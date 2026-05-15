Comedy rock band use 38 songs to prove how ‘every pop song’ uses the same four chords

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was found not liable on April 4, 2023 in a lawsuit where he was accused of stealing elements of the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud.”
Since then, a federal appeals court also upheld that ruling in November 2024, affirming that the two songs only share basic musical building blocks that copyright law does not protect. A separate, related lawsuit remains ongoing.
The case called attention to the fact that there are motifs and musical structures common in pop music that no one owns, and all are free to use. When it comes to chord progressions, the 12-bar blues and basic I, IV, V, I progressions you hear in country and folk have been used and reused since people first picked up the guitar.
In the wrong hands, the progressions can result in music that is boring and formulaic, but in the right hands, they can be a springboard for fresh ideas.
A comedy group proved the point perfectly
In 2009, Australian comedy group Axis Of Awesome did a funny sketch showing how one four-chord progression, famous for being the basis of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” has been used countless times by musicians to great effect.
They played a medley of 38 major hits using the same progression to prove their point. For musicians, it’s known as the I–V–vi–IV progression, and when played in the key of C it would be C, G, Am, F.
Warning: Video contains strong language.
Here are all 38 songs in the medley
“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
“You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt
“Forever Young” by Alphaville
“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz
“Happy Ending” by Mika
“Amazing” by Alex Lloyd
“Wherever You Will Go” by The Calling
“Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Elton John
“She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5
“Pictures Of You” by The Last Goodnight
“With Or Without You” by U2
“Fall At Your Feet” by Crowded House
“Not Pretty Enough” by Kasey Chambers
“Let It Be” by The Beatles
“Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
“The Horses” by Daryl Braithwaite
“No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley
“Sex and Candy” by Marcy Playground
“Land Down Under” by Men at Work
“Waltzing Matilda” by Banjo Paterson
“Take On Me” by A-ha
“When I Come Around” by Green Day
“Save Tonight” by Eagle Eye Cherry
“Africa” by Toto
“If I Were A Boy” by Beyoncé
“Self Esteem” by The Offspring
“You’re Gonna Go Far Kid” by The Offspring
“U + Ur Hand” by Pink
“Poker Face” by Lady Gaga
“Barbie Girl” by Aqua
“You Found Me” by The Fray
“Don’t Trust Me” by 30h!3
“Kids” by MGMT
“Canvas Bags” by Tim Minchin
“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia
“Superman” by Five for Fighting
“Birdplane” by Axis of Awesome
“Scar” by Missy Higgins
And the official video has even more songs
It’s quite an extensive (and, as they prove, accurate) list, but that’s not all. In the summer of 2011, Axis of Awesome released an official music video of “4 Chords” on their YouTube channel, which included even more songs such as Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister,” The Black Eyed Peas’ “Where is the Love?”, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and even Men at Work’s “Land Down Under” in addition to many, many, many more.
Check it out:
Axis of Awesome officially broke up in August 2018 after a year-long break in 2017. Though the trio is no longer performing together, the impact of “4 Chords” goes on and on…much like the use of that musical progression. And, while all these songs may use the same four chords, you’ve got to admit they’re all bangers, so we’re not mad at it.
This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.