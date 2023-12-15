+
From delivery bootcamps to no left turns: 12 things you didn't know about UPS drivers

There's a lot that happens before a package arrives at your doorstep.

Photo by Mr. choppers /Wikipedia

There's a lot more to working for UPs than you might think

Recently, UPS driver Skyler Stutzman shocked millions of viewers by revealing how much he made in a week. But besides the hefty paycheck, there might be a few other things about the job that could surprise you.

As explained by an article in Tough Nickel, the company began in Seattle, Washington in 1907, where it was first named The American Messenger Company and focused primarily on delivering to retail stores, not individuals, via bikes or motorcycles.

That is until 1913, when a Model T ford became the company’s first delivery truck. Only six years later, it would begin expanding deliveries to California (and change its name to UPS).

Business would keep growing until it became the company we know today. And now, every day, around 330,000 UPS drivers are responsible for delivering 24.3 million packages around the world. Rain or shine.

As you can imagine, a lot must happen on those routes. Here are a few lesser known facts about what it’s like to don the all brown uniform and drive the matching truck. Or as UPs exclusively calls it…the “package car.”

1. Know those little handheld computer drivers carry around? That’s to monitor their every move.

In 2014, Jack Levis, UPS's director of process management, told NPR that “one minute per driver per day over the course of a year adds up to $14.5 million,” and “one minute of idle per driver per day is worth $500,000 of fuel at the end of the year.”

In other words, time is money, and UPS doesn’t want to waste even a fraction of it. So the DIADs (short for Delivery Information Acquisition Devices) drivers carry around don’t just scan barcodes and collect signatures—they track their productivity as well.

But that’s not all. The trucks also track every mile driven, and are constantly making sure that employees are as efficient as possible as they deliver hundreds of packages each day. You’d be hard pressed to find a job that hasn’t been changed by technology, I suppose.

2. One does not simply become a UPS driver overnight. They must go to bootcamp.

Integrad,” is a mandatory safety-focused class which teaches hopeful drivers how to handle heavy boxes, start the truck with one hand while buckling up with the other to save time (again, UPS is all about efficiency) and how to walk on ice and other slippery surfaces with their special “slip and fall” machine…which actually sounds kind of fun.

3. You’ll rarely see a UPS vehicle turn left or go in reverse.

media.giphy.com

This is all for safety reasons. And…you guessed it…efficiency.

When it comes to left turns, UPS encourages drivers to not use them, since it leaves them sitting in traffic longer. The theory must be somewhat sound as it’s helped the company save more than 10 million gallons of fuel over the past decade. Plus left turns are more likely to result in dangerous crashes. ( Harvard Business Review)

As for reversing, drivers are told not to do it unless it’s to back up into a loading dock, as any type of reverse coming from a windowless box-type truck can result in damage.

4. UPS drivers have to supply their own system if they want to listen to music.

UPS package cars don’t come with radios, since it’s technically an unnecessary cost and the company tries to keep bells and whistles to a minimum (however it defies that logic by wanting to install surveillance cameras, but that’s another conversation).

So, drivers have to find their own way to listen to some jams. Or maybe they simply enjoy the silence.

5. Zero accidents gets you a pretty sweet bomber jacket.

UPS “Circle of Honor” inducts drivers with 25 years of accident-free driving, awarding them a special patch and a bomber jacket. No easy feat for anyone in this distraction filled world.

6. Extremely hot vehicles were a well known hazard of the job. Until now.

Over the span of just four years, over 100 UPS workers were treated for heat-related illnesses, according to NBC News. And in July 2022, a 24-year-old UPS driver in California died last summer from suspected dehydration or heat stroke.

Many workers began criticizing the company for not protecting their drivers against the dangerously high temperatures, even sharing the scorching heat readings in their trucks. And after a threat to strike, the teamsters secured air conditioning in all UPS vehicles after January 1, 2024.

7. Pee breaks are a pain.

Remember the time-tracking DIADs? According to The Nation, drivers will be accused of "stealing time” if the track drivers for taking too long at stops. This includes potty breaks. Not to mention it explains why they never get into conversations.


This leaves many UPS drivers with no choice other than to piggyback bathroom time onto other pit stops like getting gas. Or, in more desperate costumes, they must get more creative. As one driver shared with Tampa Bay Times, he and others often urinate in the truck, using makeshift containers like cups and bottles. Fun.

10. Meeting your UPS driver halfway could make their whole day.

via GIPHY

In a 2012 Reddit thread, one driver shared, “if you see them pulling up and you aren’t in the middle of something, meet them half way, or walk up to their truck.…I would get home 10–15 minutes earlier and actually get to spend time with my family.”

11. Beards used to be a no-no.

UPS was a little behind the times when it came to its strict facial hair policies up until 2020. Thankfully, the new rules allow beards, as well as longer hair and natural Black hairstyles like Afros, braids, locs, twists and knots.

12. Many really do love their job…especially the people they deliver to.

As one driver anonymously shared with Business Insider, One of the nice things about my job is getting to know the people on my route…If you take the time to say hello to people and parents can trust you to drive safely and slowly in their neighborhoods, they're very kind.Sometimes, there will be kids waiting for me on my route because they know I'm coming and they just want to say hi.”

Do you ever feel like you could be doing more when it comes to making a positive impact on your community? The messaging around giving back is louder than ever this time of year, and for good reason; It is the season of giving, after all.

If you’ve ever wondered who is responsible for bringing many of the giving-back initiatives to life, it’s probably not who you’d expect. The masterminds behind these types of campaigns are project managers.

Using their talents and skills, often proven by earning certifications from the Project Management Institute (PMI), project managers are driving real change and increasing the success rate on projects that truly improve our world.

To celebrate the work that project managers are doing behind the scenes to make a difference, we spoke with two people doing more than their part to make an impact.

In his current role as a Project Management Professional (PMP)-certified project manager and environmental engineer for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joshua Williard oversees the cleanup of some of America’s most contaminated and hazardous waste sites.

Courtesy of Joshua Williard

“Recently, I was part of a four-person diving team sent to collect contaminated sediment samples from the bottom of a river in Southeastern Virginia. We wanted to ensure a containment wall was successfully blocking the release of waste into an adjacent river,” Williard says.

Through his work, Josh drives restoration efforts to completion so contaminated land can again be used beneficially, and so future generations will not be at risk of exposure to harmful chemicals.

“I’ve been inspired by the natural world from a young age and always loved being outside. As I gained an understanding about Earth's trajectory, I realized that I wanted to be part of trying to save it and keep it for future generations.

“I learned the importance of using different management styles to address various project challenges. I saw the value in building meaningful relationships with key community members. I came to see that effective project management can make a real difference in getting things done and having on-the-ground impact,” Williard says.

In addition, Monica Chan’s career in project management has enabled her to work at the forefront of conservation efforts with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF-US). She most recently has been managing a climate change project, working with a diverse team including scientists, policy experts, data analysts, biologists, communicators, and more. The goal is to leverage grants to protect and restore mangroves, forests, and ecosystems, and drive demand in seaweed farming – all to harness nature's power to address the climate crisis.

Courtesy of Monica Chan

“As the project management lead for WWF-US, I am collaborating across the organization to build a project management framework that adapts to our diverse projects. Given that WWF's overarching objectives center on conserving nature and addressing imminent threats to the diversity of life on Earth, the stakes are exceptionally high in how we approach projects,” says Chan.

“Throughout my journey, I've discovered a deep passion for project management's ability to unite people for shared goals, contributing meaningfully to environmental conservation,” she says.

With skills learned from on-the-job experience and resources from PMI, project managers are the central point of connection for social impact campaigns, driving them forward and solving problems along the way. They are integral to bringing these projects to life, and they find support from their peers in PMI’s community.

PMI has a global network of more than 300 chapters and serves as a community for project managers – at every stage of their career. Members can share knowledge, celebrate impact, and learn together through resources, events, and other programs such as PMI’s Hours for Impact program, which encourages PMI members to volunteer their time to projects directly supporting the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“By tapping into PMI's extensive network and resources, I've expanded my project management knowledge and skills, gaining insights from seasoned professionals in diverse industries, including environmental management. Exposure to different perspectives has kept me informed about industry trends, best practices, and allowed me to tailor my approach to the unique challenges of the non-profit sector,” Chan says.

“Obtaining my PMP certification has been a game-changer, propelling not only my career growth, but also reshaping my approach to daily projects, both personally and professionally,” Chan says. Research from PMI shows that a career in project management means being part of an industry on the rise, as the global economy will need 25 million new project professionals by 2030 and the median salary for project practitioners in the U.S. is $120K.

PMI’s mission is to help professionals build project management skills through online courses, networking, and other learning opportunities, help them prove their proficiency in project management through certifications, and champion the work that project professionals, like Joshua and Monica, do around the world.

For those interested in pursuing a career in project management to help make a difference, PMI’s Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification could be the starting point to help get your foot in the door.

