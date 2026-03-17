Gen X (people born between 1965 and 1980) grew up eating some pretty incredible foods. From classic casseroles and meatloaf to old-school sandwich combos, food in the ’80s was filled with delicious staples.

Gen X also had a major sweet tooth. In the ’80s, they were munching on unique candy from drugstores and corner shops. Many Gen Xers argue that candy in the ’80s was the best, including comedian Karen Morgan—whose bit about ’80s candy being “mean to children” resonated with Gen Xers on Reddit.

“We had candy like Atomic Fireballs. You couldn’t eat that! It was who could leave it in your mouth the longest before you spit it out,” she quips.

More Gen Xers shared their favorite candies from the ’80s that they miss most. Although some are still around, most don’t taste the same—and many have been discontinued.

From sour varieties and chewy classics to chocolate bars and pure sugar treats, these are some of the best nostalgic candies Gen X .

Willy Wonka’s DinaSour Eggs

“Soo many great memories seeing this box! I wish they would bring them back!!” — blue_eyed_girlie

“I liked getting to the sour center.” — robgrab

“Duuude remember these and loved them! There was an urban legend in my neighborhood that there was some of these that had a candy shaped dinasour inside…. Never got one! ( never made it to the cherry tree in pitfall either!) lol.” — right_bank_cafe

Mr. Bones

“I loved that candy!! I had so many coffins all over my room!” — FlawedWoman

“OMG I completely forgot about this candy! We ate it to quick to make a skeleton 😂😂.” — PaleontologistSad316

Fun Dip

“My little brother always liked the powder better so if we both got a pack of fun dip I’d give him the powder and he’d give me the candy stick. 😆” — Happy_Leg-2063

“The Lik-a-Stix from the Fun Dip. I just threw the powder away.” — non3ck

“I wish they still had the lime.” — bubblehead772

Johnny Apple Treats

“Johnny Appletreats were my favorite😋” — Longjumping-Shoe7805

“I’ve been looking everywhere for apple treats. They are like f*cking CRACK.” — truthteller5

Alexander The Grape

“Alexander!!!!!!! So good.” — cwvandalfan

“I ate all of these but probably Alexander The Grape most of all.” — Grand_Snow_2637

Cherry Clan

“I really loved the cherry clan!!!!” — McKitNassty

“Cherry Clan were the best. 🍒” — Krystalmyth

Marathon

“This is THE answer. I sure miss them.” — Beanholiostyle

“I both loved these and forgot about them. Now I have a craving for one.” —Ok_Experience_8194

“Marathon Bar (stealer of fillings).” — JCo1968

Tangy Taffy

“Best part was freezing them, then you could bang them on a table and they would shatter then you had little pieces of them to eat.” — Chewcudda42

“Tangy Taffy. So much better than Laffy Taffy IMO.” — User Unknown

Reggie!

“Ooh, those were so good…like an oversized chocolate turtle, but more savory.” — throw123454321purple

“They were awesome. Pretty much was just a round Baby Ruth but sooooo good.” — jmf0828 @hellosweetscandy Replying to @Delia’s Nail Studio LLC Lets take a look at some candy that was popular in the 1980s! #hellosweetscandy #candyshop #candystore #candy #nostalgia #nostalgic #retro #1980s #wny #smallbusiness ♬ 80’s nostalgic synth pop(1140622) – Studio Bach

Willy Wonka’s Oompas

“Oompa’s by Willy Wonka. Ginormous half chocolate half peanut butter M&M’s…….” — Ledophile

“Peanut Butter Oompas… they were similar to peanut butter M&Ms, but tasted better.” — Interesting-Night740

BarNone

“Bar None. Like a cross between a Twix and KitKat.” — Katriina_B

Milk Shake

“There used to be a candy bar called Milkshake. They at I remember it would have been slightly between an Uno Bar and a Three Musketeers. It has a taste of a chocolate malted milkshake. They were delicious but did not last long that I remember.” — Salt_Ingenuity_720

PB Max

“I swear when I talk to my kids about the PB max, I feel like one of those old cartoons where you’re saying ‘back in my day’ 😂 by far the best peanut butter candy bar ever.” — New-Car-3759

“These are discontinued but they were so good! Well my young mind used to think they were good lol.” — Pink_Pixie00

Atomic FireBall

“Atomic Fireballs, I used to love those things!” — AzureGriffon

“When I quit smoking, I used these to get through it. Then I had an Atomic Fireball addiction. Thankfully, that was a much easier habit to break.” — ThresherGDI

Whatchamacallit

“Whatchamacallits are my favorite candy bar, hands down. They are definitely different size wise and also the taste, but they are still pretty good. Rarely do things stay the same, but it’s especially bad when it’s your favorite candy.” — yellow_forsythia

“When Whatchamacallit first came out, it was a bar of crispy rice covered in chocolate. I LOVED it. Then they decided to ‘improve’ it by adding caramel. I didn’t like it as much anymore, but still bought it because it was still a good candy bar.” — Alman54

“🎶Whatchoo say? Whatchamacallit! 🎶 Can still remember the song from the commercial.” — demonOS_

Skor

“I had a Skor bar the other day and it just hit SO right.” — Luvsseattle

“Skor. I remember when those things came out that they positioned them as upscale candy bars. My great-grandmother loved them because they made her feel fancy.” — jimb575

Oh Henry!

“This was one of my favs in 5th grade going to the candy store after school.” — banana_fana_1234

“Oh, made my mouth water I miss those😧.” — Wuddlecat