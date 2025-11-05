Michael Che pranks Colin Jost on April Fools' Day
"That's the meanest thing you've ever done to me."
Many great comedians have sat at the helm of the “Weekend Update” desk on Saturday Night Live over the show’s 50 seasons. Chevy Chase was known for his cool deadpan. Dennis Miller was the hip intellectual. Norm Macdonald will go down in history for his endless OJ jokes that eventually got him removed from the desk. Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon were a great double act that was a fun mix of high-brow and low-brow humor, and who could forget Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers?
The current anchors, Michael Che and Colin Jost, will probably be best known for making fun of each other. Over the years, one of the duo’s signature bits has been writing jokes for each other and reading them live for the first time. It seems like every time they do that bit, Che finds a new way to embarrass Jost.
On April Fools' Day 2023, Che was at it again, this time with a brutal prank—he secretly asked the audience not to laugh at any of Jost’s jokes.
Che and Jost opened their segment with jokes about the indictment of then-former President Donald Trump, but the audience laughed much harder at Che than at Jost. A few minutes into the bit, Jost made a joke at his own expense and it received only a smattering of laughter.
"At this point, it feels like even pro-Trump people have moved on," Jost said, referring to the trial before a superimposed image of him wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and a sign that read, "LET OUR BOY GO!" appeared on the screen.
The gag was met with an audience member screaming, “You stink!" The heckle was the last straw for Jost, who dropped his head in his hand in shame. At that point, Che gave up the gag.
"I told them not to laugh at you for April Fools," Che told Jost, and the two couldn’t keep it together. "That's the meanest thing you've ever done to me. I'm covered in sweat,” Jost told Che through fits of laughter.
"I was truly like, 'Am I not mic'd?' And then I was like, 'Oh, I just suck," Jost joked.
The crowd broke out in applause for Jost, but he wouldn’t give them the satisfaction of acknowledging them after they refused to laugh at his jokes: "No, no! Don't even dare! Don't you even dare try now."
When it was Jost’s turn to tell his next joke, a bit about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Che said, “They’ll probably laugh at this next one.” And the audience did.
The episode was hosted by Abbot Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, who shined in “Traffic Altercation,” a sketch where she and Mikey Day played motorists screaming at each other in traffic. The crux of the bit was that they couldn’t hear what each other was saying, so they had to argue using hand signals.
