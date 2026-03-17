Romeo is ‘cringe’: English teacher shares what Gen Z thinks about ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Shakespeare is a staple of any high school English curriculum. Yet, getting young folks to actually understand, let alone appreciate, the Good Bard’s work has always been a bit of a challenge. Unless you’re teaching it to a room full of theatre kids, that is.

Recently, a high school teacher named Molly Dugan shared some of her current students’ reactions to one of Shakespeare’s most notable works, Romeo & Juliet. Spoiler alert: they weren’t fans. Nonetheless, their remarks were comedy gold.

High schoolers react to Romeo & Juliet

Some of the comments reflected the same counterpoints many younger generations have had about well-received works of yesteryear (looking at you, ’90s rom-coms). View this post on Instagram

For instance, one student said, “Romeo is hella cringe, get him off my screen.”

Meanwhile, two other students accused him of being a “hella stalker” with “bad rizz” who just “wants the huzz,” a.k.a. a girl, a woman, or, to really make it feel dated, a “boo.”

Folks in the comments didn’t really disagree with these points.

“‘Bro’s a hella stalker’ oddly accurate take😂,” one viewer wrote.

Another echoed, “Bro actually was a hella stalker and arguably was hella cringe.”

Another teacher even shared, “Directed it last year. Best response: ‘where are their parents?!’”

Distinct brand of savage high school sarcasm on full display

“Oh, so you actually hate us,” one student said, apparently after Dugan asked the class to get their notebooks out.

Another delivered a rather low blow, saying, “We don’t need subtitles. We’re not old.”

But then some genuinely baffling questions left many wondering if this generation is, in fact, “cooked”:

“Was there time back then? Like, did it exist when Romeo and Juliet were alive?”

“Is Shakespeare a real person? Because I thought he was one of those Greek gods. So I’ve been confused.”

Woof. That’s…something.

Apparently, a few other teachers have had very similar experiences

“One year I got ‘What’s Shakespeare’s last name?’” one commented.

Another shared, “At the beginning of teaching the Anne Frank unit, I asked my 8th graders what they knew about her…’Isn’t she a rap star?’ 😳”

Who knows—perhaps the kiddos would have appreciated this Gen Z–ified version of Romeo & Juliet.

Shakespeare’s work has always been a bit of a hurdle for students

His plays were written more than 400 years ago, after all, and can sometimes feel as though they’re in an entirely different language. On top of that, Shakespeare wrote in verse, using rhythm and poetic devices that were meant to be heard onstage rather than quietly analyzed in a classroom. When those lines are lifted from the stage and dropped into a worksheet or textbook, it can take a lot more effort for students to connect with what’s actually happening in the story.

Cultural references can also add another layer of confusion. Jokes, social norms, and expectations around love, family, and marriage were very different in Elizabethan England than they are today. Without that context, characters’ actions can seem strange, exaggerated, or downright problematic to modern readers.

That’s part of what makes teaching Shakespeare such a unique challenge. Teachers often have to act as translators, guiding students through unfamiliar vocabulary and historical context while also trying to reveal the very human stories beneath it all.

Once you get past the old-fashioned phrasing, the themes are surprisingly relatable

Romeo & Juliet is about power dynamics, rivalry, and impulsive decisions that spiral out of control (and love, I guess). Those ideas are still easy to recognize, even if the characters express them in dramatically poetic language. It’s what gives Shakespeare such staying power and explains why he continues to show up in classrooms century after century, much to the bemoaning of high schoolers.