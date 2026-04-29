Chicken noodle in, Frosted Flakes out. A new trend has people ditching cereal for soup.

The traditional American breakfast of cereal, pancakes, and waffles is basically dessert in disguise. It’s extremely high in sugar and carbohydrates, low in fiber and protein, and designed to give you a momentary boost of energy that can lead to a big-time crash by the time you get to work.

To get your day off to the right start, your body really needs protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. That’s why a new breakfast trend is taking hold in America: soup. It’s an easy way to get the nutrients you need, it’s easy to digest, and it’s great for people in a hurry or on a budget.

Popular food influencer Suzy Karadsheh, creator of The Mediterranean Dish, shared the benefits of soup for breakfast and a recipe for chicken and vegetable soup in a TikTok video earlier this year. @themediterraneandish Soup for breakfast might sound unconventional, but it’s actually one of the most nourishing ways to start your day! In many Mediterranean (and Asian) cultures, mornings begin with something warm and savory — a bowl of soup wakes up your digestion gently, hydrates your body after a night of rest, and gives you real nourishment before the day gets busy. That’s exactly why this Chicken Vegetable Soup works so well in the morning. It’s light but satisfying, made with chicken, vegetables, fresh herbs, and broth. Nothing heavy — just clean ingredients. Why soup for breakfast just makes sense: 1. It’s easier to digest than most breakfasts 2. It hydrates + nourishes at the same time 3. It keeps you full without the crash If you’re curious to try a savory, comforting breakfast that actually supports your energy and digestion, this Chicken Vegetable Soup is a great place to start! Ingredients: ▢1 tablespoon olive oil ▢1 to 1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breast ▢Kosher salt ▢Freshly ground pepper ▢3 carrots peeled, small dice ▢3 celery stalks, small dice ▢2 Yukon gold potatoes, small dice ▢1 medium onion, diced ▢1 bay leaf ▢1 teaspoon dried thyme ▢1/2 teaspoon oregano ▢1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or more to taste ▢3 large garlic cloves ▢1 (14.5 ounce) can of petite-cut diced tomatoes ▢1 small zucchini, sliced into half quarter moons ▢8 cups (64 ounces) chicken stock ▢1/2 cup chopped parsley Season & sear the chicken: Heat a large Dutch oven over medium with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper. Add to the pot and cook until golden, about 12 minutes per side, until fully cooked (165°F). Transfer to a plate. Cook the vegetables: Add carrots, celery, onion, and potatoes to the pot, scraping up any browned bits. Add bay leaf, thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Cook undisturbed for 15 minutes. Add garlic and cook 5 minutes more. Finish the soup: Add tomatoes, zucchini, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil and simmer 15–20 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Shred the chicken and return it to the pot to warm through. Garnish & serve: Stir in chopped parsley and serve. #breakfastsoup #soupforbreakfast #breakfastideas #souprecipe #soups ♬ original sound – The Mediterranean Dish

“It’s a soup for breakfast kind of morning, guys. And if it sounds weird to you, let me tell you, soup for breakfast is an ancient remedy. It’s been around for centuries,” Karadsheh said. “First of all, it’s a great way to fight inflammation, especially that morning inflammation right away. And it hydrates way better than water. And it’s also a great way to kick start my digestive system without that sugar crash.”

Soup is great for hydration

Soup is great for staying hydrated because, in addition to being a good source of water, it can be rich in salt and electrolytes that help you retain water. That’s a major reason we eat chicken soup when we’re sick and why it can make us feel better. A bowl of soup. Photo credit: Nguyen Huy/Pexels

Nutritionist Kat Chan, author of Full Serving, is a big believer in soup for breakfast.

“I love that it breaks the breakfast rules,” she wrote. “It’s cross-cultural, and there are no specific guidelines other than including protein, fat, and fiber. A warm, protein-rich, hydrating bowl – with a broth base – stabilizes blood sugar, supports digestion, and helps people feel more settled going into the day.”

She says that a bowl of soup in the morning is a great way to get your digestive system up and running.

“From a nutritional therapy standpoint, warm meals are often easier to digest than cold ones, especially if you’re already feeling the chill,” Chan continued. “Eating something warm first thing gives your body a solid hit of protein, fat, and fiber—the kind that keeps blood sugar steady and energy smooth.” @foodsatisfyingasmr Eating soup for breakfast offers a warm, nutrient-dense, and hydrating start to the day that supports digestion and provides sustained energy. It is a gentle way to nourish the body, reduces, and helps stabilize blood sugar, making it a highly effective alternative to sugary morning foods. -Improve digestion and hydration -Sustained energy and satiety -Nutrient dense and low calorie -Weight management -Convenience and versatility It may sound unusual at first, but hear me out: soup isn’t just for lunch or dinner. It’s nourishing, convenient, and energizing, offering a satisfying way to fuel your morning. Breakfast soup delivers a range of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein in a single, easy-to-digest meal. It’s not only filling but also gentler on the stomach and can help your energy and mood, and keep your blood sugar stabilized. Soup for breakfast also has cultural roots worldwide. In Japan, miso soup is often paired with rice and pickles; in China, congee is enjoyed with savory toppings; and in Korea, hearty soups like Seolleongtang are common first meals. Starting the day with a warm, nutrient-rich bowl is a time-honored tradition. #soupforbreakfast #chinesebaddie #healthyfood ♬ Carefree Days – Peaceful Reveries

Soup is healthy and affordable

Soup is also a great way for people on a budget to have a nutritious breakfast. A healthy can of soup can cost as little as $2 for a bowl, and if you make it at home, a big batch with fresh vegetables, broth, and a bit of protein shouldn’t set you back more than a few bucks.

At first, switching from cereal to soup may make a lot of folks do a double-take, but once you get past the fact that it’s a major break from the American cultural norm, it makes a lot of sense. Maybe the weird part isn’t eating soup in the morning, but the fact that we ever thought Frosted Flakes was a great way to start the day in the first place.