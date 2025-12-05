Frugal people share 14 small, daily habits that stop them from wasting money
"Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do, or do without. Cook at home. Need vs. want."
Putting a stop to frivolous spending can help you save lots of money. Frugal people know this well—they carefully watch their spending habits and patterns, and find ways to cut back on wasteful spending wherever possible.
However, it can be a hard habit to break. According to a 2025 survey by Motley Fool Money, nearly 1 in 10 millennials report wasting money every day—while 45% of Gen Zers reported the same.
Cutting back on mindless spending can really add up, and frugal people on Reddit shared the simple, daily ways they avoid spending money unnecessarily after one member posed the question: "What small daily habits actually help you stay frugal for good? [...without feeling like I'm budgeting every second of my life which is not life imo.]"
These are 14 small, daily habits that frugal people say prevent them from wasting money:
"I think the biggest thing that’s helped me is being prepared. I realized I was spending money on convenience things—food and drinks on the go, mostly. Make sure you keep an eye on your car’s gas so you can go to a place with decent prices, eat before you go out and/or bring snacks with you, carry a thermos of coffee or water." - PutNameHere123
"What routines or mindset shifts helped you the most? Need vs. want." - mac_a_bee
"Utilizing my public library. I will never stop recommending this." - ThisIsACompanyCar
"If I am going to buy anything online let it sit in the cart for at least a day, longer if it’s a larger purchase. Half the time I decide I don’t really need/want it." - ZDub77
"Life will not find me hungry or thirsty out of my house, ever. I eat at home and leave 5 minutes after, with my bottle of water, specially if I have to get groceries at any point during that outing. Also, I bring fruit and sandwiches if I know I’m going to out for a few hours. I have a big appetite but I refuse to waste my money when I have food at home. And because I’m an adult, I get the groceries and ingredients I like so no excuses." - mariruizgar
"I take out cash every month for 'treat yourself' purchases. Coffee, snacks, whatever I want. But when that money runs out, I’m done. It is easier for me than tracking tiny purchases since my empty wallet will tell me when I need to chill out. Sadly some places are going cashless, but this has still worked really well for me. You could also do something similar with a 2nd checking account, but I enjoy the visual reminder of how much I have left to spend." - grillcheezi
"Another habit I've been cultivating is asking for help. Most people are happy for the chance to help you out as long as you don't get cheeky. A lot of money we spend is replacing social connections - a good example is getting an uber to the airport instead of getting a ride from a friend. Just by having a good relationship with our neighbors we can save a lot, and cultivate good relationships, which is a win-win." - mycopunx
"If you like subscription services for shows/movies, buy one month then immediately cancel it. You will still be able to watch for the month you paid for, but you won't forget to cancel when renewal comes along. Then try another streaming service next month instead of having all of them all the time." - cloverthewonderkitty
"Remembering that there’s a reason for it. That is to say, my priorities. It’s so easy to go buy some cool stuff, or eat takeout, buy coffee, stay in hotels, get my hair done monthly, buy a second car, etc. But then if I do that stuff, I can’t go on very many great vacations or pay for activities for myself, partner or kiddo. So yeah, remember why you’re doing it." - robin-bunny
"Encouraging friends to be frugal. 'Come for dinner, bring some drinks/dessert' vs 'let’s go out'." - robin-bunny
"Buying/making good quality treats. After a few weeks of eating high-quality stuff, the cheap things lose their appeal and there's no more impulse purchasing, or desire to eat the freebies at work that are all horrifically cheap. Good chocolate, good brownies/cookies made with real butter (Irish is best), fruit pies with fresh fruit and a high-quality crust, that sort of thing. I can't get within a mile of grocery-store birthday cakes anymore, they smell like cheap chemicals." - VernalPoole
"I’ve said it before in this sub but I stopped caring about what others think and noped out of mainstream society. So much of our culture here in the U.S. is built around buying stuff, eating out, taking expensive vacations, new cars, new phones, etc. etc. I was forced to live very frugally for years and it helped me to see this clearly and to stop caring about keeping my hair highlighted, having tons of clothes and shoes, spending lots of money on leisure activities, and making everything look 'perfect' on the outside. It’s not easy for a lot of people, especially in the age of social media, but it shifted everything for me and helped me to build a truly meaningful and beautiful life for myself and my kids." - SomeTangerine1184
"I have an ongoing wish list on one note that I keep updating with what I want, the price, why I want it and why I’m hesitant to buy it. I let sit things on there until I decide I want to buy them or remove them off the list." - Right_Speaker1394
"I had to go out and run some errands but should have been home before supper. But I took longer so I got hungry. I went to a grocery store and got a rotisserie chicken. I ate and brought the rest home. And boiled the carcass for soup. I felt better after also then I would have eating fast food." - Crazyforlou