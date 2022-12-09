Hollywood icons Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler sat down for an epic chat with each other
Best. Interview. Ever.
There are few actors in this world as universally loved as Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler. So when the two sign on to interview one another, you can bet that people are going to be thrilled.
During one of Variety's “Actors on Actors” segments, the two swapped stories of being in the entertainment business—from the movie “Airheads," which they both starred in, to more recent projects like Sandler’s “Hustle” and Fraser’s “The Whale.”It’s clear that these two respect and admire each other’s work. Sandler applauded Fraser’s career-long stride of making bold and interesting choices, and especially commended him for his starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which has been hailed as a major comeback for the “Mummy” franchise star.
Similarly Fraser—which he lightheartedly confirmed is pronounced “Fray-zur,’ like a razor—praised an often ignored layer of nuance in Sandler’s roles, saying, “He doesn’t play underdogs, he plays champions that are overlooked.”
But what’s even better than any of that is seeing a couple of really good guys enjoying each other’s company. From bonding over surgeries to making playful jabs about Sandler’s beard, the wholesome dad vibes were at an 11.
“Finally an interview using a language we can all fully appreciate and understand, the language of true friendship,” commented one person.
One person wrote, “This is the first ‘Actors on Actors’ that I watched in full and lost track of the time. Their chemistry as friends is so genuine.”
Another added, “OMG!!! This video could have been 12+ hours and I would still be sitting here enjoying every second with these two sharing stories and experiences through the entertainment business and you can tell they have a great history together as friends throughout their careers and that is such an amazing thing to witness.”
Fraser and Sandler likely gave us some of the best sources of delight and laughter throughout our childhoods. It’s great to see that some things never change.