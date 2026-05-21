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Thimbles, sapphires, and other things that served as engagement rings long before the diamond reigned supreme

Maybe diamonds aren’t forever after all.

By

heather

alternative wedding rings, diamonds, history
Photo credit: CanvaAn engraved ring (left) Woman from the Medieval era (right)

Many of us know that diamonds weren’t always considered the go-to stone for engagement rings. In the grand scheme of things, they haven’t even held the title that long. It was only thanks to a certain clever marketing ploy in 1948 that convinced us diamonds were “forever” that they became the standard in the first place. 

Before that, engagement rings have come in many different shapes, sizes, and materials throughout history…some interesting, some inspiring, and others a bit more baffling when viewed through a modern lens. 

No stones, no problem

Ancient Egyptians, for example, exchanged braided hemp or reed rings, believing the circle symbolized eternity. Romans adapted this by giving iron or copper betrothal rings often featuring tiny keys, symbolizing that the wife was her husband’s property. Perhaps some rituals are best left in the past. 

Puritans in the 1600s, on the other hand, gave engagement thimbles, which wives would use to sew their own wedding dress. While not the most romantic upon first glance, that thimble would then be cut into a ring. All in all, a pretty clever way to serve both practical and sentimental purposes…which sounds very on brand for Puritans. 

wedding rings, diamond alternative, diamond ring
A thimble in front of a sewing machine, Canva

When rings delivered tiny poems

Meanwhile, in Medieval Times all the way through the Renaissance, brides-to-be were given gold-banded posy rings (derived from the French word “poesy,” meaning poetry) featuring short, intimate inscriptions engraved on the inner or outer surface. These could be romantic promises, religious sentiments, or even secret messages.

According to jewelry site Berganza.com, it’s likely that goldsmiths of the day had a book of stock phrases from which the customer would pick, two of the most popular being “A true friend’s gift” and “a loving wife during life.”

wedding rings, diamond alternative, diamond ring
Two engraved gold bands, Canva

In some ways, these rings feel ahead of their time, considering personal messages engraved inside jewelry are still a popular choice today. 

The vibrant era before diamonds took over

When it comes to stones specifically, colorful, meaningful gems like sapphires, rubies, and emeralds were among the most popular. Sapphires were particularly favored for their durability and symbolic meanings—representing love, commitment, and royalty. Sapphire engagement rings date back to Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Even today, they remain a top diamond alternative, celebrated for their rich, distinctive hues. 

More than one way to symbolize commitment

For all the cultural power diamonds hold today, history suggests that engagement traditions have always been quite flexible. Across different countries and time periods, people attached meaning to whatever felt valuable within their own communities, be it from rarity, usefulness, or how it told the story of a relationship. 

If you yourself are not convinced diamonds are your best friend when it comes to an engagement ring, take comfort in the fact that there are countless other alternatives. 

By the way, jeweler Mason Mignanelli, who made the video above going through some alternative wedding rings throughout history, has a pretty fascinating e-book delving even further into this topic, which you can read for free here

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  • Pianist stuns by using every part of his piano to perform ‘Africa’ by Toto
    Photo credit: via Peter Benace/YouTubePeter Bence plays the entire piano, and he does it barefoot.
    , ,

    Pianist stuns by using every part of his piano to perform ‘Africa’ by Toto

    “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone has so much fun playing the piano.”

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Peter Bence’s performance of “Africa” by Toto has over 19 million views on YouTube because of his creative reimagining of the song and, well, just about everyone loves “Africa.” Bence is a Hungarian composer and producer who has become a viral sensation for his Michael Jackson, Queen, Sia, and Beatles covers. He has over 1.1 million followers on YouTube and has toured the globe, playing in more than 40 countries across four continents.

    His performance of “Africa” is unique because it opens with him creating a rhythm track and looping it by strategically tapping the piano and rubbing its strings to create the sound of shakers and conga drums.

    The video eventually becomes rapturous, with Bence making the piano sound like an entire orchestra. 

    The comments say it all

    As the video caption says, “Toto x Peter Bence = Africa Piano Symphony.” Indeed. People were blown away by Bence’s impressive rendition of the classic 80s song.

    “I’m so glad to watch and see a fellow musician, that enjoys the music deep down. Excellent playing man!”

    “So fluid. The piano is an extension of your whole body. Amazing.”

    “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone has so much fun playing the piano. You’re not just terrifically talented, I love the creativity.”

    “Brilliant! Loved it. It made me think what would J S Bach have done with looping on a piano/harpsichord?”

    “Mesmerizing! He became the music and the music became him.”

    “Are you kidding me!!!! This cover is incredible. Still listening to it, years after I discovered it.”

    I return to this regularly, it’s absolute witchcraft levels of genius. This level of talent isn’t written in any handbook, it’s completely unworldly.”

    “I love how PB plays a piano worth more than my house in his bare feet like it’s an actual extension of his body. Pure brilliance.”

    baby at piano, toddler piano, piano prodigy
    Peter Bence was considered a musical prodigy as a child. Photo credit: Canva

    He has been a prodigy since toddlerhood

    If it seems like Bence was born to do this, that appears to be accurate. According to the bio on his website:

    “Starting as early as age 2 he already played back melodies by ear from his favorite cartoons and films on his grandparents’ upright piano. Showing serious interest and talent, he soon began his musical education at 4 in the local music school of his hometown, Hajduboszormeny in Hungary.

    He was considered a musical prodigy by teachers and peers, and was already accepted at Franz Liszt University of Music in Debrecen, despite he was still being enrolled at elementary school.

    At 7 he wrote his first composition, which was heavily influenced by the music of Mozart and Chopin, and at 11 he published his first solo piano album of his early compositions.”

    So yeah. The guy has had piano chops since toddlerhood, and he’s made the instrument his own with unique, edgy pieces like this one.

     

    And about the song itself

    Released in 1982 and peaking at number one in the U.S. in February 1983 and number three in the UK, “Africa” was Toto’s biggest hit, and the top 10 globally. It’s a stirring piece of music that’s beautifully arranged with an anthemic chorus. However, the lyrics aren’t that accurate.

    The song’s author, Toto drummer Jeff Porcaro, describes it as: “A white boy is trying to write a song on Africa, but since he’s never been there, he can only tell what he’s seen on TV or remembers in the past.”

    Nevertheless, the song is an iconic tune that captures a specific spirit of the early ‘80s when the world turned its focus to Africa. Over 40 years later, the song’s wholesome sincerity has made it a piece of music that every few years captures the hearts of a new generation.

    This article originally appeared three years ago.

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  • Mom has comical response to commenters who complained she was too old for her outfit choices
    Photo credit: Photo by Daniel Monteiro on Unsplash What happened to dressing your age?

    Mom has comical response to commenters who complained she was too old for her outfit choices

    She made the cardinal offense of being 37 and daring to not dress like a grandma.

    Jacalyn Wetzel

    Upworthy Staff

    Once women reach a certain age, society does something weird. It starts sending messages that you’re simply too old to dress as if you have a social life. In general, it seemed as if society had been moving away from those unrealistic expectations laid upon moms and women over the age of 35, but maybe not.

    Jessica Buwick, a mom on TikTok, found out fairly quickly that people still have interesting ideas about how “old people” should dress when going out in public. The mom, who was 37 at the time, ordered a plethora of outfits to try on in search of one for her son’s graduation after seeing other moms on social media dressing up more for graduations than parents did when she graduated.

    In her silly, lighthearted video, Buwick tried on all of the outfits, but none of them made the cut for various reasons. One was too short and didn’t zip. Another was ill-fitting and confusing. They were obvious catastrophes that just didn’t work, so she made the misfortune into funny content, but people had a lot to say.

    Then the comments got ugly

    While many people laughed along, others took the opportunity to take jabs at Buwick’s fashion choices.

    One commenter decided to point her in the right direction by commenting, “Maybe YOU should have shopped in an age-appropriate section of the store so you don’t look like a SKANK in your clothing, thereby humiliating your poor son.”

    Yikes. That was unnecessarily rude and harsh, but, sadly, it was a common tone as multiple people pointed out how she was going to embarrass her son.

    Her response was absolutely perfect

    However, instead of letting the haters get to her, Buwick decided to follow up with a video of more “appropriate” outfits for an elderly mother to wear while attending her child’s graduation.

    “Apparently I triggered a whole demographic of y’all when I shared my dress options for my son’s high school graduation. A lot of you were horrified with my choices,” she said. “Apparently they were not appropriate for a high school graduation nor for someone of my age…37.”

    Clearly, the mom received the message and proved it by donning a floor-length gown with long sleeves to make sure minimal skin was showing. In another outfit reminiscent of The Sound of Music, she burst into song to complete the look. It didn’t make the cut in the end, though, because the sleeve was slightly sheer. The outfit she settled on at the end was clearly more the speed she thought the commenters were expecting.

    So what did she actually wear in the end?

    She took the comments in stride and made others laugh while doing so. Her son’s graduation had already passed, and in a follow-up video she showed the outfit she decided to go with: a cute pair of dress shorts, a tank top and a brightly colored blazer.

    While I’m sure someone will disagree with that outfit choice as well, Buwick seems to have found a perfectly hilarious way to handle the negativity.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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  • After a 7’1” man was uncomfortable on a plane, a ‘very short’ woman came to his rescue
    Photo credit: CanvaIt's the little things.

    After a 7’1” man was uncomfortable on a plane, a ‘very short’ woman came to his rescue

    “Shout out to my plane seat angel!”

    Erik Barnes

    Upworthy Staff

    At a towering 7’1”, Beau Brown has a huge problem. As a literal giant, Beau has to continually duck under door frames, hunt extensively for shoe stores that offer size 18, and account for legroom everywhere he goes. As he was going on a five hour long flight, he paid an extra $150 for a Delta Comfort Plus seat for enough legroom to just modestly fit inside the plane. Unfortunately, it not only didn’t provide enough legroom, but he had to keep his neck bent to fit under the overhead bin above him. “Luckily, there was an angel in front of me,” said Beau.

    The person sitting next to Beau remarked, “Dude, you barely fit in this one,” as Beau took it all in good nature, and chatted with his seat neighbor and their cute dog. Overhearing their conversation and seeing Beau’s discomfort, a petite woman sitting right in front of Beau offered him her exit row seat.

    “Do you want to switch seats with me?” the woman asked. “I’m very short.”

    Beau accepted her offer and graciously thanked her. The woman even picked up the chocolate bar he accidentally dropped in the aisle and gave it to him as he switched seats. While it wasn’t enough room for a fully comfortable plane ride, it was significantly better and safer for him to sit there.

    “That was the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me on a plane,” said Beau.

    This isn’t the first time Beau has had seat issues on planes. In 2021, he was kicked off his flight for being too tall and had to go on a different flight with a bigger plane. Even a first class seat didn’t fit him.

    The comments lauded this act of generosity:

    “I love that you didn’t ASK anyone to switch seats and throw a fit when they say no, like we see so often nowadays. And she was so sweet to offer! This is how humans should treat each other!”

    “Dang you lucked out with the people around you at least.”

    “It’s so nice to see somebody doing something nice for once, instead of rage bait.”

    “Shout out to the girl!! How nice of her, nice people don’t get enough acclaim.”

    “How kind of her, and you’re so sweet how appreciative you are.”

    Other commenters sympathized with Beau’s plight about height on flights:

    “At 6’3″, I struggle on economy these days. I can’t imagine flying anything other than business/first at your size.”

    “I’m 6’9” and I can empathize.”

    “It’s rough enough at 6’ with my height in my legs. I can’t imagine another foot to fold in. Bless her.”

    “Dude, I’m 6’2 and am the most uncomfortable on planes. I can’t imagine being even an inch taller let alone a foot.”

    “My husband travels almost weekly for work and has this constant battle as well and he is 6’10”! I think if your ID says a height above a certain point you should NOT be charged for needing extra room to exist!”

    All tall puns aside, the height issue on planes is pretty big. It’s not just a problem with super-tall folks like Beau, but also with people who are even a foot shorter than him. With the average male height being 5’9”, this means that anyone 5’11” and above is considered “tall.” Anyone above that height has to pay more for a seat that modestly fits them, not just for comfort reasons but safety reasons as well. Not only that, but they are competing with others to get to those few extra space seats as more airlines have shrunken them to accommodate more passengers per flight to sell more tickets.

    Let’s let this story be one of cooperation between the tall and the short. For every shelf reached for a shorter person by a taller person, a dropped item is picked up by a person closer to the ground. For every tiny adult shoe size at a store, an above-average size is offered at the same price. For every seat switched on an airplane so a tall person can be more comfortable, a seat could be switched with taller person at a concert or movie theater so the shorter person can see. A little kindness can make a big difference regardless of size.

    This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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  • People are applauding newlyweds for their beautiful $500 wedding. Here’s how they did it.
    Weddings don't have to break the bank.

    People are applauding newlyweds for their beautiful $500 wedding. Here’s how they did it.

    It was just as exciting as one that cost a ton of money.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Having a big, expensive wedding seems like the worst way for a young couple to start their lives together. For those who get mom and dad to foot the bill, no problem. But in the U.S., 28% of couples reported going into debt when paying for their weddings and the average celebration costs $36,000.

    “It’s one of those life events that’s really tied to emotion, to your values, what’s important to you,” researcher Elyssa Kirkham told CNBC. ”[People are] willing to take on debt and do that trade-off if it means they can get closer to achieving their dream.” Kiara Brokenbrough and her husband, Joe, captured a lot of attention when they bucked the trend and had a beautiful wedding for just $500. The wonderful thing about the celebration is that its focus was on the couple and those who love them.

    Here is how they pulled it off for $500

    “You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life,” Kiara told Good Morning America. ”And then you celebrate with food, drinks and dance. And that’s exactly what we did.”

    After trying on a few $1,500 dresses at a traditional wedding shop, Kiara decided to save some money by purchasing a dress for $47 at Shein. She revealed her money-saving decision in a TikTok video that went viral.

    The dress impressed a TikTok user named Kristen. “I be tryna tell yall cost of things don’t matter. It’s how you put it together and wear it. AND BABYYYYY YOU PUT IT TOGETHER AND WORE IT,” she commented on the video.

    The couple also cut costs by having the runner and flowers donated by her family. As for the venue, they chose a free location overlooking the ocean on the California coast. “Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible,” Kiara told Good Morning America. “And to spend the least amount of money as possible.” She was also super practical when thinking about her dress. “I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I’m gonna wear this one time for a few hours,” she said.

    Even the reception was budget-friendly

    The Brokenbroughs saved money on the reception by having guests pay for their food and drinks. “The people we have there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us,” said Kiara.

    And science says they made the right call

    The Brokenbroughs’ decision to have an affordable wedding to start their marriage on good financial footing was an incredibly savvy move and, according to research, it could bode well for the couple’s future. In the end, the cost didn’t matter, it was still a wonderful celebration. “The energy was great, and people were just there to truly celebrate us,” Kiara told NBC 4. “When I got out of the car, I just ran because I was just so excited. I’m like, I’m ready to do this.”

    The linked study on how wedding spending correlates with a couple’s longevity was done in 2014 and found that “marriage duration is inversely associated with spending on the engagement ring and wedding ceremony.”

    “If the research still holds up, the Brokenbroughs’ attitudes toward finances could be a predictor of a long and happy marriage.

    “It could be that the type of couples who have (an affordable wedding) are the type that are a perfect match for each other,” one of the study’s authors, Hugo M. Mialon told CNN. “Or it could be that having an inexpensive wedding relieves young couples of financial burdens that may strain their marriage,” he added.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • 8 small, simple acts of kindness you use to brighten someone’s day
    Small everyday actions can make the world a better place.
    , ,

    8 small, simple acts of kindness you use to brighten someone’s day

    Don’t hold back on compliments. Give them freely.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    Acts of kindness: we know they’re important not only for others, but for ourselves. They can contribute to a more positive community and help us feel more connected, happier even. But in our incessantly busy and hectic lives, performing good deeds can feel like an unattainable goal. Or perhaps we equate generosity with monetary contribution, which can feel like an impossible task depending on a person’s financial situation.

    Have you ever felt guilty because you don’t spend enough time volunteering? Or maybe because you can’t or don’t give much money to charity? It’s not a good feeling, and you can sometimes feel stuck not knowing what to do about it. But being kind and generous to others doesn’t have to be hard, or take much time, or cost anything at all.

    One social media user posed the question: “what’s a small act of kindness that literally anyone can do/practice everyday?” and people gave some brilliantly simple ideas.

    Eight small acts that actually make a difference

    Here are eight easy-to-accomplish crowdsourced answers that might bring us one step closer to a more peaceful world:

    1. Be aware of your surroundings

     “Either move with the flow of traffic or get to the side if you have to situate yourself.” – @JoeMorgue

    Americans, in particular, seem to get obsessed with the idea of “winning.” Walk around and/or faster than the next person, or refusing to give way. It’s a really kind and considerate move to make space for other people to exist comfortably.

    2. Use headphones when taking public transport

    “If you don’t have them – you can go 20 minutes without making excessive noise while sharing a small space with other people.” – @cynthiayeo

    Often there’s no law or rule in place that “forces” you to do the polite thing, like minding how much noise you make on an airplane or public transport. But it’s a simple thing to do that goes a long way for the people around you.

    3. Give compliments

    “If you have a charitable thought about someone, even a stranger, say it out loud to their face. It is free, it is easy, and it might be the best thing that has happened to that person all week. Nothing creepy or overtly sexual or flirty, just kind words. ‘That shirt is really your color! Your haircut is beautiful. I appreciate your help, you were a real lifesaver!’ It doesn’t cost you anything and it means the world to the people you are talking to.” – @Comments_Wyoming

    Everyone loves receiving genuine, no-strings-attached compliments! In fact, we often think about them all day, or even for longer. Don’t withhold praise. Give it freely and openly, when you really mean it.

    4. Hold doors open for people

    “Makes a big difference in one’s day.” – @sconnie64

    Holding doors isn’t just for gentlemen out on a date. Hold doors for everyone equally; it’s a really sweet and polite gesture.

    5. Don’t act on road rage

     “After several years of commuting I came to the realization that with a few exceptional days, I always got home at the same time. Regardless of how many people ‘cut me off’ or drove too slowly and whatever. I started to just ‘go with the flow’ and always let people in when needed, always give extra room, and just enjoy my music/podcast. Life changing.” – @CPCOpposesAbortion

    Who knows what it is about being in a car that just gets our blood boiling. Maybe it’s the slight anonymity, a little like being in an internet comment section? In any case, don’t indulge. If someone cuts you off, give them the benefit of the doubt and just move on. It was probably an accident anyway.

    6. Have patience

    “You never know what someone else is going through. Could be a breakup, their dog just died, granny finally made it to heaven, or maybe mom just broke the news that she’s got end stage cervical cancer and has weeks left to live. You never know, so be patient. After all, wouldn’t you want someone to be patient with you?” – @mamalion12

    Assuming the best in people is a really good start when it comes to kindness. Most people aren’t out to be difficult or rude. Give them a little grace and there’s no telling how much they’ll appreciate it.

    7. Thank the people you live with for taking care of things around the house

    “It doesn’t have to be over the top, but everyone feels better about doing chores when it is noticed and appreciated. ‘Thanks for folding my laundry’ or ‘thanks for always keeping track of our bills, you’re awesome at managing money!’” – @Mrshaydee

    This goes for kids, too! When they remember to pick up after themselves, reinforce the behavior with praise. Make time to appreciate your partner and family members, too, no matter how small their contributions.

    8. Leave a place you visit just a little bit nicer than when you found it

    “Pick up a piece of litter at the park. Give that mat with a pucker ready to trip someone a little tug to get it to lay flat in the business you’re at. Let an employee know when you spot a leaky dairy product on the shelves so they can deal with it. Return someone else’s grocery cart.” – @BlueberryPiano

    Don’t be the “Someone else will deal with it,” person when you can be the someone else! It doesn’t take any effort at all most of the time to grab a piece of litter. And don’t even get me started on returning the grocery cart. It’s a basic test of human kindness that too many people fail. It’s the easiest thing in the world and saves both employees and the next customer time.

    So why aren’t we doing this already?

    Perhaps surprisingly, the main reason people don’t offer more acts of kindness is the fear of being misunderstood. That is, at least, according to The Kindness Test: an online questionnaire about being nice to others that more than 60,000 people from 144 countries completed. It does make sense having your good intentions be viewed as an awkward source of discomfort is not exactly fun for either party. You can imagine that complimenting a stranger could easily be interpreted the wrong way, for example.

    However, the results of The Kindness Test also indicated those fears were perhaps unfounded. The most common words people used were “happy,” “grateful,” “loved,” “relieved” and “pleased” to describe their feelings after receiving kindness. Less than 1% of people said they felt embarrassed, according to the BBC.

    So, maybe with kindness, we need to put our social anxieties away and act without overthinking (to a certain point, of course). Perhaps it’s best to find the simplest actions we can commit to on a daily basis, rather than formulating some grandiose gesture.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Mom puts a camera on her 2-year-old daughter as she takes a solo journey to ‘Mimi’s house’
    What a journey.

    Mom puts a camera on her 2-year-old daughter as she takes a solo journey to ‘Mimi’s house’

    “Her POV is giving she travelled for 40 days and 40 nights.”

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    The world can feel so wondrously big when we’re kids, to the point where even the smallest excursions can feel like a grand adventure. Even, say, a walk to grandma’s house next door.

    That was certainly the case for Missy Lanning’s sweet two-year-old daughter. And thanks to modern-day technology, we all got to go along for the adorable ride! In a previous clip posted to her TikTok, Lanning explains that her little one walks alone to Grandma’s (aka Mimi’s) house, which is on the same plot of land.

    Naturally, when someone suggested that Lanning put a microphone on her daughter for the next solo journey, Lanning did one better and strapped a full-blown camera on her. A delightful (and loooooong) journey filled with giant blue skies, friendly farm creatures, and wholesome Little House on the Prairie vibes ensued.

    Watch:

    @missylanning Replying to @Embo ♬ original sound – Missy Lanning

    So cute, right? Especially hearing her say “chitens” instead of chickens. And the fact that she’s wearing a Little Red Riding Hood-esque cloak ON HER WAY TO GRANDMA’S? Chef’s kiss.

    Down in the comments, people were floored at getting to see the full scope of a trip like that when seen through the eyes of a small child.

    “Her POV is giving she travelled for 40 days and 40 nights.”

    “She’s gonna grow up to tell her kids how you made her through mountains and snow storms to get to Mimi’s.”

    “Her POV is making me realize how huge the world must seem to kids! I’ve never considered this before.”

    “‘The road was long and treacherous, it was many days. But we had pet friends along the way.”

    “She left on Sunday and got there on Monday.”

    “From her POV it was like hiking the Appalachian Trail.”

    We might not ever technically be able to turn back the clock and return to a time when the world was this vast, but children help us remember that feeling when we just sit back and watch them experience it for the first time.

    This article originally appeared 5 months ago. It has been updated.

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  • It’s just sweater holes being mended by hand, but people can’t look away
    A person mends holes in a sweater

    It’s just sweater holes being mended by hand, but people can’t look away

    This is just sew satisfying.

    Annie Reneau

    Upworthy Staff

    For most of human history, people had to make their own clothing by hand, and sewing skills were subsequently passed down from generation to generation. Because clothing was so time-consuming and labor-intensive to make, people also had to know how to repair clothing items that got torn or damaged in some way.

    The invention of sewing and knitting machines changed the way we acquire clothing, and the skills people used to possess have largely gone by the wayside. If we get a hole in a sock nowadays, we toss it and replace it. Most of us have no idea how to darn a sock or fix a hole in any knit fabric. Unfortunately, it’s far easier for us to replace than to repair.

    mending a sock, darning socks, darning sweater, fixing a hole in a sweater, knitting
    Most of us don’t darn socks anymore. Photo credit: Canva

    The skill most of us never learned

    But there are still some among us who do have the skills to repair clothing in a way that makes it look like the rip, tear or hole never happened, and to watch them do it is mesmerizing.

    Videos of people stitching holes in knit sweaters have gone viral on social media with millions of views on simple, 2-minute demonstrations. Why? Well, you just have to see it in action.

    One video begins by showing a hole in a light pink knit sweater. Using a needle, yarn and a tiny latch hook device, the person demonstrates how to fill the hole to make it look as if it never existed in the first place. Putting a patch over a hole is one thing, but this is something akin to magic.

    Wow, right?

    Another video begins by showing a hole in a gray knit sweater, but this time a yellow yarn is used to patch the hole so you can see clearly what was done. It looks so simple, but you really do have to know what you’re doing to make this magic work.

    What we’re witnessing here is a combo of knowledge and experience in the fiber arts, of course, but what it looks like is sheer sorcery or some kind of really complicated calculus problem. Who figured out how to do this? And why is it so satisfying to watch?

    The internet is completely hypnotized

    “I watched this whole video and I still don’t know how you did that,” shared one commenter. (Right?!)

    “Hey that was pretty neat,” wrote another. “Can you do the ozone layer next?” (Ha.)

    “I could watch it a hundred times and still not be able to do this,” wrote another. (Uh, same.)

    “My toxic trait is thinking I can do this 😂😂😂,” shared another. (Maybe after watching it two hundred times.)

    Many people found it oddly soothing to watch, perhaps because seeing something being fixed is indeed satisfying and perhaps because it harkens back to a simpler time when people spent their evenings doing things like this around the fire.

    The music helps, too. This video demonstrates three different ways to mend sweater holes and the piano practically lulls you into a meditative state while you watch. Is this fiber arts therapy for those of us who don’t sew or knit or crochet? Maybe so. Whatever works, right?

    Why this matters beyond the wow factor

    Kudos to those who are keeping these kinds of skills alive and sharing them with the world. We may not be passing this kind of knowledge down in most families anymore, but at least we have the internet to help us if we really want to learn it.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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  • A Vietnam veteran stood on street corners handing out resumes for six years. One woman saw him and changed his life within 24 hours.
    Photo credit: CanvaAn older man rests by the side of the road.
    , ,

    A Vietnam veteran stood on street corners handing out resumes for six years. One woman saw him and changed his life within 24 hours.

    “Never give up, never give up hope. It can happen and it will happen.”

    Tim Mercer

    When a woman stopped to pump gas in Folsom, California, she noticed a 62-year-old man standing on the nearby street corner holding a sign. He wasn’t asking for money. He was handing out resumes.

    She offered him cash anyway. He declined and handed her a copy of his resume instead.

    “My heart sunk,” she later wrote. She went home and posted his story, along with his resume, to a private Facebook group called Folsom Chat. Within 24 hours, as CBS Sacramento reported, George Silvey had a job.

    Sacramento veteran’s determination pays off

    Silvey was a Vietnam veteran who had spent six years standing on street corners trying to find work the old-fashioned way. He’d had careers in maintenance, heavy equipment operation, painting, and in-home healthcare. He wasn’t looking for charity. He was looking for someone to take a chance on him.

    “I know that once I get my foot in the door, I can make a lot of money real fast,” he told reporters. “All I need is the opportunity.”

    This veteran’s job search was over

    The Facebook post did what six years of sidewalk networking hadn’t. Summer Gonzalez, co-owner of KiKi’s Chicken in Rancho Cordova, saw it and called. The next day Silvey was washing dishes and taking out trash. He showed up early.

    “How many people are really asking to earn their money when you see them out on the street?” Gonzalez said. “And how can you say no to someone that actually wants to take the initiative to take care of himself?”

    She didn’t say no. Neither did Silvey when his roommate’s phone started ringing off the hook with offers after the post went up. “It threw me for a loop because I didn’t expect this to happen so fast,” he said.

    On his first day he put on his uniform shirt and got straight to work. Gonzalez watched and said simply: “He’s a great guy.”

    The importance of community

    Silvey called it a lucky day. But the luck was mostly the woman at the gas station who saw someone doing exactly what she would have wanted someone to do — refusing to beg, asking instead to be given a shot — and decided she was going to make sure he got one.

    “Never give up, never give up hope,” Silvey said afterward. “It can happen and it will happen.”

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