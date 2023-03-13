Brendan Fraser cements his comeback with an emotional Oscar win for best actor
"So this is what the multiverse looks like."
Brendan Fraser has become everyone's favorite comeback story after his long break from Hollywood, which he attributed to being blacklisted after his 2018 interview with GQ. In the interview, he revealed that he was sexually assaulted by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, though Berk denies the claims.
Fraser also experienced a lot of personal setbacks during his time away from Hollywood, including losing his mother, getting divorced and living with depression. But since the release of his recent hit, "The Whale," in which he plays a morbidly obese, gay father attempting to reconnect with his teenage daughter, it seems the awards keep coming and people can't get enough. Fraser's most recent win is the coveted Oscar for Best Actor, his first nomination with the Academy, and his speech was full of emotion and gratitude.
After thanking the Academy for the award, Fraser hopped right into pulling out all of the nautical stops.
“I’m grateful to Darren for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship 'The Whale,'"Fraser said. “It was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our lighthouse.”
Fraser told NBC that had this role come earlier in his career, he wouldn't have had the life experience or heartache to play the character authentically. While some people took issue with him portraying a 600-pound man by wearing a fat suit in "The Whale," he continues to receive accolades for his acting in the film as evidenced by the multiple awards he has won this season.
The Oscar winner has been acting for 30 years, and while this role is more serious with a lot of depth, Fraser may be better known for his corky roles. Most people instantly recognize his big blue eyes from "George of the Jungle," "Encino Man" or "The Mummy." By all accounts, he was the shirtless poster child of the 90s, though he did start taking on more serious roles like "Crash" and "Gods and Monsters." But the film that won him an Oscar and seemed to solidify not only his comeback but his range as an actor is "The Whale."
While he kept the speech focused on the theme, his emotional reaction was echoed on the faces of others in the audience. It's clear he has a lot of cheerleaders, both in Hollywood and out.
Catch his entire acceptance speech below: