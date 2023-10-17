+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Pop Culture

16-year-old wows 'The Voice' judges with her piercing voice. Then she began yodeling.

She just proved how cool yodeling can be.

ruby leigh, the voice
TheVoice/Youtube

Ruby Leigh on "The Voice"

Few music genres are as polarizing as country music. For the most part, you either love the twangy sounds of honky tonk, or it makes your ears bleed.

And perhaps nothing epitomizes this quite like yodeling (yes, yes, yodeling might have originations beyond country music, but nowadays it is very closely linked with country music).

Generally speaking, yodeling is often seen as something old-fashioned, annoying, even cartoony. More likely to be used as the butt of a joke—similar to bagpipes—rather than seen as the very difficult and otherworldly art form that it actually is.

But every so often, someone comes around to remind us that when done well, yodeling can feel just as dazzling as a Mariah Carey whistle tone.

And that person was 16-year-old singer Ruby Leigh, who left all four judges with their jaws on the floor for her first impression audition on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Hailing from a small town in Missouri, armed with her black guitar that perfectly matched her country western outfit, Leigh began singing Patsy Montana’s "I Want to Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart.”

Almost immediately after she began battling her heart out, judge John Legend turned around in his seat.

But then, when she unleashed her secret weapon, all bets were off.

All three judges, including Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and country western queen Reba McEntire turned around to see where such a piercing sound was coming from.

Plus…the camera pans over to Leigh’s mother, father and sister overcome with emotion as she lights up the stage. If you watch closely, you’ll even see Leigh’s father tearfully yelling "I told you, Ruby!” It’s seriously a bit of a tearjerker moment.

Watch:

After Leigh finished her song, Stefani and McEntire both shared a little bit of their yodeling gifts, with McEntire sharing how “flattered” that the young performer honored a tradition passed down in her own family.

We might all have our individual tastes, but sometimes…good music is simply good music. It’s a gift when artists of any kind are able to transcend the limitation of genre or mainstream opinion and truly inspire people. Way to go Ruby.

From Your Site Articles
music
Joy

Unlikely couple falls in love after man rents woman’s spare room as an Airbnb

The funny thing about love is that the person we fall in love with, more often than not, we run into by accident. Another strange twist is that the love of our life is likely to show up when we least expect it.

The following story, which feels like the promise of a hit rom-com, comes courtesy of a twist of fate created by the World Cup and an Airbnb.

In 2013, after six years of battling an illness, Ana was living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Having been financially drained by years of being sick, she invested the last of her money to buy two bunk beds and convert one of her bedrooms into an Airbnb for small groups of friends.

The Airbnb was a last-ditch effort to pay her rent and medical bills. A year later, the modest investment grew into a success, Ana’s health began to return, and the World Cup, one of the largest sporting events in the world, was coming to Rio.

To take advantage of the soccer fanatics flocking to the Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City), Ana and her roommate, Fabio, turned a half room in their apartment into an Airbnb rental to give tired soccer fans a place to sleep.

“Though it was a small (pantry!) room, we added a bunk bed and listed two beds on Airbnb. One day after the listing went live, we had tons of requests for ‘Fabio’s Pantry,’” she shared. “It was fully booked for the entire World Cup period except for one week in July.”

Around this time, Ana was feeling well enough to go on her first vacation in years and took a quick trip to Uruguay. Just before she left, Ana received a reservation from a man named "Darko B." for the only unbooked days in July.

“I have always been a big fan of the movie ‘Donnie Darko’ and thought it was a strange coincidence, but didn't think anything of it,” Ana wrote. “I accepted the request, let him know I would not be there for check-in and Fabio would care for him until I was back the following week.”

Keep ReadingShow less
travel
Pop Culture

Here’s a paycheck for a McDonald’s worker. And here's my jaw dropping to the floor.

So we've all heard the numbers, but what does that mean in reality? Here's one year's wages — yes, *full-time* wages. Woo.

Making a little over 10,000 for a yearly salary.

I've written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists and scholarly studies. All of them point to raising the minimum wage as a solution to lifting people out of poverty and getting folks off of public assistance. It's slowly happening, and there's much more to be done.

But when it comes right down to it, where the rubber meets the road is what it means for everyday workers who have to live with those wages. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Barbershop quartet nails Britney Spears, NSYNC and more in modern ‘oldies’ medley

Both impressive and delightful.

Barbershop Harmony Society

Main Street brought the house down with their medley of modern-ish pop tunes

Few things send us reeling through a time warp like the musical stylings of a barbershop quartet. The perfect 4-part harmonies, the old-fashioned vests and straw hats and the turn-of-the-20th-century vibe evoke the sweet simplicity of a bygone era.

Barbershop groups often perform old standards, which is why one quartet's song about "the good old days" combined with a medley of late 90s' and early 00's pop songs hit a nerve. A group called Main Street performed "Today Will Be The Good Old Days Twenty Years from Now" at a barbershop quartet competition in 2015, and their renditions of Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, NSYNC, No Doubt and others' songs are as delightful as they are impressive.

Keep ReadingShow less
music
Family

Texas UPS driver proudly explains why he never helps his wife do any chores

“I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that.”

via minton__jr/TikTok and Alex Green/Pexels

J.R. Minton's video has over 6 million views.

Even though America has come a long way in gender relations over the past few decades men are still far behind women when accepting domestic responsibilities.

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' American Time Use Survey found that women aged 15 and over spend 5.7 hours daily on domestic tasks, whereas men spend 3.6 hours, a 37 percent difference. Women with a 35-hour week devote 4.9 hours daily to home chores and child care, compared to men's 3.8 hours.

In a world where men still trail behind women when it comes to work on the homefront, a Texas UPS driver is going viral for a TikTok video where he urges men to reconsider how they think about domestic responsibilities.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Pets

Demanding crane adopted humans as best friends and now he brings his children to visit

The crane taught his kids to knock on the door to get the humans to come outside.

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

Crane demands to be friends with humans by knocking on door

So...there's this giant bird that aggressively and incessantly knocks at your door, what's the logical thing to do? Obviously, the only right answer is to open the door and see what he wants and become besties. There really is no other answer. Your best friend is now a feather covered pterodactyl, well...crane.

That very thing happened to an unsuspecting family one day. Autumn Cochella's bestie is a crane named Carl that kept knocking on her door. Eventually the bird's persistence paid off because Cochella answered the door to see what all the urgent knocking was about. His reasoning is solid - Carl wanted to hang out.

Makes you wonder what was going through his tiny bird brain when he first decided to knock. Did he think Cochella and her husband looked like the kind of people that would enjoy the company of a crane? Is he playing the long game to get them to join his multilevel marketing team? He could be waiting for the perfect opportunity to break out the, "hey, boss babe."

Keep ReadingShow less
carl the crane
Joy

Professional trainer shares the one big sign that shows you have a 'cocky' dog

Do you have an over-confident pooch?

via AmericanStandardK9/TikTok

What's the big sign that you have a confident dog?

Have you ever taken your dog for a walk, and after they relieve themselves, they kick up their hind legs almost as if attempting to do the Moonwalk? Did they rip up a few patches of grass while they were at it?

If so, then professional dog trainer Garret Wing says you have a confident dog who has no problem spreading their scent around the neighborhood. “It is a classic sign of what we refer to as a cocky dog,” Wing said in a viral TikTok video with over 12.6 million views.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs
Joy

Daughter breaks with tradition in order to honor mom at the very center of her wedding

She made sure her mom got a chance to share the spotlight.

Photo by Maria Orlova on Unsplash

Bride breaks tradition to honor mom at wedding

Everybody loves a beautiful wedding. Brides spend hundreds of hours picking out the perfect coordinating items and trying on multiple wedding dresses before ringing that infamous bell. You know, the one that alerts the whole bridal salon that some excited bride-to-be has found the perfect gown for the big day.

That moment is not only special for the bride but for the mom as well as they're typically right by their side looking at their baby girl. But outside of that moment, there's not really any ceremonial role for mother's of the brides at the main event. Dads walk the bride down the aisle while the mom watches from the front row. Dads get the first dance followed by the mother of the groom.

There just doesn't seem to be any room for the mother of the bride after the deposits are paid and planning is complete. One bride decided that she was going to buck tradition to give her mom the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
wedding traditions
Trending Stories