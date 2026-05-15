Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Comedy rock band use 38 songs to prove how ‘every pop song’ uses the same four chords

The Beatles, U2, and Maroon 5 are all guilty of the same crime.

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

axis of awesome, australian comedy trio, comedy, performance, music, 4 chord progression
Photo credit: random804/YouTube Axis of Awesome on stage.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was found not liable on April 4, 2023 in a lawsuit where he was accused of stealing elements of the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On” for his 2014 hit, “Thinking Out Loud.”

Since then, a federal appeals court also upheld that ruling in November 2024, affirming that the two songs only share basic musical building blocks that copyright law does not protect. A separate, related lawsuit remains ongoing.

The case called attention to the fact that there are motifs and musical structures common in pop music that no one owns, and all are free to use. When it comes to chord progressions, the 12-bar blues and basic I, IV, V, I progressions you hear in country and folk have been used and reused since people first picked up the guitar.

In the wrong hands, the progressions can result in music that is boring and formulaic, but in the right hands, they can be a springboard for fresh ideas.

guitar, music, chords, chord progression, songs, axis of awesome
Guitarist playing their instrument. Photo credit: Canva

A comedy group proved the point perfectly

In 2009, Australian comedy group Axis Of Awesome did a funny sketch showing how one four-chord progression, famous for being the basis of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” has been used countless times by musicians to great effect.

They played a medley of 38 major hits using the same progression to prove their point. For musicians, it’s known as the I–V–vi–IV progression, and when played in the key of C it would be C, G, Am, F.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

Here are all 38 songs in the medley

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

“You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt

“Forever Young” by Alphaville

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

“Happy Ending” by Mika

“Amazing” by Alex Lloyd

“Wherever You Will Go” by The Calling

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight” by Elton John

“She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5

“Pictures Of You” by The Last Goodnight

“With Or Without You” by U2

“Fall At Your Feet” by Crowded House

“Not Pretty Enough” by Kasey Chambers

“Let It Be” by The Beatles

“Under the Bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

“The Horses” by Daryl Braithwaite

“No Woman No Cry” by Bob Marley

“Sex and Candy” by Marcy Playground

“Land Down Under” by Men at Work

“Waltzing Matilda” by Banjo Paterson

“Take On Me” by A-ha

“When I Come Around” by Green Day

“Save Tonight” by Eagle Eye Cherry

“Africa” by Toto

“If I Were A Boy” by Beyoncé

“Self Esteem” by The Offspring

“You’re Gonna Go Far Kid” by The Offspring

“U + Ur Hand” by Pink

“Poker Face” by Lady Gaga

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua

“You Found Me” by The Fray

“Don’t Trust Me” by 30h!3

“Kids” by MGMT

“Canvas Bags” by Tim Minchin

“Torn” by Natalie Imbruglia

“Superman” by Five for Fighting

“Birdplane” by Axis of Awesome

“Scar” by Missy Higgins

And the official video has even more songs

It’s quite an extensive (and, as they prove, accurate) list, but that’s not all. In the summer of 2011, Axis of Awesome released an official music video of “4 Chords” on their YouTube channel, which included even more songs such as Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister,” The Black Eyed Peas’ “Where is the Love?”, John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and even Men at Work’s “Land Down Under” in addition to many, many, many more.

Check it out:

Axis of Awesome officially broke up in August 2018 after a year-long break in 2017. Though the trio is no longer performing together, the impact of “4 Chords” goes on and on…much like the use of that musical progression. And, while all these songs may use the same four chords, you’ve got to admit they’re all bangers, so we’re not mad at it.

This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

  • Woman lives on a cruise ship for free, but says there are 4 things she’s not allowed to do
    A woman looks out over the ocean while standing on a cruise ship.
    ,

    Woman lives on a cruise ship for free, but says there are 4 things she’s not allowed to do

    Living the high seas life.

    Tod Perry

    Upworthy Staff

    Upworthy has covered a few stories about people who decided to live permanently on cruise ships because it’s cheaper than living on land or in a nursing home. These stories have connected with millions because they say a lot about the modern cost of living but are also aspirational.

    Christine Kesteloo has become popular on TikTok with over one million followers because she shares what living on a cruise ship is really like. Kesteloo is the wife of the ship’s Staff Chief Engineer, so she gets to live on the boat for free. She only has to pay for alcohol and soda, which she gets for half off according to Business Insider.

    So what is life actually like on board?

    “I live on a cruise ship for half the year with my husband, and it’s often as glamorous as it sounds,” she told Business Insider. “After all, I don’t cook, clean, make my bed, do laundry or pay for food.“

    Kesteloo’s life seems pretty stress-free. After all, she’s basically on a permanent vacation. However, even though she lives on a cruise ship as a “wife on board,” there are a few things she either can’t or shouldn’t do.

    Here are the four things she cannot do

    She shared these four things in a TikTok video with nearly 10 million views.

    @dutchworld_americangirl

    I go through four things I can, and cannot do it while living on the cruise ship with my husband #weliveonacruiseship #4things #alaskacruise #cruiseship #cruiseshiplife #cruise #alaska #caribbeancruise #cruiselife #livingstsea #getreadywithme

    ♬ Chill in a good mood, calm and fun(1263486) – zukisuzuki

    1. Gambling

    Kesteloo says she cannot sit at a slot machine and “play my heart out until I win.” She believes it would “look a little weird if I, as the wife of the staff chief engineer, won a big jackpot.”

    2. Leaving the ship with the guests

    When the ship arrives at a destination, she can’t get off with the guests. She must wait about an hour and exit the vessel with the crew. When returning to the ship, she also has to be on time. “No, they will not wait for us,” she says. And the same goes for her husband, if they “miss the ship, someone else will take over the role.”

    3. Sitting in a crowded pool

    Although Kesteloo has access to the pool, gym, and all the ship’s amenities, she’s cautious not to interfere with the guests’ good time. She’ll exit the pool if it’s busy because “it’s just the right thing to do.”

    4. Traveling without international traveler insurance

    She must have insurance in case of a misfortune on the ship. But as a citizen of the Netherlands, they already have coverage and just have to pay a few extra dollars a month.

    The comments had one big question

    Though folks generally welcomed Kesteloo’s advice, some of the most popular commenters on the video were from women regretting that they married men who aren’t chief engineers on cruise ships or those who want to know where to find a single one.

    “OK, can you explain how to marry a cruise ship engineer?” one female commenter wrote.

    “How. in. the. H E double hockey sticks do I become the wife of a cruise ship engineer???? I don’t have to work AND cruise for free!” another added.

    “Does he have any single friends with same job??? Asking for me,” one more asked.

    For even more tips on living this charmed life, follow Kesteloo on TikTok. Who knows, by now she might even have some advice for landing your own cruise ship engineer spouse.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • How does an election with no electioneering work? A peek inside the Bahá’í electoral process.
    Photo credit: Annie ReneauThe National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'ís of the United States, left, and the Bahá'í House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois, right.
    ,

    How does an election with no electioneering work? A peek inside the Bahá’í electoral process.

    Around the world, the nine-member governing bodies of the Bahá’í Faith are democratically elected with no nominations, campaigns, or even mention of individual names.

    Annie Reneau

    While doing research for her 2021 book, High Conflict, investigative journalist Amanda Ripley posed a question: “Are there examples of institutions that do conflict better, institutionally, sort of enshrined in what they do?”

    That question led Ripley to the Bahá’í Faith and the process it uses to elect its governing bodies. Ripley specializes in exploring “depolarization” and found the faith’s electoral process to be a solid example of how to avoid polarization while electing the most qualified people.

    Elections with zero electioneering? How?

    Imagine a democratic election process with no nominations, no campaigning, no parties or factions, and no electioneering of any kind. Not a whisper of “You should vote or shouldn’t vote for so-and-so.” Not even an “I’d like to humbly put myself forward for consideration.” That’s what Bahá’í elections are like.

    “It’s literally the opposite of elections today in the United States, in every way,” Ripley told the Society Builders podcast. “And yet, it’s happening all around the world, so it’s very encouraging.”

    As a Bahá’í myself, seeing Ripley explain the Bahá’í electoral process from an outside perspective is fascinating. I’m so used to it, having participated in dozens of elections, that I sometimes forget how unique it is. But when contrasted with nearly every other democratic voting system, I can see why it drew Ripley’s attention.

    Bahá’í elections at the local level

    At the local level of administration (town, city, or county), Bahá’ís elect nine-member bodies called Local Spiritual Assemblies. The elected members of a Spiritual Assembly have no individual authority, but function as a collective, consultative institution that tends to the affairs of the community.

    Here’s how these institutions are elected: Throughout the year, we spend time getting to know the members of our community, keeping in mind that we will elect some of these people to serve on the Local Spiritual Assembly each spring. No names are ever mentioned when discussing the Assembly election, though. We only discuss the combination of qualities necessary to serve, which include selfless devotion, a well-trained mind, unquestioned loyalty, recognized ability, and mature experience.

    At election time, after prayer and reflection, every adult member of the community votes by secret ballot for the nine people they believe are best qualified to serve on the Assembly.

    The way ballots are handled ensures that even the tellers who tally the votes don’t see who voted for whom. The nine people who receive the most votes overall are called to serve on the Local Spiritual Assembly.

    Serving on a Spiritual Assembly is viewed as a sacred, selfless duty, not as a personal victory or promotion. As Ripley shared, “If you get asked to serve, you gotta serve. And the ego is really subverted in that process.”

    How Bahá’ís conduct national elections

    The electoral process looks slightly different at the national level, where we use a delegate system. I participated as a delegate in helping elect the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of the United States this year, so I can share an insider’s view of what that process looked like.

    Last October, a total of 171 delegates were elected (again by secret ballot, with no electioneering) from electoral units around the U.S. Every adult Bahá’í has the opportunity and responsibility to participate in their local delegate election. And again, whoever receives the most votes serves.

    Baha'i temple, Baha'i house of worship, Wilmette, Illinois
    The Bahá’í National Convention was held at the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois. Photo credit: Annie Reneau

    In April, those 171 delegates gathered for the Bahá’í National Convention at the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, Illinois. The purpose of the convention was twofold: to elect the National Spiritual Assembly and to consult and share what we’ve been learning through our community activities over the past year.

    It may be hard to imagine, but the admonition against electioneering is taken to heart in elections at every level. The convention began on Thursday morning, and the election took place on Saturday. The delegates were together all day Thursday and Friday, and there was not a single conversation about who should or should not be elected to the National Spiritual Assembly.

    Instead, we consulted about what’s been happening in our communities, sharing triumphs and challenges, heartening stories and heartfelt concerns. We discussed the qualities necessary to serve on the Assembly, but never names. Not even the slightest indirect hint about any particular individual.

    Baha'i, delegates, election
    Bahá’í delegates from around the U.S. gathered in Wilmette, Illinois, to elect the National Spiritual Assembly. Photo credit: Nancy Wong

    What the actual voting looks like

    The morning of the election, the delegates gathered in the sanctuary of the House of Worship for prayer and meditation. Then we returned to the meeting hall downstairs to vote. Each of us silently filled out a paper ballot with the names of nine people we felt were most qualified to serve. Then we placed our ballots into plain white envelopes. Once all delegates had finished voting, we deposited the envelopes, one by one, into a box at the front of the room. The atmosphere was peaceful, calm, and reverent.

    Our votes are secret and private—no one will ever know who we voted for unless we choose to tell someone. (In 30 years of participating in elections, I’ve never had another Bahá’í tell me who they voted for.) As delegates, we represent our local areas at the convention, but we are elected to vote according to our own consciences. No one from our electoral unit talks to us about who they want us to vote for.

    The process is about as pure as an election process can be. And the result is a high-functioning administrative body that beautifully reflects our national community.

    Baha'i, National Spiritual Assembly, election
    The National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá’ís of the United States elected in April 2026. Photo credit: Annie Reneau

    (Every five years, the world’s National Spiritual Assemblies from every country gather to elect the Universal House of Justice, the nine-member body that guides the international Bahá’í community. Again, no electioneering—just prayerful, conscientious voting by secret ballot.)

    Bahá’í consultation: A low-conflict approach to making decisions

    The other low-conflict element of Bahá’í administration that Ripley found in her research is the process of decision-making, simply referred to as “consultation.” As Ripley shared with the Aspen Institute, the ideal way to deal with conflict is to avoid it in the first place. Bahá’í consultation, she said, is designed “to keep the ego in check and keep high conflict less likely.”

    When the Assembly needs to discuss an issue or make a decision, all members are encouraged to voice their thoughts and opinions frankly and openly. But as soon as an idea is presented, it becomes the idea of the group to discuss. It is no longer associated with the individual who shared it. Discussion centers on the idea itself and the spiritual principles that need to be applied to the situation. Ripley says this method aligns with how humans naturally function, helping “reduce the odds of the kind of binary, us-versus-them dynamic that we know tends to lead to high conflict.”

    Of course, we are ever-evolving humans doing our best, not perfect beings. I have occasionally seen personal conflict arise over the years, and I’ve seen it handled well and not so well. But considering the inherent complexities of human dynamics, the Bahá’í system works remarkably well as designed and intended. Compared with how elections and institutions so often function, it’s truly a beautiful thing to witness and participate in.

    Keep Reading →
  • After touring the globe, Mark Twain listed 60 American dishes he sorely missed
    Photo credit: The Guardian/Wikimedia Commons & Cary Bass-Deschênes/Wikimedia CommonsA raccoon, left, and Mark Twain, right.
    ,

    After touring the globe, Mark Twain listed 60 American dishes he sorely missed

    Baked apples ’n’ cream? Yum. “‘Possum”? Not so much.

    Tod Perry

    Mark Twain is often seen as the quintessential American novelist, having penned classics such as The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. But he was also a popular travel writer who wrote six books about his adventures abroad. In 1867, he was sent by a newspaper to travel throughout Europe and the Holy Land via the Mediterranean Sea, resulting in the popular book The Innocents Abroad.

    In 1880, Twain wrote an unofficial sequel to The Innocents Abroad called A Tramp Abroad, a fictionalized account of himself, his traveling companion “Harris,” and their attempt to walk through Europe. The book is both a travelogue from a time when it was rare for most Americans to travel to Europe and a satire of how clueless they can be when encountering new cultures.

    Twain didn’t care much for European cuisine

    One unforgettable passage in A Tramp Abroad has Twain critiquing European food and longing for his favorite comfort foods. He refers to European fare as unsatisfying, to say the least. “The number of dishes is sufficient, but then it is such a monotonous variety of UNSTRIKING dishes. It is an inane, dead-level of ‘fair-to-middling.’ There is nothing to ACCENT it,” Twain wrote.

    mark twain, twain relaxing, mark twain book, mark twain suit,
    Mark Twain relaxing. Photo credit: The Guardian/Wikimedia Commons

    In the book, he jokes that when he returns to the States, he will have a “modest” meal of his favorite foods prepared for him and will send his requests ahead of time so they are ready when he arrives. The menu contains 60 of his favorite American comfort foods.

    Twain lists his favorite comfort foods

    “It has now been many months, at the present writing, since I have had a nourishing meal, but I shall soon have one, a modest, private affair, all to myself,” Twain wrote. “I have selected a few dishes, and made out a little bill of fare, which will go home in the steamer that precedes me, and be hot when I arrive, as follows:

    Radishes. Baked apples, with cream

    Fried oysters; stewed oysters. Frogs.

    American coffee, with real cream.

    American butter.

    Fried chicken, Southern style.

    Porter-house steak.

    Saratoga potatoes.

    Broiled chicken, American style.

    Hot biscuits, Southern style.

    Hot wheat-bread, Southern style.

    Hot buckwheat cakes.

    American toast. Clear maple syrup.

    Virginia bacon, broiled.

    Blue points, on the half shell.

    Cherry-stone clams.

    San Francisco mussels, steamed.

    Oyster soup. Clam Soup.

    Philadelphia Terapin soup.

    Oysters roasted in shell-Northern style.

    Soft-shell crabs. Connecticut shad.

    Baltimore perch.

    Brook trout, from Sierra Nevadas.

    Lake trout, from Tahoe.

    Sheep-head and croakers, from New Orleans.

    Black bass from the Mississippi.

    American roast beef.

    Roast turkey, Thanksgiving style.

    turkey, thanksgiving turkey, cooked turkey, stuffed turkey, roast turkey,
    A Thanksgiving turkey. Photo credit: Canva

    Cranberry sauce. Celery.

    Roast wild turkey. Woodcock.

    Canvas-back-duck, from Baltimore.

    Prairie hens, from Illinois.

    Missouri partridges, broiled.

    ‘Possum. Coon.

    Boston bacon and beans.

    Bacon and greens, Southern style.

    Hominy. Boiled onions. Turnips.

    Pumpkin. Squash. Asparagus.

    Butter beans. Sweet potatoes.

    Lettuce. Succotash. String beans.

    Mashed potatoes. Catsup.

    Boiled potatoes, in their skins.

    New potatoes, minus the skins.

    Early rose potatoes, roasted in the ashes, Southern style, served hot.

    Sliced tomatoes, with sugar or vinegar. Stewed tomatoes.

    Green corn, cut from the ear and served with butter and pepper.

    Green corn, on the ear.

    Hot corn-pone, with chitlings, Southern style.

    Hot hoe-cake, Southern style.

    Hot egg-bread, Southern style.

    Hot light-bread, Southern style.

    Buttermilk. Iced sweet milk.

    Apple dumplings, with real cream.

    Apple pie. Apple fritters.

    Apple puffs, Southern style.

    Peach cobbler, Southern style

    Peach pie. American mince pie.

    Pumpkin pie. Squash pie.

    All sorts of American pastry.

    Fresh American fruits of all sorts, including strawberries, which are not to be doled out as if they were jewelry, but in a more liberal way. Ice-water—not prepared in the ineffectual goblet, but in the sincere and capable refrigerator.”

    mark twain, twain relaxing, mark twain book, mark twain suit, mark twain pool
    Mark Twain playing pool. Photo credit: The World’s Work/Wikimedia Commons

    Twain’s list of favorite foods is notable because he spent much of his life in different regions of the United States, including Hannibal, Missouri (his boyhood home), Hartford, Connecticut (his adult home), and Elmira, New York (his summer retreat).

    His career as a writer also took him to places in the West, including San Francisco and Sacramento, California, as well as Carson City and Virginia City, Nevada. This led him to develop a taste for many regional cuisines, which he referenced specifically on his list. The oysters should be from San Francisco, and the black bass from Mississippi.

    Some may recoil when they see a few items on his list, namely “’coon” (short for raccoon) and “’possum,” short for opossum. These days, most Americans would shudder at the idea of eating them for dinner, but in the 1800s, they were seen as delicacies. Both were commonly roasted or stewed and served with sweet potatoes.

    Twain’s over-the-top menu is a fun look at the types of food that were popular in the late 1800s, and it’s also a charming example of how every region of the U.S. has its own specialty. Whether it’s fish in the Sierras or duck in Baltimore, Maryland, every place has its own flavor, and to a man who lived just about everywhere, they were all something to savor.

    Keep Reading →
  • Brendan Fraser surprised everyone at a screening of ‘The Mummy’ by showing up in costume
    Brendan Fraser dressed as Rick O'Connell.
    ,

    Brendan Fraser surprised everyone at a screening of ‘The Mummy’ by showing up in costume

    Now we want a “Mummy 4.”

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, having won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale.” But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the ’90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing and slightly goofball Hollywood action lead.

    Let us not forget his arguably most well-known and beloved ’90s character, Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills, and fabulous hair, what’s not to like? During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.

    stephen colbert, brendan fraser, montclair film festival, red carpet,
    Stephen Colbert and Brendan Fraser at the Montclair Film Festival 2022. Photo credit: Montclair Film/Wikimedia Commons

    What Fraser said to the crowd that night

    “I am proud to stand before you tonight,” he told the audience. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

    He continued, “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or a straight-ahead action or romance, a horror picture, more action, all of the above. No idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

    Fraser then asked the crowd if anyone hadn’t actually seen the movie yet, before shouting, “Outstanding!” when somebody raised their hand. He then quickly made a polite plug, encouraging people to go see “The Whale” before whisking himself away, saying, “I won’t take up any more of your time.”

    Uh, yeah…I don’t think any time spent with Brendan Fraser is a waste. Do you?

    Watch:

    Mummy 4 is officially happening

    The answer to whether we’ll see Fraser back as Rick O’Connell is now a resounding yes. The Mummy 4 was officially confirmed in early 2026, with Fraser and Rachel Weisz both set to reprise their roles, and a release date of October 15, 2027. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are attached to direct.

    This article originally appeared three years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
  • The ‘Knight Rider’ car somehow got a speeding ticket even though museum owners swear it hasn’t moved in years
    Photo credit: Morn, NBC Universal, Wikimedia CommonsDavid Hasselhoff, left, and his car KITT from "Knight Rider."
    ,

    The ‘Knight Rider’ car somehow got a speeding ticket even though museum owners swear it hasn’t moved in years

    There are only a handful of KITT replicas still in existence.

    Cecily Knobler

    “Give me every ounce of turbo boost you’ve got,” Michael Knight often demanded of his black Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, KITT.

    If you didn’t grow up glued to television (like much of Gen X), this is a reference to the NBC hit show Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff as Knight. Its first incarnation ran from 1982 to 1986 and featured the crime-fighting Knight alongside his well-ahead-of-its-time talking car, KITT, short for Knight Industries Two Thousand. (In a later reboot of the series, KITT stood for Knight Industries Three Thousand.)

    So imagine everyone’s surprise when KITT was allegedly spotted by traffic cameras driving 36 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone in Brooklyn on April 22. Or was it KITT? A car was seen zipping through a New York City intersection with a California plate that read KNIGHT.

    Where is the real KITT?

    The only issue? The speeding ticket was sent to the Volo Museum in Illinois, which has a replica of the KITT car on display. A spokesperson for the museum took to Facebook to share the mix-up:

    “Well, this is a new one… we got this in the mail today. This is 100% legit. A traffic camera captured Knight Rider’s KITT speeding down the streets of New York City. The camera captured the novelty license plate (not a real plate…and also a California plate). Their official system ties the novelty plate to Volo Museum and we got a bill for $50! You can’t make this up! Our KITT hasn’t moved from our museum in years! Does anyone have Hasselhoff’s number? He owes us $50!!!!”

    WABC-TV reports that the “summons, complete with a picture from a traffic camera, was sent to the Volo Museum in Volo, Illinois, where a black 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am replica of the TV show car is on display. It linked the KNIGHT license plate to the museum’s display vehicle. The museum has requested a hearing to dispute the ticket.”

    Turbo boost

    Of the more than 20 KITT cars built for the series, only five remain. According to Road & Track:

    “KITTs were made out of 1982, 1983, and 1984 Trans Ams, as well as base Firebird hardtops. Transmissions got swapped for Turbo 350 3-speeds, brake line locks were added, as well as some additional bracing, while the team used as much body filler as the panels would take.

    The second-to-last KITT ever built started out as an ’84 base hardtop before taking up the role of a disposable stunt car. Yet after the show, NBC chose this example to be retrofitted with their sound stage dashboard, T-tops, and all the things children would expect to see once they put it on display at their theme park.”

    “KITT’s been out traveling and breaking the law”

    So why was Volo Museum in Illinois on the hook for a California-plated car? Theories and jokes abound. One Facebook user commented under the museum’s post, “You THINK that KITT hasn’t moved in years, but you forget KITT can drive anywhere he wants without Michael Knight. KITT’s been out traveling and breaking the law.”

    And this case of mistaken identity isn’t unique. Another commenter added, “There’s a guy in southern Indiana who drives his KITT on a novelty plate while going through a toll bridge into Kentucky. Since I have a legitimate Indiana KNIGHT plate, they charge his tolls to my EZ-Pass.”

    KITT conspiracy theories

    On a Reddit thread titled, “Museum’s ‘Knight Rider’ replica car got a speeding ticket. It hasn’t gone anywhere in years,” commenters were quick with the nostalgic jokes. “I think there is an obvious answer. This car is a Brum, and every night it drives out into the big city on adventures,” one user wrote.

    This Redditor shared the story of someone reportedly trying to evade speeding tickets: “There’s a story about an engineer who tried to be clever and got the plate ‘NULL’ in the hopes of avoiding tickets (if you’re not aware, NULL is used in some databases as a way of saying ‘no data’). He ended up with every ticket that didn’t have a plate number attached to it.”

    Another user jokingly quoted KITT, writing, “I do not understand how you’ve managed to get us a speeding ticket without even being in motion, Michael.”

    Will the real KITT please stand up?

    As for the real KITTs? The remaining five cars used in the series have been spread among various museums and private owners. One famous car enthusiast, Jay Leno, got to take a ride in Joe Huth’s fabulous ride and even featured it on his show Jay Leno’s Garage.

    It’s possible that if KITT were asked for comment about this whole affair, he might repeat one of his more memorable lines: “Really, some people are simply too much.”

    Keep Reading →
  • 9 fascinating Colonial-era words to brush up on for America’s 250th birthday
    Photo credit: CanvaSigning of the Declaration of Independence.
    ,

    9 fascinating Colonial-era words to brush up on for America’s 250th birthday

    The word “vulgar” had a different meaning than it does today.

    Emily Shiffer

    On July 4, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th birthday. Called the “semiquincentennial,” the day will commemorate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed.

    Of course, English was spoken by colonial Americans, and they had a distinctive accent that was unique to the newly formed country.

    Surprisingly, they did not sound British. That’s because by the time of the Revolutionary War, two new generations had been born on American soil, according to JSTOR.

    British English and American English began to develop separately. An English tourist commented on the colonial American dialect in 1770:

    “The colonists are composed of adventurers, not only from every district of Great Britain and Ireland, but from almost every other European government…Is it not therefore reasonable to suppose that the English language must be greatly corrupted by such a strange admixture of various nations? The reverse is however true. The language of the immediate descendants of such promiscuous ancestry is perfectly uniform, and unadulterated; nor has it borrowed any provincial, or national accent from its British or foreign parentage.”

    9 interesting Colonial American words

    Many words from colonial America have faded from the modern-day lexicon. But a book from 1785 titled The Vulgar Tongue by author Francis Grose documented slang used during colonial times. The book was reprinted over the years, including an updated version titled 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue.

    The word “vulgar” had a different meaning than it does today. “Vulgar” meant “common” or “ordinary,” according to Merriam-Webster.

    Here are nine fascinating colonial-era words to add to your lexicon:

    Adam’s ale

    This is another word for water. According to Merriam-Webster, its origins are “after the biblical Adam; from its being provided by nature and thus presumably being the only drink in the Garden of Eden.” The term’s first known use was in 1643.

    Altitudes

    This is another word for drunk. According to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, it means “the man is in his altitudes, i.e. he is drunk.”

    Arsy yarsey

    According to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, it means “to fall arsy varsey, i.e. head over heels.”

    Merriam-Webster defines it as “backside forward; head over heels; topsy-turvy.” It goes on to add that the word is “a non-reduplicative (yet still very cheeky) equivalent of arsy-varsy would be the expression ass over teakettle. However, arsy-varsy may be used as both adverb (modifying an action, as in the first example below) or an adjective (modifying a noun, as in the second) meaning ‘topsy-turvy’ or ‘disordered.’”

    Calibogus

    Surprisingly, this is the name of a colonial drink. According to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, it means “rum and spruce beer, American beverage.” It may also have been sweetened with molasses, according to Merriam-Webster.

    Carroty-pated

    This is another word for a redhead. According to the Collins Dictionary, “carroty” means “a reddish or yellowish-orange colour; having red hair.” The word “pated” means “having a (specified kind of) pate, or head.”

    Caudge-pawed

    This is another word for left-handed, according to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue.

    Flam

    According to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, it means “a lie, or sham story: also a single stroke on a drum. To flam; to hum, to amuse, to deceive. Flim flams; idle stories.”

    While it was used in colonial times, its history dates further back. Merriam-Webster explains:

    “‘Flimflam’ first entered English as a noun meaning ‘deceptive nonsense’ in the second half of the 16th century. A sense meaning ‘deception’ or ‘fraud’ soon developed. The verb use didn’t show up until well into the next century. In addition to general deceiving or tricking, the verb ‘flimflam’ is often used specifically to refer to swindling someone out of money. The ultimate origin of ‘flimflam’ is uncertain, but the word is probably of Scandinavian origin and may be related to the Old Norse flim, meaning ‘mockery’.”

    Huzza

    This celebratory word was chanted during colonial times. According to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, it means “said to have been originally the cry of the huzzars or Hungarian light horse; but now the national shout of the English, both civil and military, in the sea phrase termed a cheer; to give three cheers being to huzza thrice.”

    American colonists also adopted the word. According to Dr. Tyler Putman at the Museum of the American Revolution, it also had a surprising pronunciation: hu-ZAY (like “hooray”), not hu-ZAH (like “hoorah”).

    Oyster

    This word had a second meaning besides the shellfish. According to the 1811 Dictionary of the Vulgar Tongue, it means “a gob of thick phlegm, spit by a consumptive man; in law Latin, UNUM [one] VIRIDUM [green] GOBBUM [lump or mass].”

    Keep Reading →
  • Eric Church’s guitar-as-life metaphor UNC commencement speech strikes a universal chord
    Photo credit: Townsquare Media/Wikimedia CommonsEric Church playing guitar on stage.
    ,

    Eric Church’s guitar-as-life metaphor UNC commencement speech strikes a universal chord

    “The right partner is the string that makes the whole chord ring fuller, and warmer, and truer than anything you could ever play alone.”

    Annie Reneau

    Writing a commencement speech in 2026 must be tough. Thousands of graduation speakers have come and gone, offering pithy bits of wisdom and advice, much of which feels recycled and overused by this point. How do you come up with a message that feels new and fresh?

    If you’re Eric Church, you pull out your guitar and offer a metaphor for life that hits all the right notes. The country music superstar spoke to the 2026 graduates of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but most of his speech felt universal. Some are calling it the best commencement speech they’ve ever heard.

    Church said he struggled to write his speech and tore up many drafts before picking up his guitar and realizing what he wanted to say. He started by describing and demonstrating an out-of-tune chord.

    “Some ancient, honest part of your brain knows it immediately,” he said. “You don’t need training to hear it. You just know. That sound is the sound of something beautiful that has not been tended to.”

    He talked about the power of a six-string chord that’s in tune and how just one string being off causes the whole chord to unravel.

    “Not gradually, not politely,” he said. “The moment you strike it, you know. I believe your life runs on this principle, and I’m going to break it down for you right now and tell you about your strings.”

    String #1 = Faith

    Church said the lowest, thickest, and heaviest string on the guitar—the low E—is the foundation: “Every chord a guitar can make rests on this string being in tune.”

    guitar, guitar strings, faith
    Faith is the foundation string. Photo credit: Canva

    “Your faith is the low E of your life,” he said. “The thing that sits at the very bottom of you. Your belief about what this life is for, what you owe, what holds the universe together when science reaches the edge of its own explanation and shrugs.”

    He explained that faith gives people a foundation to return to throughout life’s difficulties.

    “The world will try to untune this string,” he said, “through busyness, through slow accumulation of a full schedule, a full inbox, a full life. Listen to me. Tend to your faith, not just when you’re broken, but when you’re whole.”

    String #2 = Family

    Church said the A string is your family, “who has loved you longer than you’ve been easy to love” and “who saw you at your actual worst, not your public-facing worst, and didn’t leave you.”

    Your family has made sacrifices and cried over you, wondering whether they’d done enough.

    “The A string is where the music starts to get warm,” he said. “It gives a chord its body, its richness. It’s the string that makes you feel like you’re not alone in a room.”

    family, graduate, graduation
    Family adds richness to life. Photo credit: Canva

    Church warned the students that they were about to become very busy in their post-graduation lives.

    “And family, because they will love you with a grace you will spend most of your life trying to deserve, will rarely demand your time,” he said. “They’ll tell you they understand, and they’ll mean it. Do not take them up on it. Call your people. Not when there’s news, not when there’s nothing. Show up when it costs you something. Let them see you when things are hard. The A string is not a holiday string. It’s an everyday string. Protect it.”

    String #3 = Your spouse/partner

    The D string, Church said, is the heart of a chord—the string that gives a chord its body and soul.

    marriage, partner, spouse
    Choose your life partner wisely. Photo credit: Canva

    “Strike a full chord and the D string is what you feel in the center of your chest,” he said. “That is not an accident. That is exactly what the right spouse and partner will do for your life.”

    Outside of your faith, choosing a life partner is the most important decision you’ll ever make, Church said. “They will either amplify every other string you’re playing, or slowly pull the whole instrument into an out-of-tune mess,” he added. “The right partner is the string that makes the whole chord ring fuller, and warmer, and truer than anything you could ever play alone. Choose them wisely, and then love them fiercely.”

    String #4 = Ambition and resilience

    Church pointed out that the G string drifts faster than the other strings on a guitar and frequently needs to be retuned.

    “Both ambition and resilience live on this string, and they pull in opposite directions,” he said. “I want you to want things. You should want things. The world has more than enough people standing at the edge of their own potential, waiting for a permission slip that was never gonna arrive. Want the thing. Say it out loud. Build toward it with everything you have. And when you fail, and you will fail…get back up, tune the string, and keep playing.”

    String #5 = Community

    “Your generation faces a temptation no generation before has ever faced,” Church said. “The temptation to perform for everyone and belong to no one. To be globally visible and locally invisible. To have thousands of followers, and no one knows actually where you live.”

    “Resist this,” he advised. “Plant yourself somewhere. Put down roots with the full intention of growing there. Learn the actual names, not usernames, of the people around you. Volunteer. Coach the team. Build the thing your community needs, even if the Internet will never see it. Generosity is not something you do after you make it; it’s how you make it.”

    String #6 = Your uniqueness

    The high E string is the one that carries the melody—the single line above the chord that people recognize.

    “It’s also the one bent most easily by outside pressure,” Church said. “Social media is going to show you a thousand versions of a life that looks better than yours. The comparison will be relentless, curated, and a lie dressed up in really good lighting. Someone’s comments, someone’s criticism, someone’s cold opinion is going to try to convince you to retune yourself to match what they think you should sound like. Do not let them touch your string.”

    “You were made uniquely, wonderfully, distinctly,” he continued. “There’s a sound only you can make, a voice that has never existed before you and will never exist again. A contribution only you can bring. A way of seeing that belongs only to you. The world does not need another cover song. It needs an original.”

    Life is about retuning when any of these strings drift

    Church ended his speech by explaining that when these six strings—the principles and pillars of your life—are in tune, then “the chord your life makes is full and resonant and true.”

    “All six will drift,” he warned. “Not one or two. All six, in their own time, in their own season. Your faith will go quiet when you need it loud. Your family will get complicated in a way only the people who love you most can complicate things. You will go through hard seasons with your spouse. Your ambition will hollow out, and your resilience will wear thin. Your community will start to feel like an obligation. And your world will try to sand down the edges of exactly who you are.”

    “This is not failure,” he continued. “This is not weakness. It’s the inevitable, universal experience of living in an imperfect world that doesn’t stop to let us tune up. And the difference between a life that sounds like music and a life that sounds like noise is whether you stop and listen, whether you’re honest enough to hear which string has drifted out of tune and humble enough to make the adjustment, instead of just turning up the volume and hoping nobody notices. Because you will notice. The part of you that knows what the chord should sound like will always notice. It will not let you go. Life won’t be right until it is tuned. Trust what your heart hears and is telling you about your song.”

    What a beautiful way to send these graduates out into the world. And what a great reminder for the rest of us to stop and adjust our own strings when we hear our chord falling out of tune.

    Keep Reading →
  • She bought the perfect wedding dress that went viral on TikTok, for $3.75
    Photo credit: TikTok Making a priceless memory.
    ,

    She bought the perfect wedding dress that went viral on TikTok, for $3.75

    Lynch is part of a growing crowd of newlyweds going against the regular wedding tradition of spending loads of money.

    Heather Wake

    Upworthy Staff

    At first glance, one might think that Jillian Lynch wore a traditional (read: expensive) dress to her wedding. After all, it did look glamorous on her. But this bride has a secret superpower: thrifting.

    Lynch posted her bargain hunt on TikTok, sharing that she had been perusing thrift shops in Ohio for four days in a row, with the actual ceremony being only a month away. Lynch then displays an elegant ivory-colored Camila Coelho dress that fits her perfectly and still brand new with the tags on it, no less.

    She found it at a thrift shop

    You can find that exact same dress on Revolve for $220. Lynch bought it for only $3.75. The bride-to-be’s video quickly went viral, racking up 2.6 million views. People were floored that Lynch was able to find such a huge deal on a dress that seemed to be made just for her.

    @jillianfarhadi

    so happy with all these finds ?

    ♬ original sound – Jillian Farhadi

    “Honestly, brides pay 1000s of dollars to look that good in a white slip dress like that, I think you’re rocking it & it’s perfect,” complimented one person.

    OK, maybe it did cost her a little more than $3.75. In an interview with Business Insider, Lynch disclosed that she did make some customizations based on suggestions from the comments including ”elevating” the gown with non-adjustable shoulder straps, taking in the waist and adding a “demure” bit of lace to the front slit.

    Altogether, those alterations totaled out to $110. Add to that some $8 shoes (also thrifted, of course) and Lynch still created an entire wedding look for only $113.75. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a steal.

    Turns out, spending less might be the smarter move

    Lynch is part of a growing line of newlyweds going against the regular wedding tradition of spending loads of money and she might be better off for it. Research has shown that when it comes to creating happy long-lasting marriages, frugality often beats extravagance.

    According to a recent article in Brides, popular wedding planning site Zola predicts the average wedding cost is $36,000 for 2025. The numbers have been rising steadily over the last five years. Brides cites Brooke Ashivay, owner of Orange Blossom Special Events, who said that “comparing a 2019 wedding budget with one from 2024 at a similar venue and guest count, [we] observed an approximately 30 percent increase in costs,” likely due to increased demand after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only that, but the average wedding dress now costs $2,000 according to The Knot. Weddings are supposed to be fun, celebratory and joyous, but it can be hard to feel any of those things when financial stress is involved. Who would want to start off a (hopefully) lifelong partnership that way? Save that money for the honeymoon, I say! Or the gas station!

    She did keep one tradition, though

    Still, Lynch didn’t say no to every wedding tradition. As she walked down the aisle in her gorgeous discounted gown, looking like a Grecian goddess, her father walked right alongside her. “I could see how much it meant to him, and it actually ended up meaning a lot to me,” she told Business Insider.

    And perhaps most important of all, Lynch felt good in her own skin on her big day. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt that great in something. That’s what brides should feel on their wedding day, like they’re at their peak beautiful self. That’s exactly how I felt when I put it on.”

    It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to make lasting memories. And when you are able to show up for life’s big moments authentically, that feeling is priceless.

    This article originally appeared four years ago. It has been updated.

    Keep Reading →
cruise ship, living on a cruise, cruise tips
Pop Culture

Woman lives on a cruise ship for free, but says there are 4 things she’s not allowed to do

etymology nerd, linguistics, language, metaphor, thinking is walking
Education

Linguist clearly demonstrates how ‘thinking is walking’ in English and it’s just so cool

museum fatigue, artwork, tired, bored, bench
Making Sense of Science

‘Museum fatigue’: Why museums make you want to take a nap before you really get started

baha'i, elections, baha'i house of worship, national spiritual assembly
Politics

How does an election with no electioneering work? A peek inside the Bahá’í electoral process.

bookworms, books, reading, real bookworms, bookworm insects
Animals

Shocked woman learns bookworms are real insects. Now everyone is horrified.

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
raccoon, mark twain, famous authors, 1800s food, mark twain pipe
Culture

After touring the globe, Mark Twain listed 60 American dishes he sorely missed

Tod Perry
brendan frasier, the mummy, rick o'connell, mummy series, millenial movies, prince charles cinema
Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser surprised everyone at a screening of ‘The Mummy’ by showing up in costume

Heather Wake & Upworthy Staff
David Hasselhoff, Knight Rider, KITT, Trans Am
Nostalgia

The ‘Knight Rider’ car somehow got a speeding ticket even though museum owners swear it hasn’t moved in years

Cecily Knobler
colonial america, america, united states, colonial words, colonial vocabulary
Nostalgia

9 fascinating Colonial-era words to brush up on for America’s 250th birthday

Emily Shiffer