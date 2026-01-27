Woman who lived in Sweden for 2 weeks has a realization: She can never marry an American man
She experienced extreme culture shock.
Parenting is the ultimate test of a romantic partnership, and not all relationships can survive its rigors. One of the biggest topics in parenting these days is the mental and physical drain that comes with being the default parent in a family. The default parent is the one who is first in line to take responsibility for parenting duties, whether that means making doctor’s appointments, ensuring homework is done, or making sure the child has enough socks to make it through the week.
Being the default parent can lead to fatigue and burnout, and the parent can experience incredible anxiety when their attention turns away from the household or family. The situation is even worse when the default parent’s partner only does the bare minimum. Unfortunately, in American society, fathers are often the parents who do just enough to get by and are praised for it.
The notion that men don’t have to pull their equal weight in American family life is so ingrained that when Emma Hughes, a travel nanny with over one year of experience in childcare and family support, visited Sweden for two weeks, she experienced extreme culture shock.
A nanny shares why she'd never marry an American man
"I've been in Sweden now, and I think I've been ruined for American men," the 24-year-old said in a viral Instagram video. "Specifically, raising a child with an American man in America, because these Scandinavian dads? Chef's kiss …"
"I'm actually embarrassed to talk about this because all of the observations that I've made have really revealed to me how deeply ingrained [expletive] dads have become like in my brain, and it's just like the default,” she continued.
A Scandanavian man and his child.via Canva/Photos
The notion that fathers only have to do the bare minimum was so ingrained in Hughes’ psyche that she couldn’t understand seeing so many involved fathers in Sweden.
"When I see more dads pushing their strollers in the park on a Saturday morning than moms, what does my brain think … That's weird, there is something abnormal about that,” Hughes said. “When I see dads at the grocery store with their kids. When I see dads out at restaurants or in public. It is so deeply telling of a lot of subconscious stuff that I have going on in my brain after working with so many families."
She said that even the best dads she's worked with in America would be considered the "Scandinavian bare minimum." She applauded one Swedish father who bought a new size of diapers for his baby without his partner telling him to.
"Like I watched a Swedish dad go to the grocery store and come home with like four bags of groceries and in that trip he had bought size two diapers for a baby that had previously been wearing size one and was ready to move into size two, but that conversation had not happened between the mom and the dad,” she said.
Given Swedish dads' dedication to their parenting responsibilities, it’s fair to assume that their partners are much happier and less stressed than those in the States. But what about their kids? Researchers at the United Nations who studied “child well-being in rich countries” found that Swedish fathers also ranked high by their children. The survey asked children in 28 countries if it was easy to talk to their dads, and while 67% of children in the study said their parents were easy to talk to, Swedish fathers scored higher at 72.4%. Meanwhile, the U.S ranked 25, out of 28, at just 59.7%.
A Scandanavian man and his child.via Canva/Photos
Scandanavian and Nordic countries offer generous benefits to parents
It's also worth noting that many foreign countries, like Sweden, have far better cultural infrastructure in place for parents — dads included. Parental leave for new parents in Sweden makes American policies seem like an absolute embarrassment.
They also have far better work-life balance. So dads are getting involved earlier, more often, and spending more time outside the office as part of the family. All Nordic countries pay parents for their loss of income during the last few weeks before the child is born and for the first few months afterwards. Plus, all Nordic countries offer fathers time off and compensate them for the income loss.
Ultimately, Hughes makes an important point: Scandinavian men have set a high bar for fatherhood, and American men need to step up. The positive sign is that in America, the discussion around default parenting has been getting louder and louder, and hopefully, that will prompt more American men and women to set higher expectations so that one day, American men can catch up to Sweden’s.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.