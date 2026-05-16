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Gen Xers recall how young we were when we started babysitting. It’s even blowing our own minds.

What were the adults thinking?

By

Annie Reneau

babysitting, gen x, generation x
Photo credit: CanvaGen X started babysitting at shockingly young ages.

Much has been made of the contrast between Gen X and Gen Z/Gen Alpha childhoods, but some differences feel more significant than others.

Obviously, Gen X didn’t have smartphones, social media, or even the Internet during our formative years. We roamed and explored our towns with little to no adult supervision. We came home when the streetlights went on or when our parents came to find us after the television PSA that said, “Parents, it’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your kids are?

Some realities of Gen X childhood sound made up to younger generations, but some even sound bonkers to our own adult ears. Topping that list is how old so many of us were when we started babysitting. Some of us have had to check in with one another to make sure our memories are correct. Was I really putting someone else’s babies to bed at age 11?

Yes, I was. And so were countless other preteens.

@s.leigh.100

What were parents thinking!?! 🤣 #genx #funny #fyp #genxcrew #foryoupage ♬ Good Times Go By Too Fast – Dylan Scott

Gen Xers regularly started babysitting as young as age 8

“I need you to back me up,” wrote a Gen Xer on TikTok. “Did we not babysit entire families as children? I was 11 with zero training and full responsibility for 3 kids and an infant…paid $5 and a party pizza…My kids don’t believe me. My parents don’t recall.”

Other Gen Xers do recall, and we’re a bit baffled by it. It didn’t seem all that odd to us at the time. But looking back, especially as parents ourselves, who let us do that? Check out these examples from TikTok, which are in no way out of the ordinary:

“The day after my 10th birthday the neighbors down the street were excited I was finally old enough to babysit their kids. Their kids were 3 and 5. Apparently your age hitting double digits was all the qualifications needed.”

“Yup! 11 and babysat a newborn! Like what!? 🤣 Why did they let and why did my parents let me?”

“I was 10 watching 4 kids and I had to make dinner. 😂”

Anyone else babysit a literal baby before they were a teen?
byu/splorp_evilbastard inGenX

“Yes! I was about 12 and babysat 3 kids – one was an infant and I had zero training. I was paid $2-3 an hour.”

“Yep I had a neighbor kid I took care of starting at 8. She was 2.”

“I was 11 watching a 2 and 3 year old. Made meals, changed diapers, gave baths. Zero training or babysitting classes taken.”

“I was 8 and babysitting 2 nephews from one brother and 3 from another… all under the age of 5.”

“I was 9 and holding it down with a 4, 2, and newborn. The ‘80s were wild!!!!”

“I started babysitting my 3 year old and 6 month old brothers when I was 8. My mom went back to school and I was in charge on weekends and all summer.”

@rochelle.digital

Well, I mean my generation basically watched ourselves all the time so babysitting was no big deal! Can you imagine a 10 year old watch your baby alone these days? Maybe for a very short period of time if they were siblings. Other than that heck no! #nostalgiatok #80skid #80skids #generationx ♬ Major Tom (Coming Home) – Peter Schilling

Gen X has spent most of its lives in caretaking roles

Being full-on babysitters at age eight is genuinely wild, considering how most kids that age today have their own babysitters. Even knowing how different our childhoods were from the digital-native generations, having an eight- or nine-year-old caring for babies and toddlers feels like questionable decision-making on the part of all adults involved.

As a Gen Xer, I was babysitting other people’s kids by age 11. Even though I was quite mature for my age, that seems awfully young to me now. I’m sure preteens babysitting still happens, but it’s definitely not the norm.

And that’s probably a good thing. On one hand, there’s nothing wrong with kids learning responsibility at a young age. On the other hand, if you’re a Gen Xer who started babysitting at age eight and is a parent now, you’ve likely spent nearly all of your life in a caretaking role. And you’re likely continuing in that role both with your young adult kids and your aging parents.

@genx_reference_desk

Replying to @123Tmb321 #genx #genxtiktokers #genxcrew #80s #80sbaby #80skid #80skids #fyp #foryoupage #xyzbca ♬ original sound – Genx Reference Desk

Was Gen X childhood or Gen Z childhood healthier?

There are a lot of questions we can raise in hindsight. Even if we were capable of babysitting kids not much younger than ourselves, were we any good at it? Was it healthy for us or for those kids? Did the expectations placed on us help us learn responsibility? Or did some of us have adult responsibilities placed on us too early?

We can ask the flip side of the same questions about younger generations. Have we expected too little of them? Has protecting their childhoods prevented them from learning responsibility? Is it healthy for kids to be constantly supervised? Did Gen X grow up and swing the pendulum too far the other way in raising Gen Z?

Can we really even answer those questions? Gen X has been called the least parented generation, which has certainly led to some conflicting perspectives. Our childhoods are often touted as being “carefree” when viewed through rose-colored glasses. But for many Gen Xers, especially women, the reality was more like “underparented while being expected to take on parenting responsibilities.”

@parkrosepermaculture

Replying to @Rebecca Schuman #genx #parentification #babysitting #childcare #millennails #boomerparents ♬ original sound – Parkrose Permaculture

In many ways, Gen X childhood was pretty great, but the premature babysitting thing was “legit sus,” as our kids would say. What were the adults thinking? Is it too late to ask?

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  • Iconic writer Kurt Vonnegut’s simple graphs show how to write the 3 stories everyone loves
    Photo credit: via David Comburg/YouTubeKurt Vonnegut explains the shapes of stories.
    ,

    Iconic writer Kurt Vonnegut’s simple graphs show how to write the 3 stories everyone loves

    “There’s no reason why the simple shapes of a story can’t be fed into computers.”

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    To be a great fiction writer requires understanding basic story structures and being clever enough to disguise them so your audience doesn’t know they’re watching or reading something they’ve seen before. Academics suggest that there are only a finite number of plots and structures, but that number varies based on who’s doing the talking.

    Writer Kurt Vonnegut, best known for his satirical works on American politics and culture, including “Slaughterhouse-Five,” “Cat’s Cradle” and “Sirens of Titan,” was obsessed with the shapes of stories and summed up his views in one powerful sentence: “The fundamental idea is that stories have shapes which can be drawn on graph paper and that the shape of a given society’s stories is at least as interesting as the shape of its pots or spearheads.”

    What are the shapes of stories?

    In the video below, Vonnegut explains the shapes of three different types of stories. The first one he starts with is “person gets into trouble.”

    The first question is where the main character or protagonist starts their journey. Are they in a state of good or bad fortune, and how does that change from beginning to end? The arc of this story is simple, someone starts off in good fortune, they get into trouble, and then find their way out. “Somebody gets into trouble, then gets out of it again. People love that story. They never get tired of it,” Vonnegut says with a smirk.

    The second is called “boy gets girl,” which is the basics of the story: someone finds something “wonderful,” their life is on an upward trajectory, then they trail downwards until they can get the girl or boy back. He finishes with the “most popular story” of Western civilization, and that is “Cinderella.”What’s interesting about the story is that it’s about a poor little girl whose mother has died, and her life is pure misery. But her story has a massive upswing when she meets her fairy godmother and can go to the ball. But once the clock strikes midnight, her life crashes down in a matter of seconds.

    Vonnegut’s eerie prediction about AI

    What’s interesting is that at the beginning of the video, Vonnegut notes that stories are relatively “simple” and that they should be able to be plugged into computers that could then regurgitate the same story over and over again. It almost feels like an eerie predictor of artificial intelligence. “There’s no reason why the simple shapes of a story can’t be fed into computers. They are beautiful shapes,” Vonnegut says. “Now this is an exercise in relativity, really. It’s the shape of the curves are what matters, and not their origins.”

    After seeing Vonnegut map out the basic plotlines of stories, it’s hard not to see them every time you watch a movie or TV show. It is amazing that, because there are so few characters and plot arcs in modern storytelling, anyone can create anything that feels new.

    This story originally appeared three years ago. It has since been updated.

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  • The surprisingly mysterious reason we use the $ symbol for the U.S. dollar
    Photo credit: CanvaWhy do we use $ to represent a dollar?
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    The surprisingly mysterious reason we use the $ symbol for the U.S. dollar

    The U.S. dollar and its symbol have an international origin story.

    Annie Reneau

    We see many symbols in our everyday lives that we likely don’t pay much attention to: the @ in our email addresses, for instance, or the % in our weather forecasts. But do we ever wonder where these symbols came from? Why they look like they do? Or how they came to mean what they mean?

    One of the most commonly used symbols that most of us are clueless about is the dollar sign ($). Why does it have an “S” if there’s no “s” in “dollar”? Is there supposed to be one line or two? And where did the $ symbol even originate?

    As educator and etymology enthusiast Rob Watts (better known as RobWords on YouTube) explains, the answers to those questions are surprisingly complicated.

    The first written use of the dollar sign as we know it appeared in a handwritten letter sent by a man in New Orleans in 1778. Some may be under the impression that the $ is an amalgamation of “U” and “S,” as in United States, but nope. Its origin isn’t actually from the United States at all.

    The international origins of the U.S. dollar start in Spain

    In fact, we have to take a whole international tour through hundreds of years of currency history to arrive at what we think is the origin of the $. As Watts shares, we don’t know with 100% certainty.

    The story begins with the Spanish real, the silver coin that served as the currency of Spain in the 14th century. A larger coin, worth eight times the value of the real, became known as a “piece of eight” in English. Those pieces of eight made their way to the Americas through colonialism in the 15th and 16th centuries.

    “The discovery of huge, gleaming reserves of silver in Central and South America meant that they could also be made there, too,” Watts shares. “At the local mints, they took on a new name as well, based on the fixed weights of  silver they were made from. They became known as the ‘peso,’ meaning ‘unit of weight.’”

    spanish dollar, piece of eight, peso, coin
    A Spanish piece of eight dating between 1651 and 1773. Photo credit: Portable Antiquities Scheme/Wikimedia Commons

    Because of their reliability and divisibility into smaller units, these pesos started being used not just in the Spanish-speaking colonies, but in British colonies in the Caribbean and North America as well.

    Hold the peso thought. We’ll come back to it momentarily.

    The word “dollar” can be traced back to the German Joachimsthaler coin

    In the meantime, another coin of similar value from the German town of Joachimsthal had gained traction in Europe.

    “In precisely the same way that a round slab of beef from Hamburg became known as a hamburger, this round slab of silver from Joachimsthal became known as a Joachimsthaler,” Watts explains. “And in exactly the same way that a hamburger is sometimes just called a ‘burger,’ a Joachimsthaler was sometimes just called a ‘thaler.’”

    Joachimsthaler, thaler, german dollar, coin
    A Joachimsthaler coin from 1525. Photo credit: TommyG/Wikimedia Commons

    “Thaler” became “daalder” in the Netherlands, “daler” in parts of Scandinavia, and “dollar” in the English-speaking world.

    But that dollar wasn’t the dollar we ended up with.

    “By 1700, the thaler had been adapted to have almost exactly the same silver content as another coin that was competing for usage in Europe: the ‘piece of eight’ or peso,” says Watts. “And so, to help differentiate between the two similarly valued coins, people started referring to the peso as ‘the Spanish dollar.’ This Spanish dollar was the de facto currency of the Americas right up until the American Revolution.”

    spanish dollar, piece of eight, peso, coin
    A Spanish dollar from Mexico circa 1771. Photo credit: Heritage Auctions/Wikimedia Commons

    The dollar sign actually comes from the peso symbol

    Prior to declaring independence from Britain, the U.S. used the British pound for accounting. But the Spanish dollar, or peso, was the coin most often used as currency, so post-Revolution, the U.S. adopted the dollar as its own. (The first official U.S. dollar coin was minted in 1792.)

    So, long story short, the Spanish dollar, or peso, was the basis for the U.S. dollar. Which finally leads us to where the $ came from.

    The symbol used for pesos way back when was “ps,” with the “s” written like a superscript. When written with a pen in one stroke, the “s” ended up with a line through it. And when someone wanted to indicate plural pesos, they would write the symbol twice. The second instance, written more quickly, ended up blending the “p” and “s” together to look more like a $.

    Essentially, the evolution looked like this:

    dollar, dollar sign, peso
    Theories of where the dollar sign came from. Photo credit: JesperZedlitz/Wikimedia Commons

    What about the double-lined dollar sign?

    How did the $ with two lines come about? As shown in the image above, the two lines often lead people to the “U” plus “S” theory. However, Watts points out that the first printed version of the dollar sign appeared in 1797. That dollar sign actually had two lines, with no indication that “U” and “S” were the reason. Both versions of the symbol were in use by the close of the 18th century.

    Watts goes into some of the other theories about where the double-lined dollar sign comes from. However, there doesn’t seem to be solid evidence to back any of them up.


    Isn’t that wild? Who knew that our currency had such a complicated origin story? Or that we don’t even really know for certain why we use $ for the almighty dollar?

    Thanks, Rob Watts, for making us all a little bit smarter. You can follow him on YouTube for more word fun.

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    A woman looks out over the ocean while standing on a cruise ship.
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    Woman lives on a cruise ship for free, but says there are 4 things she’s not allowed to do

    Living the high seas life.

    Tod Perry

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    “I live on a cruise ship for half the year with my husband, and it’s often as glamorous as it sounds,” she told Business Insider. “After all, I don’t cook, clean, make my bed, do laundry or pay for food.“

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    Here are the four things she cannot do

    She shared these four things in a TikTok video with nearly 10 million views.

    @dutchworld_americangirl

    I go through four things I can, and cannot do it while living on the cruise ship with my husband #weliveonacruiseship #4things #alaskacruise #cruiseship #cruiseshiplife #cruise #alaska #caribbeancruise #cruiselife #livingstsea #getreadywithme

    ♬ Chill in a good mood, calm and fun(1263486) – zukisuzuki

    1. Gambling

    Kesteloo says she cannot sit at a slot machine and “play my heart out until I win.” She believes it would “look a little weird if I, as the wife of the staff chief engineer, won a big jackpot.”

    2. Leaving the ship with the guests

    When the ship arrives at a destination, she can’t get off with the guests. She must wait about an hour and exit the vessel with the crew. When returning to the ship, she also has to be on time. “No, they will not wait for us,” she says. And the same goes for her husband, if they “miss the ship, someone else will take over the role.”

    3. Sitting in a crowded pool

    Although Kesteloo has access to the pool, gym, and all the ship’s amenities, she’s cautious not to interfere with the guests’ good time. She’ll exit the pool if it’s busy because “it’s just the right thing to do.”

    4. Traveling without international traveler insurance

    She must have insurance in case of a misfortune on the ship. But as a citizen of the Netherlands, they already have coverage and just have to pay a few extra dollars a month.

    The comments had one big question

    Though folks generally welcomed Kesteloo’s advice, some of the most popular commenters on the video were from women regretting that they married men who aren’t chief engineers on cruise ships or those who want to know where to find a single one.

    “OK, can you explain how to marry a cruise ship engineer?” one female commenter wrote.

    “How. in. the. H E double hockey sticks do I become the wife of a cruise ship engineer???? I don’t have to work AND cruise for free!” another added.

    “Does he have any single friends with same job??? Asking for me,” one more asked.

    For even more tips on living this charmed life, follow Kesteloo on TikTok. Who knows, by now she might even have some advice for landing your own cruise ship engineer spouse.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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  • Comedy rock band use 38 songs to prove how ‘every pop song’ uses the same four chords
    Photo credit: random804/YouTube Axis of Awesome on stage.
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    Comedy rock band use 38 songs to prove how ‘every pop song’ uses the same four chords

    The Beatles, U2, and Maroon 5 are all guilty of the same crime.

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    Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was found not liable on April 4, 2023 in a lawsuit where he was accused of stealing elements of the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud.”

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    The case called attention to the fact that there are motifs and musical structures common in pop music that no one owns, and all are free to use. When it comes to chord progressions, the 12-bar blues and basic I, IV, V, I progressions you hear in country and folk have been used and reused since people first picked up the guitar.

    In the wrong hands, the progressions can result in music that is boring and formulaic, but in the right hands, they can be a springboard for fresh ideas.

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    Guitarist playing their instrument. Photo credit: Canva

    A comedy group proved the point perfectly

    In 2009, Australian comedy group Axis Of Awesome did a funny sketch showing how one four-chord progression, famous for being the basis of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” has been used countless times by musicians to great effect.

    They played a medley of 38 major hits using the same progression to prove their point. For musicians, it’s known as the I–V–vi–IV progression, and when played in the key of C it would be C, G, Am, F.

    Warning: Video contains strong language.

    Here are all 38 songs in the medley

    “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

    “You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt

    “Forever Young” by Alphaville

    “I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

    “Happy Ending” by Mika

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    “Wherever You Will Go” by The Calling

    “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Elton John

    “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5

    “Pictures Of You” by The Last Goodnight

    “With Or Without You” by U2

    “Fall At Your Feet” by Crowded House

    “Not Pretty Enough” by Kasey Chambers

    “Let It Be” by The Beatles

    “Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

    “The Horses” by Daryl Braithwaite

    “No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley

    “Sex and Candy” by Marcy Playground

    “Land Down Under” by Men at Work

    “Waltzing Matilda” by Banjo Paterson

    “Take On Me” by A-ha

    “When I Come Around” by Green Day

    “Save Tonight” by Eagle Eye Cherry

    “Africa” by Toto

    “If I Were A Boy” by Beyoncé

    “Self Esteem” by The Offspring

    “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid” by The Offspring

    “U + Ur Hand” by Pink

    “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

    “Barbie Girl” by Aqua

    “You Found Me” by The Fray

    “Don’t Trust Me” by 30h!3

    “Kids” by MGMT

    “Canvas Bags” by Tim Minchin

    “Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia

    “Superman” by Five for Fighting

    “Birdplane” by Axis of Awesome

    “Scar” by Missy Higgins

    And the official video has even more songs

    It’s quite an extensive (and, as they prove, accurate) list, but that’s not all. In the summer of 2011, Axis of Awesome released an official music video of “4 Chords” on their YouTube channel, which included even more songs such as Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister,” The Black Eyed Peas’ “Where is the Love?”, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and even Men at Work’s “Land Down Under” in addition to many, many, many more.

    Check it out:

    Axis of Awesome officially broke up in August 2018 after a year-long break in 2017. Though the trio is no longer performing together, the impact of “4 Chords” goes on and on…much like the use of that musical progression. And, while all these songs may use the same four chords, you’ve got to admit they’re all bangers, so we’re not mad at it.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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  • How does an election with no electioneering work? A peek inside the Bahá’í electoral process.
    Photo credit: Annie ReneauThe National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the United States, left, and the Bahá'í House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois, right.
    ,

    How does an election with no electioneering work? A peek inside the Bahá’í electoral process.

    Around the world, the nine-member governing bodies of the Bahá’í Faith are democratically elected with no nominations, campaigns, or even mention of individual names.

    Annie Reneau

    While doing research for her 2021 book, High Conflict, investigative journalist Amanda Ripley posed a question: “Are there examples of institutions that do conflict better, institutionally, sort of enshrined in what they do?”

    That question led Ripley to the Bahá’í Faith and the process it uses to elect its governing bodies. Ripley specializes in exploring “depolarization” and found the faith’s electoral process to be a solid example of how to avoid polarization while electing the most qualified people.

    Elections with zero electioneering? How?

    Imagine a democratic election process with no nominations, no campaigning, no parties or factions, and no electioneering of any kind. Not a whisper of “You should vote or shouldn’t vote for so-and-so.” Not even an “I’d like to humbly put myself forward for consideration.” That’s what Bahá’í elections are like.

    “It’s literally the opposite of elections today in the United States, in every way,” Ripley told the Society Builders podcast. “And yet, it’s happening all around the world, so it’s very encouraging.”

    As a Bahá’í myself, seeing Ripley explain the Bahá’í electoral process from an outside perspective is fascinating. I’m so used to it, having participated in dozens of elections, that I sometimes forget how unique it is. But when contrasted with nearly every other democratic voting system, I can see why it drew Ripley’s attention.

    Bahá’í elections at the local level

    At the local level of administration (town, city, or county), Bahá’ís elect nine-member bodies called Local Spiritual Assemblies. The elected members of a Spiritual Assembly have no individual authority, but function as a collective, consultative institution that tends to the affairs of the community.

    Here’s how these institutions are elected: Throughout the year, we spend time getting to know the members of our community, keeping in mind that we will elect some of these people to serve on the Local Spiritual Assembly each spring. No names are ever mentioned when discussing the Assembly election, though. We only discuss the combination of qualities necessary to serve, which include selfless devotion, a well-trained mind, unquestioned loyalty, recognized ability, and mature experience.

    At election time, after prayer and reflection, every adult member of the community votes by secret ballot for the nine people they believe are best qualified to serve on the Assembly.

    The way ballots are handled ensures that even the tellers who tally the votes don’t see who voted for whom. The nine people who receive the most votes overall are called to serve on the Local Spiritual Assembly.

    Serving on a Spiritual Assembly is viewed as a sacred, selfless duty, not as a personal victory or promotion. As Ripley shared, “If you get asked to serve, you gotta serve. And the ego is really subverted in that process.”

    How Bahá’ís conduct national elections

    The electoral process looks slightly different at the national level, where we use a delegate system. I participated as a delegate in helping elect the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of the United States this year, so I can share an insider’s view of what that process looked like.

    Last October, a total of 171 delegates were elected (again by secret ballot, with no electioneering) from electoral units around the U.S. Every adult Bahá’í has the opportunity and responsibility to participate in their local delegate election. And again, whoever receives the most votes serves.

    Baha'i temple, Baha'i house of worship, Wilmette, Illinois
    The Bahá’í National Convention was held at the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois. Photo credit: Annie Reneau

    In April, those 171 delegates gathered for the Bahá’í National Convention at the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois. The purpose of the convention was twofold: to elect the National Spiritual Assembly and to consult and share what we’ve been learning through our community activities over the past year.

    It may be hard to imagine, but the admonition against electioneering is taken to heart in elections at every level. The convention began on Thursday morning, and the election took place on Saturday. The delegates were together all day Thursday and Friday, and there was not a single conversation about who should or should not be elected to the National Spiritual Assembly.

    Instead, we consulted about what’s been happening in our communities, sharing triumphs and challenges, heartening stories and heartfelt concerns. We discussed the qualities necessary to serve on the Assembly, but never names. Not even the slightest indirect hint about any particular individual.

    Baha'i, delegates, election
    Bahá’í delegates from around the U.S. gathered in Wilmette, Illinois, to elect the National Spiritual Assembly. Photo credit: Nancy Wong

    What the actual voting looks like

    The morning of the election, the delegates gathered in the sanctuary of the House of Worship for prayer and meditation. Then we returned to the meeting hall downstairs to vote. Each of us silently filled out a paper ballot with the names of nine people we felt were most qualified to serve. Then we placed our ballots into plain white envelopes. Once all delegates had finished voting, we deposited the envelopes, one by one, into a box at the front of the room. The atmosphere was peaceful, calm, and reverent.

    Our votes are secret and private—no one will ever know who we voted for unless we choose to tell someone. (In 30 years of participating in elections, I’ve never had another Bahá’í tell me who they voted for.) As delegates, we represent our local areas at the convention, but we are elected to vote according to our own consciences. No one from our electoral unit talks to us about who they want us to vote for.

    The process is about as pure as an election process can be. And the result is a high-functioning administrative body that beautifully reflects our national community.

    Baha'i, National Spiritual Assembly, election
    The National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of the United States elected in April 2026. Photo credit: Annie Reneau

    (Every five years, the world’s National Spiritual Assemblies from every country gather to elect the Universal House of Justice, the nine-member body that guides the international Bahá’í community. Again, no electioneering—just prayerful, conscientious voting by secret ballot.)

    Bahá’í consultation: A low-conflict approach to making decisions

    The other low-conflict element of Bahá’í administration that Ripley found in her research is the process of decision-making, simply referred to as “consultation.” As Ripley shared with the Aspen Institute, the ideal way to deal with conflict is to avoid it in the first place. Bahá’í consultation, she said, is designed “to keep the ego in check and keep high conflict less likely.”

    When the Assembly needs to discuss an issue or make a decision, all members are encouraged to voice their thoughts and opinions frankly and openly. But as soon as an idea is presented, it becomes the idea of the group to discuss. It is no longer associated with the individual who shared it. Discussion centers on the idea itself and the spiritual principles that need to be applied to the situation. Ripley says this method aligns with how humans naturally function, helping “reduce the odds of the kind of binary, us-versus-them dynamic that we know tends to lead to high conflict.”

    Of course, we are ever-evolving humans doing our best, not perfect beings. I have occasionally seen personal conflict arise over the years, and I’ve seen it handled well and not so well. But considering the inherent complexities of human dynamics, the Bahá’í system works remarkably well as designed and intended. Compared with how elections and institutions so often function, it’s truly a beautiful thing to witness and participate in.

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  • After touring the globe, Mark Twain listed 60 American dishes he sorely missed
    Photo credit: The Guardian/Wikimedia Commons & Cary Bass-Deschênes/Wikimedia CommonsA raccoon, left, and Mark Twain, right.
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    After touring the globe, Mark Twain listed 60 American dishes he sorely missed

    Baked apples ’n’ cream? Yum. “‘Possum”? Not so much.

    Tod Perry

    Mark Twain is often seen as the quintessential American novelist, having penned classics such as The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. But he was also a popular travel writer who wrote six books about his adventures abroad. In 1867, he was sent by a newspaper to travel throughout Europe and the Holy Land via the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in the popular book The Innocents Abroad.

    In 1880, Twain wrote an unofficial sequel to The Innocents Abroad called A Tramp Abroad, a fictionalized account of himself, his traveling companion “Harris,” and their attempt to walk through Europe. The book is both a travelogue from a time when it was rare for most Americans to travel to Europe and a satire of how clueless they can be when encountering new cultures.

    Twain didn’t care much for European cuisine

    One unforgettable passage in A Tramp Abroad has Twain critiquing European food and longing for his favorite comfort foods. He refers to European fare as unsatisfying, to say the least. “The number of dishes is sufficient, but then it is such a monotonous variety of UNSTRIKING dishes. It is an inane, dead-level of ‘fair-to-middling.’ There is nothing to ACCENT it,” Twain wrote.

    mark twain, twain relaxing, mark twain book, mark twain suit,
    Mark Twain relaxing. Photo credit: The Guardian/Wikimedia Commons

    In the book, he jokes that when he returns to the States, he will have a “modest” meal of his favorite foods prepared for him and will send his requests ahead of time so they are ready when he arrives. The menu contains 60 of his favorite American comfort foods.

    Twain lists his favorite comfort foods

    “It has now been many months, at the present writing, since I have had a nourishing meal, but I shall soon have one, a modest, private affair, all to myself,” Twain wrote. “I have selected a few dishes, and made out a little bill of fare, which will go home in the steamer that precedes me, and be hot when I arrive, as follows:

    Radishes. Baked apples, with cream

    Fried oysters; stewed oysters. Frogs.

    American coffee, with real cream.

    American butter.

    Fried chicken, Southern style.

    Porter-house steak.

    Saratoga potatoes.

    Broiled chicken, American style.

    Hot biscuits, Southern style.

    Hot wheat-bread, Southern style.

    Hot buckwheat cakes.

    American toast. Clear maple syrup.

    Virginia bacon, broiled.

    Blue points, on the half shell.

    Cherry-stone clams.

    San Francisco mussels, steamed.

    Oyster soup. Clam Soup.

    Philadelphia Terapin soup.

    Oysters roasted in shell-Northern style.

    Soft-shell crabs. Connecticut shad.

    Baltimore perch.

    Brook trout, from Sierra Nevadas.

    Lake trout, from Tahoe.

    Sheep-head and croakers, from New Orleans.

    Black bass from the Mississippi.

    American roast beef.

    Roast turkey, Thanksgiving style.

    turkey, thanksgiving turkey, cooked turkey, stuffed turkey, roast turkey,
    A Thanksgiving turkey. Photo credit: Canva

    Cranberry sauce. Celery.

    Roast wild turkey. Woodcock.

    Canvas-back-duck, from Baltimore.

    Prairie hens, from Illinois.

    Missouri partridges, broiled.

    ‘Possum. Coon.

    Boston bacon and beans.

    Bacon and greens, Southern style.

    Hominy. Boiled onions. Turnips.

    Pumpkin. Squash. Asparagus.

    Butter beans. Sweet potatoes.

    Lettuce. Succotash. String beans.

    Mashed potatoes. Catsup.

    Boiled potatoes, in their skins.

    New potatoes, minus the skins.

    Early rose potatoes, roasted in the ashes, Southern style, served hot.

    Sliced tomatoes, with sugar or vinegar. Stewed tomatoes.

    Green corn, cut from the ear and served with butter and pepper.

    Green corn, on the ear.

    Hot corn-pone, with chitlings, Southern style.

    Hot hoe-cake, Southern style.

    Hot egg-bread, Southern style.

    Hot light-bread, Southern style.

    Buttermilk. Iced sweet milk.

    Apple dumplings, with real cream.

    Apple pie. Apple fritters.

    Apple puffs, Southern style.

    Peach cobbler, Southern style

    Peach pie. American mince pie.

    Pumpkin pie. Squash pie.

    All sorts of American pastry.

    Fresh American fruits of all sorts, including strawberries, which are not to be doled out as if they were jewelry, but in a more liberal way. Ice-water—not prepared in the ineffectual goblet, but in the sincere and capable refrigerator.”

    mark twain, twain relaxing, mark twain book, mark twain suit, mark twain pool
    Mark Twain playing pool. Photo credit: The World’s Work/Wikimedia Commons

    Twain’s list of favorite foods is notable because he spent much of his life in different regions of the United States, including Hannibal, Missouri (his boyhood home), Hartford, Connecticut (his adult home), and Elmira, New York (his summer retreat).

    His career as a writer also took him to places in the West, including San Francisco and Sacramento, California, as well as Carson City and Virginia City, Nevada. This led him to develop a taste for many regional cuisines, which he referenced specifically on his list. The oysters should be from San Francisco, and the black bass from Mississippi.

    Some may recoil when they see a few items on his list, namely “’coon” (short for raccoon) and “’possum,” short for opossum. These days, most Americans would shudder at the idea of eating them for dinner, but in the 1800s, they were seen as delicacies. Both were commonly roasted or stewed and served with sweet potatoes.

    Twain’s over-the-top menu is a fun look at the types of food that were popular in the late 1800s, and it’s also a charming example of how every region of the U.S. has its own specialty. Whether it’s fish in the Sierras or duck in Baltimore, Maryland, every place has its own flavor, and to a man who lived just about everywhere, they were all something to savor.

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  • Brendan Fraser surprised everyone at a screening of ‘The Mummy’ by showing up in costume
    Brendan Fraser dressed as Rick O'Connell.
    ,

    Brendan Fraser surprised everyone at a screening of ‘The Mummy’ by showing up in costume

    Now we want a “Mummy 4.”

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, having won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale.” But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the ’90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing and slightly goofball Hollywood action lead.

    Let us not forget his arguably most well-known and beloved ’90s character, Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills, and fabulous hair, what’s not to like? During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.

    stephen colbert, brendan fraser, montclair film festival, red carpet,
    Stephen Colbert and Brendan Fraser at the Montclair Film Festival 2022. Photo credit: Montclair Film/Wikimedia Commons

    What Fraser said to the crowd that night

    “I am proud to stand before you tonight,” he told the audience. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

    He continued, “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or a straight-ahead action or romance, a horror picture, more action, all of the above. No idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

    Fraser then asked the crowd if anyone hadn’t actually seen the movie yet, before shouting, “Outstanding!” when somebody raised their hand. He then quickly made a polite plug, encouraging people to go see “The Whale” before whisking himself away, saying, “I won’t take up any more of your time.”

    Uh, yeah…I don’t think any time spent with Brendan Fraser is a waste. Do you?

    Watch:

    Mummy 4 is officially happening

    The answer to whether we’ll see Fraser back as Rick O’Connell is now a resounding yes. The Mummy 4 was officially confirmed in early 2026, with Fraser and Rachel Weisz both set to reprise their roles, and a release date of October 15, 2027. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attached to direct.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

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  • The ‘Knight Rider’ car somehow got a speeding ticket even though museum owners swear it hasn’t moved in years
    Photo credit: Morn, NBC Universal, Wikimedia CommonsDavid Hasselhoff, left, and his car KITT from "Knight Rider."
    ,

    The ‘Knight Rider’ car somehow got a speeding ticket even though museum owners swear it hasn’t moved in years

    There are only a handful of KITT replicas still in existence.

    Cecily Knobler

    “Give me every ounce of turbo boost you’ve got,” Michael Knight often demanded of his black Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, KITT.

    If you didn’t grow up glued to television (like much of Gen X), this is a reference to the NBC hit show Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff as Knight. Its first incarnation ran from 1982 to 1986 and featured the crime-fighting Knight alongside his well-ahead-of-its-time talking car, KITT, short for Knight Industries Two Thousand. (In a later reboot of the series, KITT stood for Knight Industries Three Thousand.)

    So imagine everyone’s surprise when KITT was allegedly spotted by traffic cameras driving 36 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone in Brooklyn on April 22. Or was it KITT? A car was seen zipping through a New York City intersection with a California plate that read KNIGHT.

    Where is the real KITT?

    The only issue? The speeding ticket was sent to the Volo Museum in Illinois, which has a replica of the KITT car on display. A spokesperson for the museum took to Facebook to share the mix-up:

    “Well, this is a new one… we got this in the mail today. This is 100% legit. A traffic camera captured Knight Rider’s KITT speeding down the streets of New York City. The camera captured the novelty license plate (not a real plate…and also a California plate). Their official system ties the novelty plate to Volo Museum and we got a bill for $50! You can’t make this up! Our KITT hasn’t moved from our museum in years! Does anyone have Hasselhoff’s number? He owes us $50!!!!”

    WABC-TV reports that the “summons, complete with a picture from a traffic camera, was sent to the Volo Museum in Volo, Illinois, where a black 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am replica of the TV show car is on display. It linked the KNIGHT license plate to the museum’s display vehicle. The museum has requested a hearing to dispute the ticket.”

    Turbo boost

    Of the more than 20 KITT cars built for the series, only five remain. According to Road & Track:

    “KITTs were made out of 1982, 1983, and 1984 Trans Ams, as well as base Firebird hardtops. Transmissions got swapped for Turbo 350 3-speeds, brake line locks were added, as well as some additional bracing, while the team used as much body filler as the panels would take.

    The second-to-last KITT ever built started out as an ’84 base hardtop before taking up the role of a disposable stunt car. Yet after the show, NBC chose this example to be retrofitted with their sound stage dashboard, T-tops, and all the things children would expect to see once they put it on display at their theme park.”

    “KITT’s been out traveling and breaking the law”

    So why was Volo Museum in Illinois on the hook for a California-plated car? Theories and jokes abound. One Facebook user commented under the museum’s post, “You THINK that KITT hasn’t moved in years, but you forget KITT can drive anywhere he wants without Michael Knight. KITT’s been out traveling and breaking the law.”

    And this case of mistaken identity isn’t unique. Another commenter added, “There’s a guy in southern Indiana who drives his KITT on a novelty plate while going through a toll bridge into Kentucky. Since I have a legitimate Indiana KNIGHT plate, they charge his tolls to my EZ-Pass.”

    KITT conspiracy theories

    On a Reddit thread titled, “Museum’s ‘Knight Rider’ replica car got a speeding ticket. It hasn’t gone anywhere in years,” commenters were quick with the nostalgic jokes. “I think there is an obvious answer. This car is a Brum, and every night it drives out into the big city on adventures,” one user wrote.

    This Redditor shared the story of someone reportedly trying to evade speeding tickets: “There’s a story about an engineer who tried to be clever and got the plate ‘NULL’ in the hopes of avoiding tickets (if you’re not aware, NULL is used in some databases as a way of saying ‘no data’). He ended up with every ticket that didn’t have a plate number attached to it.”

    Another user jokingly quoted KITT, writing, “I do not understand how you’ve managed to get us a speeding ticket without even being in motion, Michael.”

    Will the real KITT please stand up?

    As for the real KITTs? The remaining five cars used in the series have been spread among various museums and private owners. One famous car enthusiast, Jay Leno, got to take a ride in Joe Huth’s fabulous ride and even featured it on his show Jay Leno’s Garage.

    It’s possible that if KITT were asked for comment about this whole affair, he might repeat one of his more memorable lines: “Really, some people are simply too much.”

    Keep Reading →
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