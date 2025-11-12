9 pot roast recipes that are full of flavor and budget-friendly
Slow cooker season is officially here.
Cold snaps call for warm, home-cooked dinners, and a homemade pot roast is the ultimate comfort food.
This hearty one-pot dish will fill your home with a delicious aroma as it cooks in the slow cooker or Dutch oven. And it's a stick-to-your-bones meal that is also budget-friendly.
Pot roast lovers shared their favorite pot roast recipes with each other on the Reddit subforums r/Cooking and r/slowcooking. From a classic pot roast to Mississippi pot roast to Korean-inspired pot roast, these are nine pot roast recipes to try.
Classic Pot Roast
"For the entirety of my adulthood I've struggled with pot roast. It always came out bland, or dry, or the veg was mushy. But today I did it. It's warm and buttery, melt in your mouth, the veggies are tender but not mush, and it's just right on the seasoning (for me anyway).
-4lb roast
-3 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks
-3 russet potatoes, cut into big chunks (or whole little potatoes, but I had russets).
-1 big onion, cut into big chunks
-3 garlic cloves, chopped up
-Worcestershire sauce
-salt
-pepper
-dried thyme
-dried rosemary
-garlic powder
-1 packet Lipton French onion soup mix
-beef broth (edit: I use unsalted because the soup is salty enough and I like to control my salt levels enough to not die)
-Oil (I only had olive on hand)
First I patted the roast with paper towels, then coated it with a thin layer of olive oil. Smother it with salt, pepper, thyme and rosemary. I listen to my ancestors when I spice things, but if you think it's enough, it's not. Get a pan and put some oil in it, let it get to temp (hot, hot hot hot hot hot) and put the roast in. Let it settle, get a nice brown crust on all sides. Into the crock pot everything goes, I put the potatoes on the bottom, then the carrots, then the onion, then garlic. I sprinkled just a bit more salt (not too much, the soup mix is salty by itself) pepper, thyme and rosemary, and a little garlic powder as well. Top it with the soup mix, beef broth (I used a bit more than a cup, covering the veg but not the meat) and add a few good shakes of the Worcestershire sauce. Put the roast on top, pop the lid on, put it on LOW (super important, it will not cook right on high, trust me). Let it go for 6-8 hours, mine was done at 8. I stuck a fork in it at 6 and it wasn't quite there, at 8 it fell right apart. Pull the meat apart, and then if you want a nice thick grave, make a cornstarch slurry and put stir it into the pot with everything. Pop the lid back on for like 15 minutes and there you go! I've never felt more like an adult." - CassiopeiaFoon
Perfect Chuck Roast Pot Roast
"With this recipe, all that mattered to me is that it came out tasting like the pot roasts I remember having as a kid and I jumped at the chance to share that food when the request for a pot roast popped up 🙂." - Witless_Raven
French Onion Pot Roast
"French Onion Pot Roast. This is my go-to recipe! Simple and tastes amazing. I like to add mushrooms and carrots. :)" - agelessArbitrator
Wine Braised Beef with Mushrooms
"I make it according to this recipe (keeping it as one whole piece rather than chunks). I like to add 6 cloves of garlic as well as cayenne, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, and I usually bundle sage+rosemary+thyme springs instead of just thyme." - Cold_Letterhead_2441
Mississippi Pot Roast
"Recipe (adapted from here):
1 (3-4 pounds) chuck roast
1 packet low sodium ranch dressing mix
1 packet low sodium gravy mix (use this instead of au jus because it has too much salt)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Half a jar of presliced pepperoncini peppers (equal to 8-10 whole peppers chopped)
Instructions
Melt butter in a Dutch oven or large pot on medium high and sear roast on each side for 1-3 minutes, rotating with tongs. This triggers the Maillard reaction, giving extra depth to flavor. Place roast in slow cooker and turn to low heat. Use pepperoncini juice to deglaze the frond in the Dutch oven and pour over roast. Sprinkle the top with the ranch dressing mix and the gravy mix. Place chopped peppers on top of the mixes. Cook over low heat for 8 hours. When done, separate roast from fat and place in pan. Pour over at least 1/4 cup drippings (not fat) so roast stays moist. Use remaining drippings to make a delicious gravy. Serve with egg noodles or mashed taters. Yum! 😋" - mkv40270
Korean Pot Roast Over Rice
"Recipe:
2-3 lb chuck roast
1 c beef broth
1/2 c soy sauce
1/2 c brown sugar
I used a big spoon full of jarred, minced garlic
Apx tbs of sesame oil (eyeballed it)
Ditto for rice wine vinegar
About a Tbs. of powdered ginger
About a tsp of crushed red pepper flakes
Sprinkled some white pepper (eyeballed it...not a ton)
Whisked that liquid together and set the crockpot to low for 8 hours.
At 7.5 hours, added 2 tbs cornstarch to thicken up the sauce.
Shredded it and garnished with green onion." - User Unknown
Company Pot Roast
"I love Ina Garten’s recipe."
Black Forest Pot Roast
"1(3-3½ pound) chuck roast
1 onion, chopped
¼ cup water
5 to 7 button mushrooms, sliced
¼ cup ketchup
¼ cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3 tablespoons water
Place roast in slow cooker. Mix remaining ingredients(except cornstarch and 3 tablespoons water)and pour over roast. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours. Remove roast and slice. Keep warm. Turn to high. Dissolve water and cornstarch, stir into cooker. Cover and cook for 15 minutes. Ladle over sliced meat. You can make the gravy stovetop if you wish. I’ve served this to friends over for Christmas Eve dinner several times. Delicious." - RideThatBridge
Chef John's Slow Cooker Pot Roast
"Chef John's Slow Cooker Pot Roast. It blew me away and is a regular dinner." - adsvx215