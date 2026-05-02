Hotel employee shares how to make hotel eggs, and warns ‘you might never want them again’

Some explainer videos fill you with a newfound sense of appreciation for little things you took for granted. This is not one of those times.
“Make hotel scrambled eggs with me,” Elizabeth Emmert, a hotel kitchen worker, began in a now mega-viral clip on TikTok.
However, before delving into the process, she warned, “You might never want them again.”
What followed was a breakfast routine that seemed better suited for a spaceship—or maybe a horror movie
Nary an egg was to be seen as Emmert grabbed a plastic bag full of sunny yellow goop (yum) and tossed it into a microwave. After the egg sack cooked for a few minutes, its yolk-like contents coagulated into a squishy, solid substance. She then cut the bag open, dumped the contents into a tray, and mashed them into small chunks.
And voilà: hotel eggs.
“Whelp, that’s ruined my appetite,” one viewer lamented
“[Hotel eggs] taste like they’re made exactly like that,” quipped another.
Why hotels use pre-mixed eggs
There are a few benefits hotels and other buffet-style establishments get from using pre-scrambled batches for their breakfast rushes. The first and most obvious is efficiency. Pre-mixed eggs allow for large-batch cooking in advance, without the need to crack hundreds of shells or do as much cleanup. Not to mention, you get a consistent batch virtually every time.
Then there’s cost. Premixed eggs are significantly cheaper, at around 19 cents per ounce (according to one restaurant food supplier, at least). Compare that to anywhere from $2.50 to over $6.00 for a carton of eggs.
However, this method does come with health concerns
Apart from the fact that these “eggs” may not taste as good as the real thing, there are a few other issues to consider. For one thing, the longer this dish sits out, the greater the risk of salmonella and other bacteria—especially if the tray remains open and the heat source goes out.
Plus, depending on the brand of liquid or powdered eggs the hotel is using, there may be preservatives in the mix to improve shelf life. And then, as many mentioned, there’s the potential consumption of what one viewer calls the “secret ingredient” of hotel eggs: microplastics.
And yet, for some commenters, there simply isn’t a deterrent strong enough to decline a free breakfast
“I mean if it’s free with stay, I ain’t complaining.”
“Girl move, I DON’T CARE. Give me my free hotel breakfast.”
“Lil pepper and hot sauce and some of that nasty cheap bread toasted and I’m all set babe.”
To each their own. But suddenly, the yogurt-and-banana option looks way more appetizing.