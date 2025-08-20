People who eat cheap and healthy share their favorite $5 meals that taste 'expensive'
"Quick, inexpensive and oh-so-tasty."
If you're trying to save money on food and groceries, you should know that eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive. Making delicious meals under $5 is possible with the right ingredients and savvy grocery shopping.
People are opening up about the cheap and healthy meals they whip up for $5 or less that taste 'expensive.' Home chefs shared their favorite budget meals that boast loads of nutrition and class.
Looking to save money on food but not skimp on taste or health benefits? Try cooking one of these 20 cheap and healthy meals for $5 or less.
"Peanut sauce noodles with frozen edamame, green onion, and chili oil!" - cmccagg
"Haluski - buttery egg noodles, cabbage, and onions. Add kielbasa if you get it on sale." - Troubled_Red
"Korean tuna pancakes. Some flour, one egg, a can of tuna, some soy sauce, salt and pepper, and a little of whatever else you want to put in there. Green onion, kimchi, shredded cabbage, whatever. Oil a pan and fry til crispy, dipping sauce is pretty much soy sauce and rice wine vinegar. Doesn't taste like tuna or egg. Leftover sushi rice with a little sesame oil, lots of green onion, topped with fried egg. A little gochugaru or chili crisp. Quesadilla. Whatever protein you have chopped up, and put in a tortilla with some cheese and cooked til brown. Salsa, pico, or hot sauce." - SubstantialPressure3
"Seasoned black bean, cheese, corn, tomatoes, jalapeño enchiladas." - Dijon2017
"Use lentils to bulk up ground beef. You can make meatballs (bonus that it's a good source of protein and fiber) roast some tomatoes and bell peppers then blend them into a sauce, serve with pasta." - reddituser975246
"Get a rotisserie chicken and potatoes. Make the potatoes however you like em. Make a gravy using 2tbsp butter + 2tbsp flour in a sauce pan to make a roux (watch Jacques Pepin if you want to learn how to make a roux white sauce. It's super simple and will change your cooking forever). You can then add a bouillon cube of whatever and either 1 cup water or milk or a combination. Bring to a boil until it thickens and now you have meat, potatoes, and Gravy for less than $1.50 per serving (assuming it takes you about 4 meals to eat through the rotisserie chicken thar you bought for about $5)." - greatexpectations23
"What my kids call 'dad noodles,' which is a diced onion sautéed in butter in a large saucepan until softened, then add 1-2 crushed up chicken bouillon cubes, pinch of dried parsley and a big squeeze of lemon juice, whatever pasta you have on hand, barely cover with water and bring to a boil, cook pasta to al dente stirring frequently to continually emulsify the sauce in the butter/onion/bouillon mixture and to ensure you evenly cook pasta. By the time the pasta is cooked the water will have reduced and emulsified to a thin, glossy sauce that thickens when you plate it. Takes 15 min depending on the strength of your burner and cook time of your pasta, but super delicious and cheap. Add protein if you’ve got it, pretty much anything will work." - ODBCP
"Shakshouka, but just using whatever veggies and protein you have on hand. The tomato sauce, the peppers, and the spices are a must though." - heyitsvonage
"Baked potatoes with whatever you want! I’m partial to frying up onion, bell pepper, garlic, with spices. If you do the potatoes at 425, put some broccoli in the oven when there’s about 15 minutes left. Bacon cheese can be expensive, but sour cream is fairly cheap and you can add a bit of ground meat into the veggie satay." - Alarocky1991
"These black bean quesadillas have been a staple in our household for years. The recipe makes 10 servings, and they're pretty filling." - taniamorse85
"Yakisoba noodles or beans/rice with a bag of frozen veggies and add whatever meat/fish/tofu." - Slight_Second1963
"White clam sauce served over pasta you have on hand. 6oz can of chopped clams, 1/4 cup olive oil, 5-6-7 generous shakes of garlic powder. You can fancify it up with wine, etc., but no need, IMHO. It is quick, inexpensive and oh so tasty." - sokosis
"Homemade pasta, gnocchi, and spaetzle. There's a learning curve and you do pay with your time, but they are delicious at a cheap price." - wharleeprof
"Frozen fish or fish on sale can be a real MVP at the grocery store for adding variety to your diet and eating healthy. Keeping in mind that you’re buying once and spreading it over 4 meals, tilapia with a tomato and bell pepper relish. 1 lb frozen tilapia fillets (tends to cost ~$5 where I am and will have about 5 fillets in the bag), 1 lb frozen bell pepper strips ($3.5), 2 lb diced tomatoes (fresh is best, romas tend to be a good balance between cost and taste, ~$2/lb). 4 fillets pan-fried with salt and pepper. The tomatoes and bell peppers diced, seasoned with salt, pepper, oregano and garlic, and baked at 425’ for 20 minutes (stir once during). Serve over rice. Total cost per serving is at most $4." - Inky_Madness
"Spaghetti Squash Lasagna - again, buy once but eat a lot. 2 spaghetti squash, cut open and roasted with some salt. Scrape insides, toss with some butter and Italian seasoning. Layer half in casserole dish with half a jar of spaghetti sauce and half a bag of shredded Italian cheese blend (you only need one bag, 8 oz total for this recipe), then layer rest of spaghetti squash and top with rest of sauce and cheese. Bake for 1 hour or until bubbly. This reliably gets me 8 generous servings and it’s $2.50 or less per serving." - Inky_Madness
"Rumbledethumps. Basically layers of mashed potatoes, grated cheddar cheese, and cabbage. Sort of a Scottish lasagna. Cook each layer separately and season each how you like then layer it all together and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or so. We figured it out at $2.50 per serving. Tip: grate your own cheese, it melts much better." - Tazz2212
"I can get a 4 pack of small boneless pork cutlets for $2.50 at my local grocery store. I take those, dry brine them overnight, then coat them in honey, a little olive oil, paprika, pepper, and garlic powder. I air fry them at 425 for 12 ish minutes and pair them with whatever vegetables are reasonably priced that day. Usually green beans or asparagus. You could also just get a mixed bag of frozen vegetables and pop them in the air fryer or oven and season with salt and pepper." - iNeedScissorsSixty7
"Japanese cream stew. " cat_at_the_keyboard
"Toasted sourdough, goat cheese, a poached egg, and everything bagel seasoning. The runny yolk is like a sauce with the creamy goat cheese." findingcoldsassy
"One of my favorites (that we make weekly) is air fried or baked tofu with a sauce, rice, and cucumbers. Serve with soy sauce and if you have it, avocados and crispy onion or sesame seeds. It takes like a poke bowl!" Curlygirl_bookworm
"Pinto beans cooked with a ham hock, corn bread with butter and honey. I don’t know if it tastes expensive, but it’s yummy." - EdithKeeler1986