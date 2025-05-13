Severely traumatized dog has breakthrough 13 days into foster care and everyone's bawling
Tiki was almost completely shut down and even experts worried he wouldn't be able to heal.
If someone were to walk into the shelter where Tiki the rescue dog was taken, he might be the last dog who would ever be chosen for adoption. Obviously traumatized from whatever abuse he had endured, Tiki was totally shut down and not in a "please pet me I just need some love" kind of a way. He was paralyzed with fear, wouldn't leave his bed, would sometimes bite, and would lose control of his bowels. Not exactly a dog you'd bring home for the kids.
Foster mom Isabel Klee (@simonsits on TikTok) shared that Tiki came to the shelter through the ASPCA, which handles sensitive and sometimes criminal cases that don't allow for background information to be shared. While she couldn't share the details of what Tiki has been through, it clearly wasn't good.
Tiki was in bad shape when he was rescued, and people were worried he wouldn't be able to be rehabilitated.Courtesy of Isabel Klee (@simonsits/TikTok)
Experts who saw Tiki weren't sure about whether or not it was even possible for him to get better. Some behaviorists said he wouldn't. Some said getting him out of the shelter might help. Either way, it wasn't going to be an easy attempt, but Isabel was determined to give it a shot.
"I believe all dogs should be given a chance," she said. "Were gonna take it real slow and see what happens."
We’re so ready for you, Tiki. Thank you to @Muddy Paws Rescue and the @ASPCA for giving him a chance 🥺
Sure enough, Isabel and her partner Jacob took it very slowly. In fact, on Day 3 of fostering, Tiki was only just coming out of his crate occasionally for short periods. Isabel would feed him cheese a few times a day to get him used to being near her and accustomed to her touch without being frozen with fear.
Day 3 with Tiki: we’re starting to get a little more comfortable with touch 🥲 @Muddy Paws Rescue @ASPCA
On Day 6, Isabel removed the gate from around Tiki's crate and left him free to explore the apartment. At first, he didn't want to come out, but slowly he grew more courageous and comfortable. In fact, he didn't even flinch when Jacob and their dog, Simon, came into the apartment and Simon barked.
Seeing that he seemed okay with it, the family moved closer to him—but not too close—and he stayed where he was outside his crate. A big step forward.
Day 6 with Tiki: he hung outside of his crate for 30 ENTIRE MINUTES 😭 @Muddy Paws Rescue @ASPCA
By Day 11, Tiki had explored the apartment and made friends with Simon. He was clearly growing more comfortable and starting to show his personality a bit, but still wasn't comfortable with touch.
At this point, it's clear that he really wanted it, though. He walked up and sniffed Jacob and his body language often appeared to want affection. But as soon as they'd reach their hand toward him, he'd suddenly cower away. It's like he's having an internal fight between him wanting to be loved on and being afraid.
Day 11 with Tiki: every day we get closer and closer ❤️ @Muddy Paws Rescue @ASPCA
On Day 12, Klee shared a video synopsising their time together, from the first day when he wouldn't leave his bed to the twelfth day when he was comfortable pouncing around the apartment. The healing has been slow and incremental, but he has very clearly been making excellent progress.
Day 12 with Tiki: a little celebration for how far our boy has come! ❤️ @Muddy Paws Rescue @ASPCA
And then, on Day 13, it finally happened. This fearful, shut down dog approached his foster parents to ask directly for affection, and hoo boy was it everything anyone could have hoped for.
Such a simple gesture, but so incredibly meaningful:
Day 13 with Tiki: to be loved is to be changed 🥹 @Muddy Paws Rescue @ASPCA
The way he looked right into Isabel's face as she scratched his ears and face. So much trust. So much courage. Such vulnerability. So beautiful.
People completely lost it after following his story for nearly two weeks. Even big TikTok accounts like YouTube, Chewy, and Columbia Sportswear are invested and chimed in with feelings about Tiki's progress.
"13 days. A lifetime of neglect, of learning humans are bad creatures. And it only took him 13 days to give humanity another chance. 😭😭😭"
"The way he stared at you!!! Please tell Tiki we are so proud of him!! 😩🥹"
"I’m crying. The look Tiki gives you is heartwarming and heartbreaking all at the same time. It’s 'I am going to trust you. Please don’t hurt me.' He has wanted this so much."
"Thank god this happened on a Friday so I have two days to recover before work on Monday."
"56 year old mechanic crying on his couch."
"I love knowing thousands of us are crying at the same time."
"The level of vulnerability in his eyes is so touching. As they say, we don’t deserve dogs."
"Crying like everyone, but also realizing Tiki is a motivation to me and possibly others to be brave and move through our fears. Our pasts traumas do not define us. Thank you for sharing him."
OOF. Tiki still has a long way to go in his healing journey, but this milestone was huge. Kudos to Isabel and Jacob and Simon for giving Tiki the loving home and patient, tender care he needs to become the dog he's meant to be. You can follow Tiki's ongoing journey on TikTok.