7 revamped recipes from the 1800s that are still mouth-wateringly delicious
"Having a mom that can cook over an open fire in a wood cabin is just so cool."
Picture this: there are no grocery stores or microwaves. Heck, there’s not even electricity in your home. Instead, it’s lit by waxy candles and flickering oil lamps, casting a sepia-toned glow on a cozy space.
And yet, one still must feed their family. Cooking and baking have come a very long way since the 1800s. Despite technology making it easier—and usually safer—we have lost a bit of that care that went into preparing dishes 200 years ago. Because people took so much effort to create hearty and tasty meals, recipes from the time period were often extremely personal. (This was reflected in their names too, with fun ones like “Hearty Hoppin’ John Stew” and “Mrs. Rundell’s Raspberry Jam.”)
Over on YouTube, there’s an entire channel called Early American, dedicated to reenacting what life was like in Missouri in the 1820s. It has over 1.3 million subscribers from all over the world who love watching couple Ron and Justine roast meats, cook breakfast, and sit by crackling fireplaces.
Cooking 200 years ago. www.youtube.com, Early American
Here are some tried and true recipes from two centuries ago, for those who want a delicious meal with truly traditional roots. Whether it’s molasses cookies, hearty stews, or raspberry jam, the ingredients are simple and timeless.
MY GRANDMA’S SHOOFLY PIE
This recipe is a personal hand-me-down from their grandmother. “This shoofly pie is a classic Pennsylvania Dutch recipe that has been passed down for generations. Grandma’s loving attention not included!”
Submitted by D. Stultz
Ingredients
- 1 cup molasses
- 3/4 cup hot water
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 (9-inch) deep dish pie crust
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup shortening
Directions
Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
Combine molasses, hot water, and baking soda together in a medium bowl; whisk in the beaten egg until well combined. Pour the mixture into the deep-dish pie shell.
Combine flour and brown sugar in a separate medium bowl; cut in shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Sprinkle on top of pie filling.
Place pie on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (175°C) and bake until filling is set, about 30 minutes more.
BEEF WELLINGTON
AllRecipes shares, “Beef Wellington is a luxurious main dish made with beef tenderloin coated with paté and mushrooms, wrapped in puff pastry, and baked until the pastry is a beautiful golden brown. The classic English dish is named after Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington.”
Submitted by Marla
Ingredients
- 2 ½ pounds beef tenderloin
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened, divided
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- ½ cup sliced fresh mushrooms
- 2 ounces liver paté
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 (17.5-ounce) package frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 large egg yolk, beaten
- 1 (10.5-ounce) can beef broth
- 2 tablespoons red wine
Directions
Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).
Place beef tenderloin in a baking dish. Spread 2 tablespoons softened butter over beef. Bake in the preheated oven until browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove beef from the pan and reserve pan juices; allow beef to cool completely.
Increase oven temperature to 450°F (230°C).
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and mushrooms in butter for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.
Mix paté and remaining 2 tablespoons softened butter together in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Spread paté mixture over beef. Top with onion and mushroom mixture.
Roll out puff pastry dough to about 1/4-inch thickness and place beef in the center.
Fold up and seal all the edges, making sure the seams are not too thick. Place beef in a 9x13-inch baking dish, cut a few slits in the top of the dough, and brush with egg yolk.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 425°F (220°C) and continue baking until pastry is a rich, golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read between 122°F and 130°F (50°C to 54°C) for medium rare. Set aside to rest.
Meanwhile, place reserved pan juices in a small saucepan over high heat. Stir in beef broth and red wine; boil until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Strain and serve with beef. Serve hot and enjoy!
Roasting meat and making jams in the 1800s. www.youtube.com, Early American
MISS PARLOA’S SOFT MOLASSES GINGERBREAD
Submitted by Florence Nelson:
On the site The 1800s Housewife, Florence Nelson shares ideas from Miss Parloa’s cooking and baking books and claims the results were delightful, adding, “This is an excellent frugal recipe for soft molasses gingerbread, which requires only six ingredients. It puts a delicious gingerbread well within reach of anyone, even if sugar, eggs, and butter are not available or are too expensive for common baking.”
Ingredients
- 1 cup molasses
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 tablespoon butter or lard
- ½ cup boiling water
- 2 cups flour
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F.
To a mixing bowl, add molasses, baking soda, ginger, and butter or lard.
Stir this together, then pour in one half cup of boiling water and the flour. Beat well.
Spread in a well-greased 8×8 pan.
Bake until set in the center, about 18 minutes.
MRS. RUNDELL’S RASPBERRY JAM
Submitted by Anna for The 1800s Housewife, who notes, “The jam recipe I settled on comes from Mrs. Rundell’s beloved tome, A New System of Domestic Cookery. First published in 1806, it’s widely considered to have been the most popular English cookery book throughout the first half of that century.”
Ingredients
- 3 lb raspberries
- 3 lb sugar
Directions
Weigh equal quantities of fruit and sugar.
Put the former into a preserving pan, break it, stir constantly, and let it boil very quickly.
When most of the juice is wasted, add the sugar, and simmer half an hour.
This way, the jam is greatly superior in color and flavor to that which is made by putting the sugar in first.
HEARTY HOPPIN’ JOHN STEW
Submitted by Melissa Conger
Noted in AllRecipes, “A Hoppin’ John recipe appeared in The Carolina Housewife by Sarah Rutledge in 1847, and this is thought to be the first written reference to the hearty dish. Eat it on New Year’s Day for good luck all year long.”
Ingredients
- ½ pound bulk pork sausage
- 1 stalk celery, sliced
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ red bell pepper, diced
- ¾ cup brown and wild rice mix
- 1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice
- 2 ⅓ cups chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning, or more to taste
- Salt to taste
- Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
Directions
Cook and stir sausage in a large skillet over medium heat until meat is still slightly pink, about 8 minutes. Mix celery and onion into sausage; cook and stir until onion is translucent, about 5 more minutes. Stir garlic and red bell pepper into sausage mixture and cook until bell pepper is slightly soft, about 5 minutes.
Stir brown and wild rice mix, black-eyed peas, tomatoes with their juice, chicken stock, and Cajun seasoning into sausage and vegetables. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cover; simmer 45 minutes. Remove cover, raise heat to medium-low, and simmer until stew is thickened, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and cracked black pepper.
POTATOES À LA PARISIENNE
Submitted by user bitetheface via Reddit thread r/Old_Recipes, this person grabbed a cookbook from the 1800s and tried making full-course meals. They share, “I have a copy of Miss Parloa’s New Cook-Book and Marketing Guide from 1880, and last night I hosted a dinner party to serve a menu for 12 from the book.”
Ingredients
- Potatoes
- Olive Oil
- Salt
Directions
Pare large uncooked potatoes. Cut little balls out of these with the vegetable scoop. Six balls can be cut from one large potato. Drop them in ice water. When all are prepared, drain them, and put them in the frying basket. This can be half full each time—that is, about three dozen balls can be put in. Put the basket carefully into the fat, the same as for thin fried potatoes. Cook ten minutes. Drain. Dredge with salt, and serve very hot. These are nice to serve with a fillet of beef, beefsteak, chops, or game. They may be arranged on the dish with the meats, or served in a separate dish.
SHERRY COBBLER
Submitted on AllRecipes by Lorem Ipsum, who shares, “Probably invented in the 1830s when the ‘frozen water trade’ was just hitting its stride. A very refreshing summer drink when the berries are in season.”
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- 1 tablespoon water
- 3 orange slices
- ½ cup dry sherry (such as fino or amontillado)
- 1 ½ cups crushed ice
- ¼ cup fresh raspberries and/or blackberries, for garnish
Directions
Put sugar and water into a cocktail shaker and stir to dissolve. Add orange slices to the shaker and pour in sherry. Fill with ice, shake well, and strain into a tall glass full of crushed ice. Garnish with seasonal berries and a fresh slice of orange.