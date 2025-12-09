75-yr-old woman jams with a young street drummer in delightful viral moment
Musical chemistry knows no age.
Dorothea Taylor, the 75-year-old "Godmother of Drumming," has been playing for over six decades. She first went viral in 2020 with her thoughtful drum lessons and rock-solid covers, including Disturbed’s 2000 nu-metal hit "Down With the Sickness." She’s since become a social media legend: racking up over a million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, and even playing in a "drum-off" against The Roots’ Questlove on The Tonight Show.
Now Taylor’s reached the national news with another incredible video after playing with a young bucket drummer in downtown Nashville. People are really responding to the footage, charmed by its musicality and intimate vibe. As one commenter replied, "Different generations, completely different lives. But in this moment, they spoke the same language. Just without words."
"The Godmother of Drumming" sits down with a drum-bucket prodigy
The clip opens with Taylor sitting behind a bucket, armed with her drum sticks and soaking in her counterpart’s funky, complex beat. (While the footage doesn’t mention the other musician by name, Taylor tagged the account @Kk on TikTok.) After a bit of a false start, she locks in and the young drummer looks impressed by her skills, shouting to someone out of view, "She’s better than you!"
"This young bucket drummer is great and let me sit down and play before he even knew if I could," Taylor wrote in a TikTok caption. "Broadway in Nashville is an awesome place to find great drummers." When asked about their interaction in the Instagram comments, she added, "He def had a great groove going on. I wish I had time to figure it out before someone started recording."
The TikTok and Instagram reactions are excellent:
"That young kid has no idea who he’s sitting next to"
"bro is in the presence of absolute greatness"
"This is what drumming is all about 🤘🏻"
"So when is the album dropping"
"I love the obvious respect she has for him! 🥰"
"The way he stopped immediately to watch her was so cute. Real recognize real"
"Yh she’s a legend, no doubt. But look at how she respected the drumming of that little boy. She was testing him, and she saw something in him. A new legend was standing right there, but everyone keeps focusing only on the already-made legend. It’s funny how we forget to appreciate the new ones coming up ⭐ That boy played with confidence, even telling his friends how good she is. But no one sees him. And if he doesn’t get support now, he might lose that spark as he grows older. Let’s start supporting the new generation of legends too 🙏🔥"
Responding to the latter comment, Taylor noted that she ended up talking to the young drummer on FaceTime. "He has been playing for 3 yrs and going to play in school band next yr," she said. "I told him to keep learning and playing. He is a great little drummer full of rhythm. 👍😁"
"I told him to keep learning and playing"
Good Morning America shared the video and explored Taylor’s musical background. As journalist Will Ganss explains, "She wanted to play the drums back in high school. But back then, they didn’t even want girls playing drums, so she just joined the local drum and bugle corps as a kid." On the website of cymbal company Paiste, one of her sponsors, Taylor wrote further about her journey—from selling drums and teaching music to playing professionally in musical theater productions and even adding auxiliary percussion on stage with Ray Charles.
Taylor ended the segment with a pre-filmed message to her Nashville acquaintance. "I want you to continue enjoying playing the drums and maybe take some classes on drum set if you haven’t already," she said. "But continue the good work and spread the sunshine for all of the tourists that are traveling though Nashville…If you are born to be a drummer and you’re a real drummer, you can’t stop. My husband thought that when we got married, I would never play drums again. He was fooled. And here I am—I’m [75]."
