Rescue dog saves her blind sister from drowning and it was caught on video
This pup deserves a trophy and unlimited treats.
Who's a good dog? That's a question dog owners ask often just because their dogs exist. Of course, the answer will always and forever be, "You are!" Of course, some dogs take their status of good girl or boy to a whole new dimension, elevating them from just a good dog to the goodest dog.
Yes, I know "goodest" isn't a word, but it's certainly an established part of today's zeitgeist. Besides, even though dogs don't speak our language or understand grammar rules, they know to gain the "goodest" title is to be adored.
Today, that title goes to Caipirinha, the rescue dog who saved her blind sister, Luna, after she fell into the pool.
Luna is 14-years-old and recently began showing signs of disorientation according to her owner, Dustin. While the family was inside the house, Luna lost her bearings and fell into the pool. If you've never had a blind dog, it may be surprising to know that they can get around pretty well so long as you don't change the layout of your home or backyard set up often.
When my senior dog went blind, I was shocked to see him still able to get around just fine without bumping into things, but, just like Luna, as he got older he started to become disoriented and often needed to be led around by my other dog (sort of a seeing-eye dog for a dog situation.) Thankfully, Luna also had a four-legged sister looking out for her when she got turned around and took an unexpected swim.
Caipirinha immediately knew her big sister was in trouble and worked tirelessly to get her to the steps of the pool so she could get out.
"And then when Luna gets close to the edge, Caipirinha nudges her towards the stairs, knowing that that's going to be the only way she could get out," Dustin is heard saying in the video shared by Sassy Paws on Facebook. Caipirinha goes as far as to pull on Luna's collar once she's on the steps to help her the rest of the way out of the water.
It should be officially stated that Caipirinha wins the goodest dog award for her efforts. Where would Luna be without her? I don't even want to think about it.
After the terrifying incident, Luna and Caipirinha's dad installed a barrier to prevent the elderly dog from falling into the pool again. The entire rescue was caught on surveillance. Watch it below:
What a good girl you are, Caipirinha!
This article originally appeared last year.
- A brave dog saved an injured hiker from hypothermia by laying on him for 13 hours ›
- 'Roman to the Rescue': 10-year-old’s sweet effort to rescue dogs lands him a Disney show ›
- When their owner collapsed on a mountain trail, these dogs coordinated a rescue plan ›
- Video shows horsehair worm leaving praying mantis - Upworthy ›
- Mail carrier saves dog after its bitten by poisonous snake - Upworthy ›
- 17-month-old saves himself after falling into a pool alone - Upworthy ›