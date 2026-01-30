Gen Xers and Millennials share the 'distinct smells' from the '90s that defined the decade
"Cucumber Melon and Camel Lights."
The '90s were a decade like no other. With TV psychics, parachutes in gym class, and iconic TV shows binged during sick days, the era was packed with uniquely memorable moments that Generation X and Millennials still feel nostalgic about today.
Beyond the epic CDs and cartoons, the '90s were also defined by specific scents. Gen Xers and Millennials on Reddit recently discussed the nostalgic smells of the decade—from specific foods like banana-flavored Runts to the distinct scent of roller-rink carpet and classic Bath & Body Works fragrances. Here's what they had to say:
@jennaabarclay
‘90s bath & body works scents WITH the ‘90s label 🥹 the nostalgia hit so hard and I’m so happy #90s #bathandbodyworks
"Cigarettes and this [roller rink] carpet….Ahhhhh memories." - Battlerapschef
"And teen spirit." - UbermachoGuy
"5 year old Runts in the quarter vending machine. Banana." - 9829eisB09E83C
"Cucumber Melon and Camel Lights." - Heatherjjjjjjjj
"This nasty [Glad Country Garden] potpourri spray. I can hear the very specific sound that spray made with its thick *ss pressed button. CHSHHHHH." - abby-rose, Constant-Net-4652, D4FF00
"[Victoria's Secret] Love Spell." - a_solid_6
" McDonald's happy meal toys had a certain smell that I can remember to this day. Probably poison." - ogmoss
"CK one everywhere." - snn1326j
"Clove cigarettes and espresso. Especially for goths." - Lost_Balloon_, Vesper2000
"Let's not forget Drakkar Noir." - Technical-Donut-7354
"LA Looks hair gel." - FarAd1429
"Electronics. The smell of cathode ray monitors and TVs, Blockbuster VHS tape boxes, the inside of Nintendo cartridges when you blew the dust out, etc." - oceanicwhitetip
"Fresh vinyl from blowup furniture." - Asterclad
"The 90's had a number of unique smells. Especially if you were a kid. Lots of toys had these weird off gassing smells, like the creepy crawlers set. Sort of a sweet plastic smell. We also had the blessing of grandparents old Christmas decorations that smelled different from the stuff manufactured overseas today. The things our grandparents stored were probably slightly toxic but had a very, very nostalgic energy to them. You could almost smell the past." - TrillDough
"Like dew evaporating off the pavement." - zekerthedog
"Nautica, Cool Water, Hugo Boss, Curve and Polo Sport." - GurrenLagann214
"Apple shampoo, mall food courts, and movie theater popcorn." - thatmattschultz
@tara_town
The smells of our childhood 🥰 #90s #2000s #millennial #nostalgia
"Elizabeth Arden Sunflowers or Gap Grass." - Apprehensive-Stay196
"The smell from traffic…inescapable. Before catalytic converters were regulated you could smell transportation on you. Go stand in a busy covered parking garage and you will get a hint of what the cities smelled like." - h1storyguy
"LEMON PLEDGE!!!!!" - BlackDynamite58990
"I remember many girls almost choking us with their vanilla perfume. God it was sickening." - fettoter84
"Little incense candles inside incense warmers. Bong hits filtered thru a shampoo bottle stuffed with dryer sheets. Ralph Lauren Polo. JOOP! Any cologne/perfume sample from a magazine. Marlboro Lights. Empty Busch Light cans. And the sweet sweet smell of slacking..." - Live_Past_8978
"The inside spine of a plastic VHS tape cover." - canoe4you
"Wet JNCO's and wet barefoot sandals with a mix of Polo or Pear Berry Splash and cigarette smoke." - xxMalVeauXxx
"Go into a old school bowling alley and that's exactly what 90's smelled like." - ItsBal707
"And Extra chewing gum." - Ill-Emu-1121
"Sbarro pizza in a mall. That weird smell of water from a hose in the heat. Sunblock. The smell of a new Gameboy game." - Eris_Balm