'Sandlot' star Patrick Renna is now a dancing dad viral sensation on TikTok

Just when we thought "The Sandlot" couldn't give us anymore joy.

patrick renna, nfl, dads of tiktok
@patrickrenna/TikTok

He's always had moves.

You could say that Patrick Renna has found his niche in lighthearted sports humor.

Back in the 90s, the actor played the forever quotable character Ham in "The Sandlot,” followed by his role of a scene-stealing goalie in “The Big Green.”

And now, at the age of 44 and a father of two, Renna is still bringing a little laughter to the sports world…one dance move at a time.

Back in 2022, Renna and his two best friends —brothers Caige and Cru Moore—went viral for their interpretive NFL theme song dance, based on choreography created by other social media sensations Austin and Marideth Telenko (better known as Cost n' Mayor).

@patrickrenna Are you ready for some football??? 🏈 dc: @Cost n’ Mayor #football #dance #fypシ ♬ Best NFL Themes - DabKid99


The clip was so popular that the NFL on Prime Video’s official account reached out to ask why their theme song wasn’t included. Renna and the gang were ready to right the wrong.


According to an interview with Good Morning America, dancing on TikTok had been a suggestion of one of Renna’s Gen Z friends. Knowing he would never do something like that alone, he enlisted the help of Caige and Cru to make their “Chubby Ginger” dance crew.

They also get some choreography help from more dance inclined friends, of course. Like Renna’s childhood friends and actress Lynsey Moore, who “dumbs down” the moves and “yells at [them] for an hour straight to get it together and be in sync,” he told GMA.

Sometimes they even get help from mega pop stars like….I dunno… LIZZO.

That’s right. After the group’s "About Damn Time" routine got 10.7 million views, the singer reached out herself and offered to give them a hand on nailing some of the moves.

@patrickrenna Dreams really do come true #dance#aboutdamntime #fypシ ♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

And hey, if you prefer to just bask in nostalgia, Renna also has a few videos reliving some of those fan favorite movie moments.

It’s always nice to see when the kid actors from our beloved childhood movies grow up to live healthy, wholesome lives. And Renna certainly seems to be one of those, happy to do whatever dance people throw his way…except maybe the truffle shuffle.

celebrity
Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

travel
Joy

Nurse turns inappropriate things men say in the delivery room into ‘inspirational’ art

"Can you move to the birthing ball so I can sleep in the bed?"

via @Hollyd_rn/TikTok

Holly the delivery nurse.

After working six years as a labor and delivery nurse Holly, 30, has heard a lot of inappropriate remarks made by men while their partners are in labor. “Sometimes the moms think it’s funny—and if they think it’s funny, then I’ll laugh with them,” Holly told TODAY Parents. “But if they get upset, I’ll try to be the buffer. I’ll change the subject.”

Some of the comments are so wrong that she did something creative with them by turning them into “inspirational” quotes and setting them to “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton on TikTok.

“Some partners are hard to live up to!” she jokingly captioned the video.

nurses
Pop Culture

John Cena explaining ‘You can’t see me’ to a fan’s grandmother is so precious

"So, I'm a bit of a rabble rouser…"

@thehook/Tiktok

John Cena sat down to tea with a fan's granny and delight ensued.

John Cena is one of the most beloved celebrity wrestlers and actors, but it's not because of his wrestling or his acting. In addition to being generous and kind, he has a likeability that's hard to ignore. He embodies so much effortless charm and charisma that even people who have never watched a moment of WWE know who he is and say, "Oh yeah, that guy. He seems so nice."

So seeing John Cena sitting in a suit for a proper tea with a British grandmother is already a delight before either of them even open their mouths. Then their conversation begins, and it's about as wholesome as it gets.

Cena is known for his "You can't see me" hand wave move, which he had to explain to a fan's grandma when she said, "Do you know, my granddaughter, who is an avid fan, said that I wouldn't be able to see you?"

"I can explain," he said. And then he did, in the most granny-friendly way possible.

john cena
Health

How 7 things that have nothing to do with rape perfectly illustrate the concept of consent.

Well this is all a very brilliant way to show what it's all about.

mage from Everyday Feminism, used with permission by creator Alli Kirkham.

There are many different scenarios where consent is necessary.



In 2013, Zerlina Maxwell ignited a firestorm of controversy when she strongly recommended we stop telling women how to not get raped.

Here are her words, from the transcript of her appearance on Sean Hannity's show:

"I don't think that we should be telling women anything. I think we should be telling men not to rape women and start the conversation there with prevention."

So essentially — instead of teaching women how to avoid rape, let's raise boys specifically not to rape.

Family

Parents start huge viral debate after sharing their 'Switch Witch' Halloween candy tradition

That's a different way of doing Halloween.

via Jill Wellington/Pexels

A young girl goes trick-or-treating on Halloween.

A family from Utah has ruffled a lot of feathers on Instagram after sharing the Halloween tradition they celebrate with their 2-year-old daughter, Aria. Instead of allowing her to eat all the candy she gets while trick-or-treating, they let her select 5 pieces.

That's right. Just 4 pieces. But there's a catch!

The parents put the remainder of the candy on the porch for the night for the “Switch Witch,” who exchanges the sugary foods for a toy. In this case, Aria received a “Frozen” doll from the witch.

The parents who came up with this idea are Emily and Erik Jensen, fitness trainers and life coaches known for sharing family health and wellness tips on social media. "You can get fun with it and give your witch a name," Levi captioned his post, in part. "The witch who stops by our house is Wilda."

halloween
Pop Culture

Comedian's video of her acting out the weird things in life we consider normal is a viral sensation

You'll never look at birthday parties the same way again.

Sophie Craig/Facebook

Why do we do the things we do?

Humaning is a strange thing. Like, if aliens really were to come down and ask us to explain some of our everyday activities, they would probably shake their heads in disbelief. All seven of them.

If there’s any doubt to this, just take a look at comedian Sophie Craig’s hilarious video making the rounds on social media, where she brilliantly points out the utter absurdity of things humanity considered completely ‘normal’…all by candidly narrating the bizarre thought process behind them.
humor
Pop Culture

Bizarre optical illusion has people either seeing a car door or the beach

What do you see?

Photos combined from Pixabay.

Car door and the beach.



Ancient sage Obi-Wan Kenobi once remarked, "Your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them." Well, he's right, kinda.

Our eyes bring in information and it's our brain's job to decipher the image and determine what we're seeing. But our brains aren't always correct. In fact, sometimes they can be so wrong we wonder if we are accurately interpreting reality at all.

After all, our brain can only label things if it knows that they are. If you lived on a deserted island your whole life and a cow showed up on the beach, you'd have no idea what to label it.

comedy
