryer, or the dishwasher, then you get to survive. Saves a whole lotta hassle, and reduces expectations.”

    These were some of the opinions people had around making life less complicated:

    “I’ve got this great ironing hack called ‘Don’t buy clothes that need ironing.’”

    “For me, it’s ‘if I can’t throw it in the dishwasher, I don’t want it in my kitchen’. Gasp in horror that I don’t follow your 5-step knife care routine, but I really dgaf.”

    “Yup, I still remember the exact Sunday night years ago when I was ironing my dress shirts for work thinking to myself ‘Why am I wasting time outside of work doing work related stuff?’ That was the last time I wore clothes that needed ironing to work.”

    “I know of people who iron their sheets. It doesn’t have to be like this. We can break the cycle.”

    family matters, wellness outcomes, mindful living, best friends, bullies, poor relationships, unhealthy people, psychological thriving

    An awkward hug. Photo credit:u00a0Canva

    Stay true to your friends and family, no matter what

    This one might be a bit more complicated than most. However, everyone has the right to determine if a friend is bringing value to the relationship.

    “My closest pals through me a little party and they asked who I wanted to come and I left someone off the list that we’d normally invite. They asked and I just said: unless you guys really want her here, or if it will cause an issue, I don’t want her to come. We all know how she’ll act and I just want to have a nice time. Everyone agreed though: we’re all tired of her behaviour. So we didn’t invite her and had a wonderful time.”

    These were some thoughts by other Redditors:

    “Yep my mil has a huge problem with me not wanting to see or speak to their bigoted racist family. I want nothing to do with them.”

    “I just hope your not dropping family because of their views / ideologies / politics, but because of how they treat you.”

    “Dropping toxic friends and, most especially family, out of your life. “What do you mean you’re not inviting A**hole Uncle Frank to Thanksgiving?” “Yup!” It is soooooooo good!”

    “But who’s going to complain about the Obamacare royalties if Uncle Frank doesn’t show up????”

    Calvin and Hobbes, boy, flying, freedom, animation, spring, animated, funny, humorous

    Calvin flies with the birds. media1.giphy.com

    Experts agree that letting go of these issues can make for a happier life

    Learning how to adapt to what actually works in our lives is a valuable tool supported by science.

    A 2025 study in BioMed Central found that hanging out with peers who engage in problematic behaviors increases depression. Learning how to protect ourselves against adopting behaviors that don’t actually serve us strongly supports emotional growth and self-esteem. A 2025 study in the Wiley Online Library found that positive self-view protected individuals from engaging in harmful behaviors. Learning how to curb unproductive habits can lead to more happiness. A 2022 study in MDPI showed that treating yourself kindly and being mindful of your emotional state and personal needs contribute to overall well-being.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • Woman quits 6-figure job to live on cruise ships and discovers complicated reality 2 months in
    Photo credit: abroadthattravels/InstagramA woman left her six-figure career behind to live on cruise ships full-time, but shares pros and cons.
    , , ,

    Woman quits 6-figure job to live on cruise ships and discovers complicated reality 2 months in

    It’s not all glitz and glamour all the time.

    Evan Porter

    Upworthy Staff

    We’ve all thought about it. Almost every one of us has been at the beach, at a resort, or on a cruise and thought, “Wow, I really wish we could just stay forever.” The dread of going back to “real life” hits hard on that last day of vacation, and it’s hard to stop your mind from wondering what exactly it would look like to just… stay.

    Some bold folks actually do it. Cruise ships, in particular, are a popular destination for people who want to permanently live on “vacation” because they can be relatively affordable and come with built-in food, adventure, and entertainment.

    Emma, who is in her thirties, recently decided to pull the trigger and do exactly that. Earlier this year, she quit her six-figure job in order to live full-time aboard cruise ships.

    Emma’s partner of several years makes a living gambling on cruise ships as a professional poker player. Emma, who goes by A Broad That Travels, says he would be gone for weeks or months at a time sailing, and she finally had enough of all the time apart.

    “There was a point in time where we were just apart for more than half the year while he was cruising and I was doing my corporate grind, and it was really difficult,” she says. “There were some cruises and some adventures he was doing where I was like…we have to do this together.”

    So she decided to leave her six-figure career in corporate tech sales behind and join him. Though they had cruised a lot together, the couple had their first cruise as a part of their new lifestyle just two months ago, the first of a four-month stretch of non-stop cruising.

    “At the end of the day, if you’re not with the ones you love and you’re not doing something you enjoy, then what’s the point?” she says. “What’s the point of having a job that makes you a lot of money if you can’t enjoy the perks?”

    Everyone wants to know how Emma manages the finances of only working part-time and living on a cruise ship, and the answer is unique and fascinating: “The finances of the cruise actually work really well because we get free cruise offers from the casino. All we pay are port fees and taxes, which are minuscule in comparison to the standard costs of a cruise.”

    (Emma’s partner, Cael, for his part, also vlogs about the inner workings of his life as a poker player and how he’s able to get so many free cruises.)

    Living on Royal Caribbean cruises, sailing to exotic ports, partying, eating incredible food. They’re living the dream. Right?

     

    Except Emma says that, while living aboard cruises is fun and adventurous, the lifestyle comes with its challenges. Two months into her journey, she was hit by some of the “dark side” of full-time cruising.

    Many people who choose to live permanently on cruise ships are older and retired, or have enough savings to live off of for a while. Emma is young and still working part-time in data analytics and studying for her MBA, which poses some unique hurdles.

    “Too much of a good thing is challenging,” she says. “It’s fun and it’s really difficult.”

    Emma says the overstimulation—the constant noise, music, people, crowds—is a lot to handle. Finding a quiet space on the ship other than her tiny room to work or study has proven to be almost impossible. About four to six weeks in, she says in a video update, she found herself wanting to go home.

    “I think the biggest misconception is that people think it’s going to be just fun non-stop and that I’m on vacation the entire time,” she says. “I work and go to school, so I’m quite busy!”

    She says it’s challenging to get up every day to work, study, eat normally, and exercise when the entire cruise atmosphere is built around excess and partying.

    The lifestyle can also, surprisingly, get lonely. Emma says that it’s fun meeting people and making friends aboard the ship, but almost all of them disembark at the end of the week, never to be seen again. It’s hard to build community and lasting connections.

    “I’m definitely missing community engagement, things like that,” she says.

    On the cruise, everyone is a stranger, all the time. The other high-status cruisers Emma and her partner meet are often much older, so making friends their own age is a challenge.

    However, Emma says that they have found ways to make it work, and they’re adjusting to their new way of life.

    One thing that’s helped is making connections and friendships with the staff aboard. Those are the only other people that are doing anything close to resembling “living normal life.”

    They’ve found other ways to find community, family, and friendship as well: “We [recently] sailed with family for a 10-day cruise and had a blast! It’s really great to spend time with family after being away from home for so long.”

    She adds that the longer they stay aboard Royal Caribbean cruises, the more they start to see some of the same familiar faces.

    “We also ran into some friends on a cruise last month that we met on a cruise in the summer of 2024 going from Miami to Spain,” she says. “We ended up hanging out with them most of the cruise and catching up. We’re starting to notice a little bit of a community of frequent cruisers!”

    In the end, living permanently aboard a cruise ship (or any kind of vacation environment) seems appealing, but it’s not for everyone. The lifestyle shift can be jarring, and it can be a huge adjustment.

    “A few people have said it’s their dream to do what I’m doing and think there’s no way anyone could have any difficulty with the lifestyle,” Emma writes. “While it is fun a lot of the time, and it is an amazing experience, there are also many aspects of living on a cruise ship that are difficult for me. Travel is often glamorized and I don’t think people like when I break even a small part the illusion.”

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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