12 times people completely misunderstood what an acronym or emoji actually means

Communication has always been a hit-or-miss reality, even before the Internet. Misunderstandings, misreadings, and misinterpretations happen. But the age of emojis and online-only acronyms has opened up even more opportunities for miscommunication, sometimes resulting in mortifying hilarity.

A thread on X highlights misuses of modern acronyms and emojis, largely revolving around the letter “F.” (Fair warning here that many of these contain f-bombs.) It starts with someone who thought “JFC” stood for “just for clarification.”

JFC ≠ Just For Clarification

Imagine putting JFC in a professional email without knowing that the common meaning is “Jesus F____ing Christ.” As in, “JFC, we’ll go over that at our meeting next week.” Has a whole different feel, doesn’t it? Someone just told me about this woman on Instagram who genuinely thought "JFC" stood for "just for clarification." She'd been dropping it casually in professional emails for years.



It instantly reminded me of my own mom, who for the longest time was convinced "LOL" meant "lots…— MassGuy (@RealMassguy) March 10, 2026

LOL no longer means Lots of Love

A super common acronym confusion is LOL. In modern online usage, it means “laugh out loud.” However, the acronym predates texting and social media. Traditionally, LOL was used to say “lots of love” at the end of a letter.

Those two different usages create some very awkward interchanges, such as when a person responds with condolences: “So sorry for your loss. LOL” My mom did this exact same thing with LOL. Her dad passed, my grandpa, while I was out boating and she texted me, “Grandpa passed away this morning. I will let you know about services. Call me when you get home. LOL, Mom”. As soon as I got to land, I called. She had sent a…— Jennifer Conway 🇺🇸 (@HeyJenConway) March 10, 2026

Hard Pass ≠ Hard to Pass on

This one isn’t an acronym or emoji, but it has become a common slang term. In modern usage, “hard pass” means “Nope, nope, nopity nope. I immediately and absolutely do NOT want to do that thing.” So imagine how embarrassing it would be if you used “hard pass” to respond to a party invitation, thinking it meant, “It’s hard for me to pass on this, but I’m afraid I have to, so sorry.”

Hopefully, the person receiving the “hard pass” RSVP knew the person well enough to know they may be confused about the phrase, because ouch. Read someone who’d thought “hard pass” meant “hard to turn it down but I have to, sorry” and had been saying it to party invitations. Obvious horrified when she found out.— Don Porges (@dporges) March 10, 2026

FTW = several things

Sometimes an acronym takes hold in a specific time period or subgroup of people, then later takes hold with a whole different meaning.

Enter “FTW.” Apparently, the punk rockers of the 80s and 90s would use FTW to mean “F___ The World.” But the acronym gained traction among online gamers to mean “For The Win.” The latter has since spilled over into popular culture, but for some folks, the older meaning still comes to mind first.

However, there’s another FTW (usually written as F.T.W.) for bikers. Even that has more than one meaning, as some use it to mean “Forever Two Wheels” and others use it for “Forever Together Wherever.”

WTF can be a minefield of misunderstanding

Rearrange the letters of FTW and we have WTF, which has been a great source of confusion. The commonly understood (and most vulgar) usage is “What The F___.” But people have misread it or misunderstood it to mean various things, including:

Why The Face?

Welcome To Facebook!

Where’s The Food?

Well That’s Fantastic!

WOW That’s Fantastic!

One person shared a hilarious tale about that last one: LOL… seriously, that's funny— NicoleTheCat random retweeter of interesting stuff (@NicoleTheCat4) March 10, 2026

“My kid told his 8th grade science teacher that WTF! written on his notebook was for ‘WOW! That’s Fantastic!’ The teacher was so excited to finally learn what it meant he was using it all the time! I swear this is the truth: he shouted ‘WTF!’ at a class tour at the Smithsonian. He graded tests & if kids got an A, he wrote WTF! At the top of their paper. He finally found out the other meaning and had to apologize to the whole school. My kid got a week detention.”

F/U ≠ follow up (though it could)

In a professional email, you can be pretty sure f/u stands for “follow-up.” But you can never be 100% sure… My boss still uses this. Drives me crazy— Rosanne@poltan5 (@Rosannepoltan51) March 11, 2026

FFS is not the same as FCFS

Sometimes, one letter makes a world of difference. FFS is generally understood to mean “For F___’s Sake.” Add a C to make FCFS, and you have “First Come First Served.”

So yeah, using FFS instead of FCFS gives a Facebook Marketplace listing a whole different vibe. Lol! A Facebook marketplace lady I knew from church was putting FFS instead of FCFS on all her garage sale leftovers. It was amazing. 🤣😇— Liza Dora (@lizadorawrites) March 11, 2026

GFY ≠ Good For You (unfortunately)

It’s the “F” that really gets people in trouble with the acronyms, isn’t it? At this point, it’s probably best to assume that any acronym that uses an F is potentially vulgar to avoid something embarrassing.

For instance, it’s understandable that one might interpret GFY as “Good For YOU.” Wholesome and sweet and totally the opposite of the more commonly understood “Go F___ Yourself.” (Is there someone we can petition to change this one? Good For You is so much better.) Reminds me of the lady who shared that she thought GFY meant Good For You and used it often in work emails.

“My wife just gave birth to our first child.”

“GFY!”— No soup for you. Next! (@JeffHerndon33) March 11, 2026

Oh, the emojis

People also shared ways emojis have been misunderstood and misused. For instance, the poop emoji looks an awful lot like chocolate softserve ice cream. Apparently, more than a few people have thought that’s what it was and used it in texts accordingly. Imagine the possibilities there.

The tearful emojis have also been a source of confusion, with some people thinking the cry-laughing emoji is just crying. Imagine sending the cry-laugh emoji in a text expressing sorrow for someone’s loss.

The size of emojis can make deciphering them a little tricky, which is why a couple of people thought the middle finger emoji was simply a pointer finger. Woops. Oh I used it in an advertisement once. It was a tragic day at work😂— siastar (@siastar1959) March 10, 2026

And some emojis are simply confusing, period. No one seems to agree whether the two hands together emoji means praying hands or high five. And unfortunately, the search function doesn’t help because it comes up when you search “pray” and also when you search “high five.” Let’s settle this debate once and for all



Prayer hands OR high-five emoji pic.twitter.com/fFwoK9vkrU— Today Years Old (@todayyearsold) January 26, 2026

Considering that entire wars have begun over miscommunications, it’s kind of important that we are generally on the same page about what things mean. But at least in the fast-changing era of online communications, we understand such confusion is bound to occur on occasion and are able to laugh about it.