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After a 7’1” man was uncomfortable on a plane, a ‘very short’ woman came to his rescue

“Shout out to my plane seat angel!”

By

Erik Barnes

By

Upworthy Staff

tall, short, airplane stories, airlines, kindness
Photo credit: CanvaIt's the little things.

At a towering 7’1”, Beau Brown has a huge problem. As a literal giant, Beau has to continually duck under door frames, hunt extensively for shoe stores that offer size 18, and account for legroom everywhere he goes. As he was going on a five hour long flight, he paid an extra $150 for a Delta Comfort Plus seat for enough legroom to just modestly fit inside the plane. Unfortunately, it not only didn’t provide enough legroom, but he had to keep his neck bent to fit under the overhead bin above him. “Luckily, there was an angel in front of me,” said Beau.

The person sitting next to Beau remarked, “Dude, you barely fit in this one,” as Beau took it all in good nature, and chatted with his seat neighbor and their cute dog. Overhearing their conversation and seeing Beau’s discomfort, a petite woman sitting right in front of Beau offered him her exit row seat.

@bigbeaubrown

That was about to be a brutal 5 hours! Shout out to my plane seat angel❤️ ♬ original sound – BigBeauBrown

“Do you want to switch seats with me?” the woman asked. “I’m very short.”

Beau accepted her offer and graciously thanked her. The woman even picked up the chocolate bar he accidentally dropped in the aisle and gave it to him as he switched seats. While it wasn’t enough room for a fully comfortable plane ride, it was significantly better and safer for him to sit there.

“That was the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me on a plane,” said Beau.

This isn’t the first time Beau has had seat issues on planes. In 2021, he was kicked off his flight for being too tall and had to go on a different flight with a bigger plane. Even a first class seat didn’t fit him.

@bigbeaubrown

I didn’t fit on my plane so they gave me first class. It was probably because of my @cuts hoodie and joggers. They said dang this dude got CLASS. First class was still tight. #fyp #travel #tall ♬ Infinity – Jaymes Young

The comments lauded this act of generosity:

“I love that you didn’t ASK anyone to switch seats and throw a fit when they say no, like we see so often nowadays. And she was so sweet to offer! This is how humans should treat each other!”

“Dang you lucked out with the people around you at least.”

“It’s so nice to see somebody doing something nice for once, instead of rage bait.”

“Shout out to the girl!! How nice of her, nice people don’t get enough acclaim.”

“How kind of her, and you’re so sweet how appreciative you are.”

Other commenters sympathized with Beau’s plight about height on flights:

“At 6’3″, I struggle on economy these days. I can’t imagine flying anything other than business/first at your size.”

“I’m 6’9” and I can empathize.”

“It’s rough enough at 6’ with my height in my legs. I can’t imagine another foot to fold in. Bless her.”

“Dude, I’m 6’2 and am the most uncomfortable on planes. I can’t imagine being even an inch taller let alone a foot.”

“My husband travels almost weekly for work and has this constant battle as well and he is 6’10”! I think if your ID says a height above a certain point you should NOT be charged for needing extra room to exist!”

@deltafox757

Pick the best #plane seats! #travel #levelup #wtff #foryou #xyzbca #aviation #xplane11 #gamer #airbus #pilot #flightsimulator #flightsim #galaxyfold ♬ original sound – DeltaFox

All tall puns aside, the height issue on planes is pretty big. It’s not just a problem with super-tall folks like Beau, but also with people who are even a foot shorter than him. With the average male height being 5’9”, this means that anyone 5’11” and above is considered “tall.” Anyone above that height has to pay more for a seat that modestly fits them, not just for comfort reasons but safety reasons as well. Not only that, but they are competing with others to get to those few extra space seats as more airlines have shrunken them to accommodate more passengers per flight to sell more tickets.

Let’s let this story be one of cooperation between the tall and the short. For every shelf reached for a shorter person by a taller person, a dropped item is picked up by a person closer to the ground. For every tiny adult shoe size at a store, an above-average size is offered at the same price. For every seat switched on an airplane so a tall person can be more comfortable, a seat could be switched with taller person at a concert or movie theater so the shorter person can see. A little kindness can make a big difference regardless of size.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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    People are applauding newlyweds for their beautiful $500 wedding. Here’s how they did it.

    It was just as exciting as one that cost a ton of money.

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    ♬ audio credit is rennyxaudios – ✨70s80s90s00s✨

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    The linked study on how wedding spending correlates with a couple’s longevity was done in 2014 and found that “marriage duration is inversely associated with spending on the engagement ring and wedding ceremony.”

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    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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    Most of us don’t darn socks anymore. Photo credit: Canva

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    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

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    @ben.the.vet

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    ♬ Opalite Instrumental – Dan Swift Del Rey

    “This is just my opinion as someone who sees a lot of cats with health problems,” he said. “It’s not intended to cast judgment over people, but sometimes you have to say it like it is.”

    Here are five cat breeds he wouldn’t get as a vet:

    1. Sphynx cat

    Sphynx cats, also known as hairless, bald, or naked cats, have gained popularity in recent years. But Simpson-Vernon says that breeding them has basically “removed the essence of being a cat.”

    A sphynx cat lying in a cat bed
    Sphynx cats tend to have heart problems and shorter life expectancies. Photo credit: Canva

    For one, they have either no whiskers or tiny, stubby ones. “Whiskers are an integral part of being a cat,” he said. “They use them to navigate in the dark, to sense vibrations, to communicate their emotional state.”

    “Also, no cat should have to wear clothes to avoid being cold,” he added.

    He pointed out that Sphynx cats tend to have heart problems due to their genetics, and that their life expectancy is much lower than that of most cats—just six and a half years on average.

    “Yes, they’ve got great personalities,” he said. “But why make life hard for your cat?”

    2. Munchkin cat

    A gray tabby and white munchkin kitten
    Munchkin cats have a genetic condition that results in unusually short legs. Photo credit: Canva

    Munchkin cats have extremely short legs, often compared to the cat version of a Corgi or Dachshund. The breed is relatively new, first proposed as an experimental breed in 1991. While a few associations have accepted it, most have not. Three of the largest—the Cat Fanciers’ Association (CFA), the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy (GCCF), and the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe)—refuse to grant Munchkins official breed status, citing the short legs that make them unique as a congenital condition.

    “Please, let’s not let it become socially acceptable to deliberately breed cats with dwarfism,” Simpson-Vernon said. “A pet should not just be an object of our amusement. They’re a living, breathing animal that has the ability to sense pain and their own needs. Let’s not make life hard for them by giving them short limbs, which make it hard for them to jump and mean they suffer from arthritis at a young age.”

    3. Scottish Fold cat

    Gray Scottish Fold cat standing on a table
    Scottish Fold cats may be cute, but they are all affected by a genetic condition. Photo credit: Canva

    Taylor Swift’s photos and videos of her Scottish Fold cats may have influenced a surge in the breed’s popularity. But Simpson-Vernon said these cats all have the same genetic disorder, osteochondrodysplasia, which causes their folded ears.

    But that disorder “also means they have defective joint cartilage in all of their joints and develop painful arthritis at a young age,” he said.

    He said Scottish Folds make up 2% of all new cats, which he called “quite sad.” Given what’s known about their health issues, Simpson-Vernon said he could never get a Scottish Fold kitten. Other vets offer similar warnings:

    4. Savannah cat

    Savannah cats look like they belong in the wild, as they are basically a blend of a domestic cat and a serval. But that’s exactly why Simpson-Vernon said he’d never get one.

    Savannah cat standing on a cat scratching post
    Savannah cats look wild because they partially are. Photo credit: Canva

    “I’ve seen a few in practice, and I have to say, I was quite scared of them,” he said. “They’re much bigger and stronger than a domestic cat, and they retain a lot more of their wild instincts. So they’re hard to cater for in a home environment. I would say near on impossible.”

    He suggested buying an inanimate object for those looking for a status symbol. And for those drawn to wild animals, he suggested donating to a conservation charity.

    5. Peke-faced Persian cat

    A brown Peke-faced Persian cat with some gunk in its nose, eyes, and fur
    Peke-faced Persian cats tend to have a lot of health problems. Photo credit: Canva

    Persian cats with faces that look like they hit a wall at full speed are known as “Peke-faced” for their resemblance to a Pekinese dog.

    “I feel really sad for these cats,” Simpson-Vernon said. “They can’t groom themselves properly, so they get really matted, and they get a lot of health problems. It is obviously harder for them to breathe when they have tiny nostrils, like this, but they get chronic upper respiratory infections really commonly.”

    Simpson-Vernon said this breed is also prone to eye issues, dental problems, and hydrocephalus (a buildup of fluid in the brain).

    He said that “if you want a happy, healthy companion,” buying a Persian kitten “is not a good choice.”

    Making an informed decision

    Not all cat breeds are created equal. But how can you tell if you’re choosing one without ethical concerns? The clearest way to avoid supporting questionable breeding is to adopt a rescue cat. Regardless of breed, these are cats already in need of a home.

    If you want a kitten, consider alerting a local shelter to your interest and asking to be notified when kittens become available for adoption. If you want to choose a specific breed, search terms like “controversial cat breeds” or the breed you’re considering, paired with words like “controversy” or “ethical concerns,” can help you identify potential issues before making a decision. Some organizations also provide lists of traits to avoid in order to discourage breeding that may result in unnecessary health problems.

    Informed decisions are the best decisions, especially when it comes to our furry friends.

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  • After his father rejected a circus’ offer to buy him for $5,000, 3-foot-tall man becomes a doctor
    Photo credit: via Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital/InstagramSir Takhtasinhji General Hospital Bhavnagar and Dr. Ganesh Baraiya.
    , ,

    After his father rejected a circus’ offer to buy him for $5,000, 3-foot-tall man becomes a doctor

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    Tod Perry

    The odds seemed stacked against Ganesh Baraiya at birth. He had seven brothers and sisters, was born with dwarfism, and has a locomotor disability that impairs his movement. His prospects in life were so limited that while he was in primary school, a circus offered his family 500,000 rupees ($5,350) to take him as a performer. Even though it was a life-changing amount of money, his father refused, in hopes that his son would pursue an education.

    His hard work in school paid off, and in 2018, Ganesh eventually passed India’s medical exam. However, instead of celebrating, Ganesh faced another barrier: the Medical Council of India rejected his admission to an MBBS program because of his physical disability.

    The council believed that his height could be a hindrance during medical emergencies. “I was very disappointed,” Ganesh told the BBC. “I could not see a way out… I was thinking that my dream of becoming a doctor would remain incomplete.”

    Ganesh was hurt, but he wouldn’t take no for an answer

    “When the MCI rejected my application, I was very disappointed. But I didn’t give up,” he told The Federal. “I approached my college principal, Dr. Dalpatghai Katariya, who encouraged me to fight for my right to pursue medicine.” With the help of his friend, he fought the rejection in India’s high court, but his plea was rejected.

    Undeterred, Ganesh appealed the decision, and the case reached India’s Supreme Court. “After four months, the Supreme Court of India ruled in my favor on October 22, 2018,” he told The Federal. “After completing my MBBS and internship, I began my first posting as a medical officer on November 27, 2025. It’s a moment I’ve worked hard for.” Ganesh now works as a medical officer at Bhavnagar Civil Hospital, the same place where he received his medical degree.

    Ganesh’s story is an inspiration for us all 

    While some may believe that being only three feet tall and weighing a little over 40 pounds might pose serious drawbacks as a medical practitioner, Ganesh says his stature offers unique benefits. “Children would open up to me easily,” he told the BBC. “They would tell me their small problems, which they would not share with other doctors.”

    Looking ahead, Ganesh wants to pursue a career that leverages his strengths, including radiology, pediatrics, and dermatology. Now that he has a steady income, he’d also like to build a brick house for his family. 

    Ganesh’s story is a powerful example of what can happen when you refuse to settle, whether that’s joining a circus or giving up when powerful institutions say you can’t pursue your dreams. He’s also a great inspiration for anyone who has had to pick themselves up from a major setback. If a three-foot-tall man born into a humble farming family can fulfill his dreams, then anything is possible.

    “A life without struggle is like not living at all,” he told the BBC. “Many times in life, I feel like I am failing. But you have to keep moving ahead toward your goals.”

    Keep Reading →
  • Comedian shares 7 American phrases that completely baffle the British 
    Photo credit: YouTube/Lost in the PondLaurence Brown from Lost in the Pond.
    , ,

    Comedian shares 7 American phrases that completely baffle the British 

    “If we have them in Britain, what’s so American about this apple pie?”

    Tod Perry

    Even though Americans and British people share the same language, there are a lot of figures of speech that don’t make a lot of sense when they go from one side of the pond to the other. The British have some unique turns of phrase that are head-scratching to Americans, such as “Bob’s yer uncle” and “Taking the Mick.” 

    Laurence Brown, a Brit who moved to the midwestern U.S., documents the differences between U.S. and U.K. culture on the Lost in the Pond YouTube channel. Brown created a fun video in which he explains why some American figures of speech make absolutely no sense to most British people.  In the video, he explains how he first encountered each phrase and what they actually mean.

    1. “It’s not my first rodeo”

    “The thing is, rodeo isn’t really a common competitive sport in the UK. And so, if we are aware of it, we’re only aware of it through American movies and clips on the internet of bat crazy things that Americans do for fun. So while we can probably figure out what it means, we have absolutely no idea what it means.”

    2. “As American as apple pie”

    “I was baffled by the phrase ‘as American as apple pie,’ because if we have them in Britain, what’s so American about this apple pie? Well, as I’ve pointed out on this channel, nothing. Because apple pie has its origins in England.”

    apple pie, america, hot apple pie, pie crust, apples
    Apple pie. Credit: Canva/Photos

    3. “Hit the books”

    “Americans like to use the term “hit” metaphorically, hit the gym, hit the books, hit the gas, hit the skids. … But in hindsight, even though I was quite confused by the phrase ‘hit the books’ at first, I sort of prefer it to what we’d say in Britain, which is ‘I’m doing revision.’”

    4. “The boonies”

    “Anybody who’s followed this channel for a while will know that I’ve lived in Indianapolis and Chicago, the two largest cities in their respective states. But often we find ourselves driving between the two cities, where there is nothing other than farmland. In the early days of living in the US, I remember somebody referring to these parts as ‘the boonies.’ This itself was a confusing phrase at first, because I had never heard this word before.”

    The phrase“Boondocks” appears to have entered the American lexicon from Tagalog, one of the languages of the Philippines. In Tagalog, bundok means “mountain.” The U.S. military began using the term and changed it to “Boondocks;” then, shortened to “Boonies” to describe the Vietnamese back country. 

    helicopter, vietnam, vietnam war, war, mountains
    A helicopter in Vietnam during the war. Credit: SSG Howard C. Breedlove/Wikimedia Commons

    5. The wazoo”

    “‘Wazoo’ is an American slang term for the buttocks or anus. I see. So when you’re talking out of the wazoo, you’re literally talking s**t.”

    6. “Get behind the eight ball”

    “It is a billiards term in the UK. Billiards is not really all that popular, and so the phrase, as far as I’m aware, did not really catch on over there. Well, what does the phrase mean, Laurence? Well, it turns out that it means don’t get yourself into a sticky situation. In other words, don’t be thwarted by it.”

    7. “Don’t mess with Texas”

    “When I first heard it, I thought it was the state of Texas telling everyone else, ‘If you bring a fight to us, we will absolutely destroy you.’ It’s part of the reason that I haven’t properly visited Texas yet. I think a lot of people find this tagline funny because of that weirdly provocative-sounding threat. Well, British people, and anyone who’s genuinely confused by this phrase, might, depending on your perspective, be thrilled or distraught to discover that the phrase was just part of a successful anti-littering campaign.”

    The phrase “Don’t Mess with Texas” comes from a 1985 anti-littering campaign by the Texas Department of Transportation. The first commercial, featuring blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn, was a massive success, and the phrase soon entered the lexicon of Texans and the world beyond.

    Keep Reading →
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