+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
popular

Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson's country music tribute has to be heard to be believed

OK, so where can we buy their Christmas album?

kelly clarkson, dwayne johnson
The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

The duo sang Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'"

Everybody knows Kelly Clarkson has pipes and any fan of Disney’s “Moana” knows that Dwayne Johnson can carry a tune. But I don’t think in a million years anyone would have guessed the two singing together could result in a truly spectacular duet. All in full twang, no less!

Clarkson and Johnson (can’t you see their names co-headlining a tour?) paid tribute to honky-tonk superstar Loretta Lynn, who passed away on Oct. 4 at age 90, by singing arguably everyone’s favorite country song from the '60s about rejecting drunken sex—“Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’.”

The “American Idol” singer expectedly shines in the song—displaying effortless vocal power while retaining Lynn’s signature lilt. But much to everyone’s surprise, her voice paired well—like, superbly well—with The Rock’s, who held his own during the performance as well.

"His voice really actually fits that song," one listener wrote. "Who would have guessed Dwayne is a countryboy??"

Seriously. Take a listen.

By and large, listeners considered Johnson and Clarkson’s duet to be a sweet and wholesome tribute to the late country music icon.

“Smiling through the whole thing. So unexpected but so wholesome. This makes my heart so happy. RIP Loretta,” commented one person.

“Paying tribute to the WONDERFUL Loretta Lynn with vocals sung by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Queen Kelly is nothing more than AWESOME and I liked how both of them duetted together for this song!” added another.

Perhaps the biggest secret revealed by this performance, however, is that Johnson has been a country boy this entire time, and even once had his own country music ambitions.

During a virtual interview with Clarkson in 2021, the “Jumanji” star shared that “I grew up loving real, traditional country. When I got to Nashville ... I used to hang out down there and listen to all the acts, and I did have it in my mind that I was gonna become a country music singer.”

It was that confession that inspired Clarkson to invite Johnson to sing a duet—so yeah, basically this musical treat was a year in the making. And after this performance, it looks like he might get another chance at that dream, after all. I know I’d buy the collab album. Yeehaw.

From Your Site Articles
celebrity
Education

Math professor shows how adding and subtracting left to right is actually easier and faster

Mind. Blown.

Howie Hua/TikTok

Howie Hua shares helpful math tips and tricks on social media.

Math is weird.

On the one hand, it's consistent—the solutions to basic math problems are the same in every country in the world. On the other hand, there are multiple strategies to get to those solutions, and it seems like people are still coming up with new ones (much to the chagrin of parents whose kids need help with homework using methods they've never learned).

Math professor Howie Hua shares math strategies that make math easier on social media, and his videos are fascinating. Hua, who teaches math to future elementary school teachers at Fresno State, demonstrates all kinds of mental math tricks that feel like magic when you try them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family

After causing an unexpected stir, Drew Barrymore explains why she 'doesn't need sex'

'At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up.'

via The Webby Awards

Drew Barrymore attends the 26th Annual Webby Awards on May 16, 2022 in New York City.

In late September, talk show host Drew Barrymore made an off-hand comment about sex that caused an unexpected stir. During a “Drew’s News” segment with Ross Mathews, the two discussed Andrew Garfield’s admission he abstained from sex for six months while filming Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film “Silence.”

“I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?” Mathews joked, to which Barrymore responded, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?'”

“We buried the lede there, that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal,” Mathews added. “Years,” Barrymore confirmed.

A woman in Barrymore’s yoga class mentioned her comments in passing, not knowing she was speaking to the actress. “You look just like Drew Barrymore except for you look like you have mental wellness and besides … she hates sex!” Barrymore recounted on her blog.

After the rude comment, Barrymore decided to clear things up on her blog. Her explanation was a mature way of looking at love and intimacy and the challenges faced by single mothers.

She gave some background behind her blog post in an Instagram video.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Health

19 small changes people made that had a huge impact on their mental health

Sleep is a big one.

via Pixabay

A woman embraces a beautiful new day.

Mental health is a very complex issue and it would be naive to say there are quick and easy solutions to significant issues. However, there are many things in our lives we often overlook that may be bringing us down that can be substituted for simple habits that can help bring us back up.

The National Institute of Mental Health says that maintaining our mental health requires routine maintenance known as “self-care.”

“Mental health is more than the absence of a mental illness—it’s essential to your overall health and quality of life,” the Institute says on its website. “Self-care can play a role in maintaining your mental health and help support your treatment and recovery if you have a mental illness.”

This perspective on mental health suggests it’s just as important to focus on our mental well-being as we do on our physical. The NIMH says that cultivating an attitude of gratitude, regular exercise, getting enough sleep, eating healthy and staying hydrated can all have a positive impact on our mental health.

Keep ReadingShow less
self-care
Trending Stories