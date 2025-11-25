A woman adopted a blind senior dog. Her 28-day update left everyone a blubbery mess.
Rooster had the best first and last month ever.
Saying goodbye to a pet is never easy, whether you've had them for years, months, or even just weeks. It is easy to fall hard and fast for a furry friend, and one special dog named Rooster got people both falling for him and feeling his loss, even though his owner only had him for a total of 28 days.
A video shared by Kate Schakols has been seen over 100 million times on TikTok because it is a touching example of empathy and human kindness. It also shows that a dog who’s lived a life of hardship can find joy and peace when finally given a loving home.
TikTok · Millie_Archie www.tiktok.com
Rooster had a lot of problems, but Schakols fell in love
Schakols and her family fell in love with Rooster, a dog estimated to be between 10 and 12 years old, at the Gulf Coast STARS rescue in 2020, and adopted him. Rooster was blind in one eye, had benign lumps, and most of his elbow pads and teeth were worn down from digging in concrete for food.
"The bond I had with Rooster was unreal," Schakols told People. "I'd never felt that specific type of connection before, and it was obvious to everyone that he had chosen me to be his person." Sadly, after 28 days, Rooster developed dog bloat and had to be humanely euthanized. Even though their time together was far too short, Schakols was happy to have comforted Rooster in his final days.
She told their brief but touching story in a slideshow video from Rooster’s perspective. Rooster is seen rolling in the grass, playing with new siblings, enjoying a car ride, while heartbreakingly sweet messages about "mom" appear onscreen.
"I think I love my mom the most. I hope she knows. She’s loved me more than anyone ever has," one reads.
An old dog thrives on love.Photo credit: Canva
Another says, “She doesn't seem to care that I can’t see very well, that I have missing fur and teeth, and I’m old and lumpy,…She says I’m beautiful every day.” Then on Rooster's final day, we read, “I think it’s time to go. I hope my mom will be okay. I can hear her crying and begging someone named God not to take me.”
By telling the story from Rooster’s point of view, Schakols shows the incredible empathy and understanding she shared with the dog. It also gives people who may not be considering adopting a senior dog an idea of what it means for an older dog to live in comfort in their final days.
"There are so many stories of dogs being adopted but passing soon after, and I think they finally felt peace and comfort and safe to let themselves go," one person wrote in the comments. "It’s like he held on until he could feel love and joy. When he did he was finally at peace and able to cross the rainbow bridge," another added.
Shakols shares other videos about pet loss and how she believes her pets that have passed have sent her new animals to love and care for.
TikTok · Millie_Archie www.tiktok.com
Losing a pet can evoke profound grief, often comparable to the loss of a family member, and it's important to acknowledge and process these emotions. That's exactly what Schakols continues to advocate for on social media.
“All I ever want from my page is to encourage people to understand that pet loss is valid and a very real type of disenfranchised grief."
A powerful way to process some of these tough emotions, as Schakols has demonstrated, is to memorialize your fur baby in some way. Be that through a video, making a donation in their name, or creating a photo collage. It can be as extensive or minimal as you see fit. It doesn't take away the pain, per se, but it does make it easier to move through the loss and find peace on this side of the rainbow bridge.
This article originally appeared last year.