A sentimental Joe Walsh reveals why he's auctioning some of his most cherished belongings
A great perspective from a living legend.
Life’s been good to Joe Walsh, 78, as he famously sang on his 1978 monster hit. However, there comes a time to let go of all the mementos, cool clothes, and musical instruments he’s accumulated over 50-plus years in the spotlight so that someone else can enjoy them. “People should have this stuff, either to hang on their wall or play. Because they're good for both things, just play it if you don't have any walls,” he joked at a December 8th event at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, announcing his upcoming Life’s Been Good auction.
On December 16th and 17th, Walsh will auction over 800 of his personal items at The Troubadour to benefit VetsAid, a charity he founded in 2017 to support those who have sacrificed for the country. Among the items are his 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider, iconic stage-worn wardrobe pieces, such as the famous brick suit he wore at The Eagles Rock ‘n' Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and over 400 musical instruments.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
“I wanted people to have a chance to get a guitar or get something of mine that they may think is valuable. So, it's my way of giving back. And this will help veterans, as a portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to VetsAid," Walsh said before adding, with his trademark humor, "And now I will have more room in my warehouse so I can go get more stuff!”
Walsh told Upworthy that the hardest item to let go of is his 1966 Framus Strato Gold De Luxe 12-string electric guitar that he used heavily on his 1972 Barnstorm album. “It’s because of the sentimental value, and that was a very creative period of my life, and some great songs came out of it,” he told Upworthy. “I played it a couple times and said, ‘Man, I should keep this forever, and then it goes back into storage, and I don't see it till I happen upon it the next time.’ So, it's time for somebody else to have.”
A 1966 Framus Strato Gold De Luxe 12-string electric guitar.via Julien's Auctions (used with permission)
One of the most unusual items on the auction block is Walsh’s ham radio. He was introduced to the World War II-era technology as a boy in New York, and it became a lifelong passion. “That saved me from a horrible, stagnant summer, and I learned Morse code by myself, took the exam, and got a license,” Walsh shared at The Troubadour. “This is the same model that I got, and I talked to 32 states in about four months. That's all I did, was talk on Morse code to people."
A Hammarlund HQ-One Forty Five model 145C Ham radio shortwave receiver.via Julien's Auctions (used with permission)
Walsh’s passion for helping veterans is very personal to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer. His father, Lt. Robert Newton Fidler, was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet-powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star, and died in a mid-air collision over Okinawa in 1949 while on active duty. Walsh was just 20 months old at the time. Since its founding eight years ago, VetsAID has awarded over $4 million in grants to veteran organizations. On November 15, Walsh assembled a group of musicians, including Nathaniel Rateliff, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Vince Gill, Ryan Bingham, and the Texas Gentlemen, for a VetsAid benefit concert in Wichita, Kansas, which is available to stream at VEEPS.
“There's a special place for me with the Gold Star families because I am one. I know what that sadness is,” Walsh told Upworthy. “We didn't have the Gold Star terminology when I was growing up. It was just, 'Oh, you lost your father? That's too bad.’ So I am resonant with Gold Star families and the sacrifices our vets and their families make. I wanted to find a way to support them and started VetsAid.”
In addition to The Troubadour, The Life's Been Good: Joe Walsh auction is set to take place on December 16th and 17th online at Julien's Auctions.
- YouTube www.youtube.com