Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that made him disappear from Hollywood for 10 years
He realized it was finally time to speak out.
20 years ago, Brendan Fraser was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared. If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."
But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles — until his recent resurgence in the Oscar-winning film, The Whale.
His lengthy absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.
Fraser revealed in a recent interview that an incident of sexual harassment led him to withdraw from his high-profile lifestyle.
Brendan Fraser has revived his career in recent years — good for him.By Pietro Luca Cassarino/Wikimedia Comons
Lately, the actor has gradually returned to more high-profile roles, and in turn, to his status as a beloved fan favorite.
In a 2018 interview with GQ, he explained that the real reason he stepped back from the spotlight was because of being physically groped by Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
In his own book, Berk admitted to "pinching" Fraser in the buttocks after an event, but Fraser says the incident was much worse. "His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around."
"I felt ill. I felt like a little kid," he told GQ. "I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry."
Not only did the traumatic incident cause him to withdraw from the acting world, he also felt that his initial complaint had contributed to him being "blacklisted" in Hollywood:
""I don't know if this curried disfavor with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening," he said.
He said it's time to speak out, and other male victims of harassment are supporting him.
Berk has called the allegation a "total fabrication" but acknowledges he sent Fraser an apology letter after the incident when the actor complained to the HFPA. Fraser said he tried to bury his feelings about the incident, but he was moved into action after seeing actresses and actors speaking up at this year's Golden Globes.
“Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely."
Despite his reservations, people seem to believe, and be genuinely moved by, Fraser's claim. Once the target of jokes, Fraser has become a catalyst for moving praise across social media.
Notably, he's also earned some public support from actor Terry Crews, who has publicly discussed experiencing a similar incident years ago.
"Brendan is amazingly courageous in telling this," Crews wrote on Twitter. "His assault experience is extremely similar to mine — ending with the assailant explaining away his actions. One man's 'horseplay' is another man's humiliation."
Victims of sexual harassment and assault often face deep shame and fear in speaking out. Speaking out takes courage.
Speaking out after experiencing harassment or assault can be an incredible challenge, often full of personal and professional risk. Though the majority of assaults are against women, men face their own similar challenges in overcoming shame, doubt, and repercussions for coming forward and speaking out. When men like Fraser and Crews speak out, they help clear the path for other men to come forward with their own stories.
As for Fraser, he followed up his award-winning appearance in The Whale with a role in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, proving he's unwilling to let his assailant continue to keep him in the dark.
This story originally appeared six years ago. It has been updated.
