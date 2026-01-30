Cleaner shows how to affordably 'fancy up' a worn-down home, and so many people finally feel seen
"This may be the only home-related video I’ve ever seen that actually acknowledges poor people exist."
For years, home renovation and home makeover content has entertained the masses, giving people aspirational ideas and serving as fodder for people's "dream home" desires. But amidst all the quartz countertops, trendy paint colors, and affiliate decor links, a huge swath of people have felt unseen in their own homes.
The reality is that nearly a third of Americans live in low-income households, where the idea of replacing floors or furniture or even repainting a room is way beyond the budget. A lot of homes don't even look like the "before," much less the "after," of home redo content, which is why a video from Midwest Magic Cleaning showing an affordable glow-up of a real-life, worn-down home has been viewed nearly five million times.
As one commenter wrote, "This may be the only home-related video I’ve ever seen that actually acknowledges poor people exist." Using mostly what the family already had, we get to see a transformation from a depressing, cluttered space to a welcoming, tidy home, and the before and after is every bit as satisfying as anything on HGTV.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The gentleman from Midwest Magic Cleaning perfectly diagnosed the issue with this home right out the gate, saying:
"I grew up in places that look a lot like what I'm showing you here. We didn't have much money, the place was kind of falling apart, and we didn't have the money or the time to fix it. They had bad paint jobs, broken molding, broken trim, terrible carpets, terrible floors, terrible lighting. You get close to the holidays, and you're just not sure what to do. You're embarrassed to have people over, and you know that fixing the place and painting it would do wonders, but if you had the money and time to fix it and to paint it, you wouldn't have this problem in the first place."
He started with a "move out, move in" cleaning, where he got rid of all the trash and then took everything but the basic furniture out of the room. Large furniture got moved out of the way to clean underneath it.
He then rearranged the room in a way that made it look bigger and "fancier" by putting the sofa in the center instead of along the wall. Lighting, he said, can make all the difference in a depressing room, so the first things he bought were a floor lamp and two end table lamps for the living room. When the mood of a room is depressing because of bad lighting, it inhibits motivation, which just contributes to a cycle of depression. He put up curtains as well to filter light and hide the fact that the windows had no trim.
Curtains can help make a space feel homey and hide bad windows and trim.Photo credit: Canva
For the kitchen, he broke the process down into three steps: 1) Get rid of all the trash. 2) While you're getting rid of trash, put away anything you can put away. And 3) Clean surfaces. He used curtains to hide open cabinets and purchased a pantry shelf for $25. All in all, he spent about $300 on curtains, curtain rods, and a few pieces of furniture, but he said he could have done the whole makeover for free by getting donated, hand-me-down curtains and other items.
The end result isn't "fancy," but it's tidy, homey, and organized. And perhaps most importantly, it's doable.
People in the comments raved about the video:
"My momma used to say...'We may be broke but we will be clean.' Clean and organized goes a long way."
Clean and tidy sets a mood.Photo credit: Canva
"I like the way you kept their home looking like their home. The change was subtle, yet not so drastic that they wouldn’t feel like they were not in the same home."
"Thank you for addressing the sad dark room = depression = no motivation = room gets dirty = depression cycle because I am going through that right now and it just feels nice to be seen and for once, to not feel like I'm just a horrible goblin."
"Dude. I’m sitting here with a negative bank account and feeling like I’m being worked to the bone at my job. My home is messy and depressing and it’s difficult for me to relax even when I have time. This is so inspiring and I can’t wait to go home and clean."
"I love this real approach. I grew up in poverty, and know all too well the depressing loop that these types of environments create. This is real motivation for people — not the typical shiny, expensive, unobtainable 'improve your home!' fluff that social media is filled with."
"The lights did SOOOOO much. As a trailer park kid, who at one point in my life had bare plywood covering a hole separating inside from outside, this was so refreshing. Poor people deserve to have nice homes too. I’m VERY blessed to not be there anymore but I will always remember what that it’s like. Thank you for your wisdom, video, and work."
Lighting makes a big difference in how your home feels.Photo credit: Canva
"I was raised as a 'lace curtain Irish' where you put up lace curtains even if you're dirt poor. It lifts your spirits and makes your home look inviting. This video is so respectful of this family and makes the home look great."
"This is how my mom used to 'fancy up' our poor when I was growing up. She saved small amounts of money each pay to buy things at yard sales or discount bins. Its amazing how a little here and there raises the spirits. I never knew how poor we actually were. I just thought she really loved beans and potatoes."
While it's fun to daydream with home improvement shows and content, seeing a real makeover of a lower-income home is truly inspiring.