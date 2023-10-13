'Sandlot' star Patrick Renna is now a dancing dad viral sensation on TikTok
Just when we thought "The Sandlot" couldn't give us anymore joy.
You could say that Patrick Renna has found his niche in lighthearted sports humor.
Back in the 90s, the actor played the forever quotable character Ham in "The Sandlot,” followed by his role of a scene-stealing goalie in “The Big Green.”
And now, at the age of 44 and a father of two, Renna is still bringing a little laughter to the sports world…one dance move at a time.
Back in 2022, Renna and his two best friends —brothers Caige and Cru Moore—went viral for their interpretive NFL theme song dance, based on choreography created by other social media sensations Austin and Marideth Telenko (better known as Cost n' Mayor).
@patrickrenna Are you ready for some football??? 🏈 dc: @Cost n’ Mayor #football #dance #fypシ ♬ Best NFL Themes - DabKid99
The clip was so popular that the NFL on Prime Video’s official account reached out to ask why their theme song wasn’t included. Renna and the gang were ready to right the wrong.
According to an interview with Good Morning America, dancing on TikTok had been a suggestion of one of Renna’s Gen Z friends. Knowing he would never do something like that alone, he enlisted the help of Caige and Cru to make their “Chubby Ginger” dance crew.
They also get some choreography help from more dance inclined friends, of course. Like Renna’s childhood friends and actress Lynsey Moore, who “dumbs down” the moves and “yells at [them] for an hour straight to get it together and be in sync,” he told GMA.
Sometimes they even get help from mega pop stars like….I dunno… LIZZO.
That’s right. After the group’s "About Damn Time" routine got 10.7 million views, the singer reached out herself and offered to give them a hand on nailing some of the moves.
@patrickrenna Dreams really do come true #dance#aboutdamntime #fypシ ♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
And hey, if you prefer to just bask in nostalgia, Renna also has a few videos reliving some of those fan favorite movie moments.
It’s always nice to see when the kid actors from our beloved childhood movies grow up to live healthy, wholesome lives. And Renna certainly seems to be one of those, happy to do whatever dance people throw his way…except maybe the truffle shuffle.