Marshmallow root is a natural remedy that can help stop coughs quickly

There’s nothing more exhausting than having a dry cough that won’t go away. Some viruses, such as RSV, can cause a lingering cough for weeks after the infection is over. Most people try cough suppressants and lozenges to make themselves more comfortable. Still, there’s one ancient remedy most people don’t know about that research suggests can work quickly: marshmallow root (Althaea officinalis).

“The natural marshmallow root or plant has been shown to decrease throat irritation and coughing,” said Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, a family medicine physician and TED Talk speaker, according to The Huffington Post. “The soothing effect comes from the plant’s natural coating, called mucilaginous, which is a sticky gelatin substance that might help reduce a cough.” Marshmallow root. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

How marshmallow root can help stop coughing

However, that doesn’t mean you should pop a few extra-large marshmallows in your mouth or down a few teaspoons of marshmallow ice cream topping, as the woman in the TikTok video below suggests. Companies that make the sweet confection stopped using marshmallow root decades ago. @doctorsood Medical information can sometimes be outdated; wish Marshmellows still had marshmellow root ♬ original sound – DoctorSood, M.D.

“Store-bought marshmallows, which contain sugar, water, and gelatin, do not [reduce coughing],” Dr. Sood clarified on TikTok. “But marshmallow root, which has been used since ancient times, does have medicinal uses and can soothe your throat and suppress your cough. This was previously an ingredient in marshmallows but has now been replaced with sugar. The reason it helps is it builds protective coat in your mouth and throat, and there is research to support.”

Why marshmallow root is so great at soothing coughs

Marshmallow root is effective at soothing a dry, painful cough due to the mucilag, a sap-like substance it produces. When ingested, the mucilage coats the mucosa, or the lining of the body’s inner passages, soothing them like a balm.

Multiple studies have found that marshmallow root, when used as a cough syrup or lozenge, provides rapid symptom relief. It has also been shown to reduce cough reflex sensitivity and throat irritation. Marshmallow root. Photo credit: Rillke/Wikimedia Commons

There are many different ways to take marshmallow root if you have a cough that won’t go away. You can make marshmallow root tea by using the root as loose-leaf tea, pouring boiling water over it, and letting it steep for 10 minutes. You can also mix marshmallow root powder with water or juice to make a drink.

This may be the first time you’ve heard of using marshmallow root to soothe a hacking cough, but its medicinal use dates back to ancient Egypt, where it grew in swamps and bogs.

In the 1800s, the French took the marshmallow plant, mixed its sap with rose water and egg white meringue, and dropped the mixture into candy molds. This marked the birth of the marshmallow you love and cook over campfires today. Over the years, marshmallows became increasingly popular, so manufacturers ditched the root sap in favor of gelatin and corn syrup, which were more readily available.

Marshmallow root is a great example of how, even as scientific advancements have drastically changed how people approach health, some ancient remedies have stood the test of time.