4 tips to re-fluff and revitalize your old duvet to gloriously bring it back to life
Plus, tips on how to clean your duvet insert and cover.
Sleeping in a freshly washed and made better is nothing short of heaven. And if you sleep with a duvet, it can be hard to keep it feeling fresh.
A duvet "is the French word for down ( a layer of fine feathers that rests under the exterior feathers of geese and ducks), reflecting the traditional fill of this bedding item that originated in Europe", according to the Sleep Foundation. These days, a duvet is typically two parts: an insert (which can be filled with down, cotton or synthetic material) and a cover that the insert is placed into.
Over time, your duvet insert can also become lumpy and flat. Giving it a good cleaning and re-fluff can bring it back to life.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
How do you clean a duvet?
Washing your duvet regularly prevents allergen buildup and maintains the freshness of your bedding.
"For most families, a duvet should be washed at least annually; however, as a general rule, washes that occur every 3-4 months are recommended for those who use their duvet year round, have allergies or experience any stains/odors in their duvet," Isabella Flores, a Professional Organizer & Cleaning Expert at Sparkly Maid San Diego, tells Upworthy.
She explains that when choosing what type of duvet material to purchase, you will want to consider how often you plan on washing it.
"Duvets made from synthetic materials such as polyester/microfiber can be washed more frequently than those made from down/feather, as they do not lose their loft and retain their warmth with repeated washing," she adds.
And you should clean your duvet cover much more frequently.
"A duvet cover should be cleaned every week or so," Olivia Parks, Owner + Lead Organizer at Nola Organizers, tells Upworthy. "Even though the cover protects the insert, the insert still collects body odor, sweat, body oils from lotions or other body products, crumbs if you eat in your bed, dog hair or cat hair, and more."
A bed with a duvet cover.Photo credit: Canva
How often should a duvet be replaced?
Your duvet can last a long time, but it also depends on the material it's made out of.
"Quality down duvets last 15-20 years, while synthetic fills max out at 5-7 years before the fibers break down and lose loft permanently," Matt O'Connor, Co-founder and CEO at NoScrubs.com Laundry Delivery, tells Upworthy. "Material absolutely matters because down is a three-dimensional structure that rebounds, while polyester is essentially crimped plastic that eventually fatigues and compresses. Replace when you notice cold spots (filling has migrated), when the fabric starts showing wear on the corners, or when fluffing no longer restores volume overnight."
He adds that one way to tell if it's time to replace your duvet is to stick it in sunlight and look for dust puffing out when you pat it.
"That's fragmented fill material, not just dust, meaning the internal structure is degrading," says O'Connor. "Most people replace too early because they don't know maintenance tricks, but once you see structural breakdown, no amount of washing fixes it."
A duvet with a duvet insert and cover.Photo credit: Canva
4 tips to refresh your duvet
Make your duvet cover feel brand new with these helpful tips:
Tip #1: Wash and dry it properly
It's important to wash your duvet on the right setting.
"To re-fluff and restore loft, wash your duvet on a gentle cycle in cold water with a small amount of mild detergent and dry on low heat," says Flores. "Adding 2-3 wool dryer balls or clean tennis balls to the dryer will assist in breaking down clumps and restoring loft, allowing your duvet to become plush once again. Make sure it dries completely to avoid developing mold and mildew."
Tip #2: Fluff and massage your duvet
There are a few proper ways to fluff and shape your duvet.
"Place your duvet flat on a bed/table and manually manipulate any lumps, separating and redistributing the filling by massaging with your hands," Flores explains. "For particularly stubborn areas, use a lightly pressed rolling pin covered in a towel and roll to help break apart and redistribute the filling. Manual fluffing can help restore an even distribution of the filling and improve the overall comfort of your duvet."
Tip #3: Stick it in the freezer
Another way to refresh your duvet is to put it in the freezer.
"Put your duvet in a large garbage bag, seal it, and freeze for 24 hours, then immediately bring it into a warm room and vigorously shake it while still cold," says O'Connor. "The temperature shock causes the fill fibers to contract then rapidly expand, breaking static bonds and clumping."
Tip #4: Give it some fresh air
Finally, prevent it from becoming musty with some exposure to fresh air.
"Hang your duvet outside during a breezy, dry day to allow the wind and sun to naturally dissipate remaining odors, restore the duvet's freshness and encourage the filling to regain its original loft," shares Flores. "If the weather prohibits hanging the duvet outdoors, hang it indoors near a window with an open window or turn on a fan to circulate air."