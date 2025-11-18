Woman overhears neighbor's heartfelt therapy session—only they're talking to their dog
Health experts suggest getting up early and getting outside for a morning walk. Taking in a little sun while boosting your heart rate is a great way to start your day. One dog walker likes to incorporate an expressive conversation with his dog into the 8 a.m. stroll.
These aren't just "good boy" and "stay" verbal interactions. This dog walk involves important themes like, "Do you think I should quit my job?" His neighbor accidentally overheard the one-way conversation and mistook it for a valuable therapy session.
In an entertaining Reddit thread, a man shared about one of his morning walks with his beagle. When his neighbor mistook the ritual for a therapy session, Reddit users responded with some hilarious comments.
My dog is not my therapist, even though I use him like one
Reddit user crovenx_5 enjoys having insightful conversations with his dog. He uses them as a means to work out some of the important issues occurring in his life. He didn't realize that his neighbor could hear everything through her kitchen window that hangs just above the sidewalk. She told him, "I love hearing your therapy sessions in the morning. They sound so peaceful." He claims he didn't have the heart to explain that he was only arguing about the rent... with his beagle.
People have their own ideas about what was really going on
These are some pretty clever thoughts offered by Redditors on what they think about the silly interaction. For instance, these people believe that animals provide a great bounceboard to work some stuff out:
"Well it IS the best possible way to work things out!"
"Dogs give the best silent advice..no judgment, just vibes."
"Definitely cheaper than a therapist if all you need is somebody who'll listen while you vent."
"A rawhide bone is the only payment"
"Omg that's hilarious! Beagles are notorious for those loud "aroooo" howls when they have an opinion. I can just imagine your rent negotiations getting pretty heated when your dog decides to chime in!"
"Hey, if it works, it works. Dogs are great listeners and terrible interrupters. Perfect combo."
"Dogs are indeed therapists, but most are very modest and keep their doctorate hidden."
"We have no doubt that your dog is giving you better counsel than a therapist could."
"What insurances does your dog accept?"
People believe there could be some ulterior motives
There were some Redditors who believed the curious neighbor might have had some ulterior motives:
"Someone who wants to gently remind you that all your neighbours can hear you"
"I'm pretty sure your neighbor fully realizes you are talking to your beagle"
"I'm sure she was just trying to tell OP she can hear him in a cute way. Not her fault that her ears work...she's not seeking out opportunities to eavesdrop...he's literally outside of her window."
"She’s flirting. You’re the highlight of her day!!"
"Your neighbor knows exactly what's up but is being nice about it. Beagles are the worst therapists anyway, they'll agree with anything for treats"
"Maybe she wants to know how much your dog charges for therapy sessions!"
People shared some of their own unique animal interactions
Most people believed the interaction wasn't that unusual. In fact, many had their own pets and experiences to share about:
"Yeah, I think a lot of people can relate to someone venting to their pet. Casual conversations with my dog are great."
"my dog knew all my secrets! also now my stuffed animals do because i have a habit of talking out loud and arguing to myself"
"Oh god I 100% do the same thing. My soul dog recently passed, but we had full blown conversations. He helped me grow and become a better human."
"That’s absolute gold—my old roommate legit thought I was practicing for job interviews because I’d “negotiate” breakfast every morning with my golden retriever."
"I do this all the time with my dog. Had to explain to my wife that I know he can’t understand or respond. I make it all up but it kinda grounds me. I also like to think the dog appreciates being talked to like I talk to everyone else."
"This cracked me up, because my aunt legit thought I was in couples counseling with my corgi when she overheard me ranting about socks."
What do the experts think about these pet conversations?
Research shows that a little canine-assisted therapy goes a long way toward releasing "feel-good" hormones like oxytocin. A 2025 study in BMC reported that canine-assisted therapy demonstrated promising results in alleviating stress and anxiety. A 2024 study in Scientific Reports showed that interacting with a pet was more than just "nice," but also involved deep emotional attunement. Companion animals improve psychological well-being.
Talking out your problems with your pet can lower stress. A 2025 study reported by MDPI suggested talking through trauma with a pet is supported by emotional attunement and physiological regulation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people turned to their pets for extra emotional support.
Connecting with an animal is beneficial. Talking with a pet and releasing the energy behind what's going on might have more value than just simple entertainment for innocent bystanders. However, professional help is sometimes necessary. Regardless of a person's circumstances, hopefully, they receive whatever assistance is required to improve their situation and make it more manageable.