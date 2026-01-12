Frugal shoppers share the 16 things they never buy anymore since becoming more mindful spenders
They re-evaluated their spending habits.
If you're trying to save money, a good place to start is taking note of your shopping habits. Small purchases can add up over time, and people living a frugal lifestyle have their shopping dialed in.
Frugal people have mastered the practice of mindful shopping. They know what is worth spending money on, and what is a waste.
In an online community of frugal people on Reddit, they offered up their shopping advice about what they no longer purchase since becoming more mindful of their spending. From food to subscriptions and clothes, these are 16 things frugal people have stopped buying to save more money.
"Anything from the gas station other than gas." - yourfuneralpyre
"Food delivery. I won't even do pizza delivery anymore because of the delivery fee they tack on that doesn't even go to the driver. H to the no no no." 104488361, Humble-Plankton2217
"Cheap stuff. No buying junk, no cheap clothes, no trinkets. I save for nice things that I know will last and can be repaired. I don't have a lot of 'stuff' but the things I do have have lasted and will last and still look good." - Cats-on-Jupiter
"New clothes. I would say 95% of my wardrobe is secondhand. I enjoy thrifting and finding unique pieces. It’s cheaper and also just more environmentally friendly to buy secondhand!" - patrickbatemankinnie
"Trendy decor. I thrifted most of the furniture and decor in our new house. I've saved thousands of dollars. I have high-quality pieces that will last decades. And nothing 'goes out of style' cuz it's technically all out of style already!" - Technical-Anteater61
"A huge number of disposable products can be avoided by either repurposing existing items or investing slightly more into a washable / reusable version of that thing. I try to apply this mindset to everything possible around the house and at work." - rand-wazoo
"Hair coloring. I’ve been doing my own balayage for the past year now. It takes a little while since I’m doing it myself, but I work in sections. $100 max to do my hair several times a year versus $250-300 per session if I get it done professionally. I routinely get compliments and shock that I do it myself. YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are full of wonderful resources, though I’ve been doing hair unprofessionally since the early 2000s by asking my stylist and Sally’s employees a ton of questions, reading blogs and also frying friends and my own hair many a time 🤣." - missprincesscarolyn
"I also do all of my own waxing. Wax warmer was only $25 off of Amazon. I use Veet wax strips for my legs just because it’s more convenient, but underarms, face and even Brazilian (not for the faint of heart, but can be done!) I use hard wax. Again, these things add up significantly over time." - missprincesscarolyn
"I don't shop as an activity. I don't 'go shopping'. I only go to buy things I need or have decided I want, and I go with a list." - schokobonbons
"Greeting cards. They’re expensive and it’s just as easy to make one or upcycle one you’ve received. If I’m giving a gift in person I just make a nice tag with a message instead of a card." - June_and_Vernon
"Brand new phones. Even 1 year after release is a good deal. I got my S25 in excellent refurbish condition for half price of new." - SoSavv
"Movies. In a theater. I just want to state for the record, I was a movieaholic. I went to the movies a lot. Now I haven’t been in 6 years. It’s expensive and I don’t mind waiting. Now I even wait until they are free on some streaming I am already subscribed to and most of them are not very good. What has happened to movies? Anyway, my home setup is awesome now, 65” gaming TV with surround sound and in a basement so no glare, I can pause it whenever I want, only people I know and like are in attendance, food is excellent. And neither the floor or seats are sticky. And don’t get me started on bathrooms. My co-worker told me how much a movie was with his wife with concessions and I nearly fell over." - JulesSherlock
"Kleenex!! - I have cloth handkerchiefs for daily use. My nose is never 'chapped' anymore after a cold." - RuthTheWidow
"I make my own spice mixes and salad dressings. I cook almost exclusively from scratch." - Fit-Winter5363
"Any new furniture is garbage. Its all made from wood pulp smashed together. Thrift an old piece and spend time making it look good and it'll last you a lifetime." - Zacky_Cheladaz
"I don’t have any subscription services that automatically renew. If I sign up for a streaming service like Netflix, I cancel it immediately so that I don’t get billed for the next month. I never want to be paying for a streaming service that I’m not actually using." - MuricanIdle